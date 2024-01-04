SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:

NHL
Lightning 4, Wild 1

COLLEGE WRESTLING
SDSU 22, Michigan 17

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Andes Central-Dakota Christian 68, Burke 62

Arlington 65, DeSmet 23

Bennett County 41, Hot Springs 29

Canton 68, Dell Rapids 28

Chadron, Neb. 62, Lakota Tech 47

Colman-Egan 61, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Estelline-Hendricks 38

Deuel 42, Webster 34

Edgemont 55, Crawford, Neb. 50

Ethan 52, Avon 38

Faulkton 54, Herreid/Selby Area 50, OT

Florence-Henry 54, Wilmot 27

Freeman 59, Bridgewater-Emery 48

Groton Area 56, Clark-Willow Lake 23

Hamlin 77, Tiospa Zina 23

Hanson 63, Viborg-Hurley 61

Harding County 80, McIntosh 12

Hay Springs, Neb. 61, Oelrichs 27

Howard 55, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 51

Iroquois-Lake Preston 57, Deubrook 45

James Valley Christian 51, Wolsey-Wessington 44

Kimball/White Lake 56, Colome 21

Lennox 63, Rock Valley, Iowa 30

Lyman 49, Gregory 27

McLaughlin 46, Stanley County 28

Mobridge-Pollock 43, Miller 30

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Tri-Valley 50

Platte-Geddes 41, Corsica/Stickney 39

Redfield 42, Britton-Hecla 36

Sioux Falls Washington 58, Aberdeen Central 39

Spearfish 43, Hill City 32

Tea Area 57, West Central 47

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 47, Scotland 15

Warner 53, Ipswich 18

White River 69, Kadoka Area 54

Winner 62, Todd County 28

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 72, Sioux Falls Washington 66

Andes Central-Dakota Christian 56, Burke 52

Baltic 58, Beresford 45

Britton-Hecla 62, Redfield 52

Chester 65, Parker 59, 2OT

Corsica/Stickney 57, Platte-Geddes 47

Crawford, Neb. 46, Edgemont 35

Dell Rapids 65, Canton 61

Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Estelline-Hendricks 51

Deubrook 74, Iroquois-Lake Preston 41

Deuel 60, Webster 58

Ethan 63, Avon 56

Faith 82, Timber Lake 66

Flandreau 52, McCook Central-Montrose 27

Florence-Henry 76, Wilmot 36

Freeman 54, Bridgewater-Emery 48

Gregory 72, Lyman 44

Hamlin 81, Tiospa Zina 41

Harding County 77, McIntosh 33

Highmore-Harrold 82, Sully Buttes 62

Hill City 54, Spearfish 51

Hot Springs 54, Pine Ridge 46

Howard 68, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 40

Ipswich 55, Warner 45

Jones County 55, Philip 50, 2OT

Lennox 63, Rock Valley, Iowa 52

Leola-Frederick High School 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 51

McLaughlin 66, Stanley County 54

Mitchell Christian 70, Menno 61

Mobridge-Pollock 62, Miller 58, OT

Pierre T F Riggs High School 52, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 46

Sioux Valley 66, Garretson 25

Tri-Valley 67, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 34

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 64, Scotland 42

Viborg-Hurley 76, Hanson 54

Watertown 64, Brandon Valley 55

Waubay/Summit 62, Langford 30