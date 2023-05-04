SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:
MLB
Twins 7, White Sox 3 – F / 12 Innings
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Augustana 5, St. Cloud State 4
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Dakota Valley 7, Vermillion 0
Dell Rapids 9, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 3
Flandreau 8, Lennox 7
Harrisburg 5, Roosevelt 0
Washington 18, O’Gorman 2
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Brandon Valley 12, Tea Area 5
Castlewood 14, Colman-Egan 3
Dell Rapids 11, Lennox 1
Madison 4, Vermillion 0
O’Gorman 13, Washington 1
Viborg-Hurley 6, Bon Homme 5