SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:
NHL
Lightning 4, Wild 1
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SDSU 22, Michigan 17
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 68, Burke 62
Arlington 65, DeSmet 23
Bennett County 41, Hot Springs 29
Canton 68, Dell Rapids 28
Chadron, Neb. 62, Lakota Tech 47
Colman-Egan 61, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 31
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Estelline-Hendricks 38
Deuel 42, Webster 34
Edgemont 55, Crawford, Neb. 50
Ethan 52, Avon 38
Faulkton 54, Herreid/Selby Area 50, OT
Florence-Henry 54, Wilmot 27
Freeman 59, Bridgewater-Emery 48
Groton Area 56, Clark-Willow Lake 23
Hamlin 77, Tiospa Zina 23
Hanson 63, Viborg-Hurley 61
Harding County 80, McIntosh 12
Hay Springs, Neb. 61, Oelrichs 27
Howard 55, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 51
Iroquois-Lake Preston 57, Deubrook 45
James Valley Christian 51, Wolsey-Wessington 44
Kimball/White Lake 56, Colome 21
Lennox 63, Rock Valley, Iowa 30
Lyman 49, Gregory 27
McLaughlin 46, Stanley County 28
Mobridge-Pollock 43, Miller 30
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65, Tri-Valley 50
Platte-Geddes 41, Corsica/Stickney 39
Redfield 42, Britton-Hecla 36
Sioux Falls Washington 58, Aberdeen Central 39
Spearfish 43, Hill City 32
Tea Area 57, West Central 47
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 47, Scotland 15
Warner 53, Ipswich 18
White River 69, Kadoka Area 54
Winner 62, Todd County 28
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 72, Sioux Falls Washington 66
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 56, Burke 52
Baltic 58, Beresford 45
Britton-Hecla 62, Redfield 52
Chester 65, Parker 59, 2OT
Corsica/Stickney 57, Platte-Geddes 47
Crawford, Neb. 46, Edgemont 35
Dell Rapids 65, Canton 61
Dell Rapids St. Mary 64, Estelline-Hendricks 51
Deubrook 74, Iroquois-Lake Preston 41
Deuel 60, Webster 58
Ethan 63, Avon 56
Faith 82, Timber Lake 66
Flandreau 52, McCook Central-Montrose 27
Florence-Henry 76, Wilmot 36
Freeman 54, Bridgewater-Emery 48
Gregory 72, Lyman 44
Hamlin 81, Tiospa Zina 41
Harding County 77, McIntosh 33
Highmore-Harrold 82, Sully Buttes 62
Hill City 54, Spearfish 51
Hot Springs 54, Pine Ridge 46
Howard 68, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 40
Ipswich 55, Warner 45
Jones County 55, Philip 50, 2OT
Lennox 63, Rock Valley, Iowa 52
Leola-Frederick High School 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 51
McLaughlin 66, Stanley County 54
Mitchell Christian 70, Menno 61
Mobridge-Pollock 62, Miller 58, OT
Pierre T F Riggs High School 52, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 46
Sioux Valley 66, Garretson 25
Tri-Valley 67, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 34
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 64, Scotland 42
Viborg-Hurley 76, Hanson 54
Watertown 64, Brandon Valley 55
Waubay/Summit 62, Langford 30