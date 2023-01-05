SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NDSU 65, SDSU 59
USD 62, North Dakota 60
DWU 78, Briar Cliff 76 – F/OT
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 94, NDSU 63
USD 79, North Dakota 67
Briar Cliff 65, DWU 48
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Leola/Frederick 51
Castlewood 61, Sisseton 29
Colman-Egan 70, Arlington 44
Dakota Valley 60, LeMars, Iowa 55
Dell Rapids 67, Canton 36
Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Estelline/Hendricks 45
Deuel 79, Webster 50
Faith 72, Timber Lake 46
Hamlin 58, Tiospa Zina Tribal 41
Highmore-Harrold 66, Sully Buttes 52
Howard 41, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39
Huron 61, Brookings 57
Ipswich 59, Warner 48
McLaughlin 59, Stanley County 41
Miller 64, Mobridge-Pollock 45
Redfield 49, Britton-Hecla 26
Sioux Falls Lincoln 72, Pierre 62
Spearfish 63, Hill City 60
St. Thomas More 56, Douglas 42
Sundance, Wyo. 55, Newell 29
Waubay/Summit 72, Langford 39
Wessington Springs 83, Sunshine Bible Academy 30
White River 88, Kadoka Area 53
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 77, DeSmet 65
Brandon Valley 55, Watertown 33
Crow Creek 44, Chamberlain 42
Dell Rapids 49, Canton 40
Dell Rapids St. Mary 45, Estelline/Hendricks 32
Deubrook 49, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 44
Deuel 55, Webster 35
Edgemont 47, Crawford, Neb. 19
Florence/Henry 76, Wilmot 23
Groton Area 32, Clark/Willow Lake 29
Hamlin 52, Tiospa Zina Tribal 19
Herreid/Selby Area 40, Faulkton 34
Hot Springs 44, Bennett County 28
Howard 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49
Huron 60, Brookings 38
Kadoka Area 41, White River 36
Lead-Deadwood 50, Oelrichs 25
Lemmon 51, Heart River, N.D. 36
Miller 45, Mobridge-Pollock 41
Northwestern 60, Hitchcock-Tulare 22
Pierre 59, Sioux Falls Lincoln 41
Redfield 58, Britton-Hecla 40
Sisseton 57, Castlewood 40
Spearfish 48, Hill City 25
St. Thomas More 61, Sturgis Brown 35
Vermillion 47, Ponca, Neb. 36
Warner 63, Ipswich 30
Wessington Springs 52, Sunshine Bible Academy 10
Wolsey-Wessington 56, James Valley Christian 43