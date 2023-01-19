SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Thursday here:

NBA
Timberwolves 128, Raptors 126

NHL
Hurricanes 5, Wild 2

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 84, Omaha 61
Denver 75, USD 60

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 68, Omaha 61

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 64, Northern Freeze 58

Anoka 75, Champlin Park 64

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 70, Kimball 47

Avail Academy 44, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 43

Barnesville 79, Minnewaska 38

Battle Lake 62, Hillcrest Lutheran 60

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 64, Royalton 42

Bemidji 82, Hibbing 28

Border West 80, Rothsay 44

Buffalo 56, Irondale 52

Central Minnesota Christian 77, Canby 74

Chatfield 77, Fillmore Central 59

Climax/Fisher 59, Bagley 48

Concordia Academy 57, Cristo Rey Jesuit 54

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 72, Detroit Lakes 68

Duluth East 80, Duluth Denfeld 59

East Central 65, Ogilvie 60

East Grand Forks 71, Fosston 58

Eden Valley-Watkins 76, Holdingford 46

Goodhue 62, Byron 51

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 71, Win-E-Mac 64

Greenway 62, Hill City 38

Hancock 72, Brandon-Evansville 66

Henning 89, Bertha-Hewitt 39

Holy Family Catholic 81, Hutchinson 42

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56, Minneota 43

LILA 73, Hmong Academy 28

Lakeview 93, Renville County West 51

Lakeville North 76, Burnsville 59

Lakeville South 80, Shakopee 64

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, LeSueur-Henderson 39

Liberty Classical 78, Community of Peace 54

Mesabi East 80, International Falls 28

Moorhead 81, Fargo North, N.D. 78

Nevis 65, Cass Lake-Bena 58

New London-Spicer 65, Dassel-Cokato 60

Norwood-Young America 84, Sibley East 46

Paynesville 95, Maple Lake 23

Pelican Rapids 70, Breckenridge 57

Pequot Lakes 64, Crosby-Ironton 41

Pine City 72, Hinckley-Finlayson 56

Rosemount 53, Eastview 47

Rushford-Peterson 71, St. Charles 34

Sacred Heart 63, Mahnomen/Waubun 51

Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 65, Marshall 46

Spring Grove 60, Lanesboro 46

Springfield 59, Sleepy Eye 47

St. Francis 72, Monticello 61

Stephen-Argyle 74, Warroad 68

Thief River Falls 90, Roseau 39

Totino-Grace 94, Osseo 73

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, MACCRAY 61

Verndale 57, New York Mills 44

Watertown-Mayer 50, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 41

Wayzata 68, Edina 57

West Central 56, Sauk Centre 50

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Murray County Central 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cleveland vs. Alden-Conger, ppd.

Duluth Marshall vs. Proctor, ccd.

Edgerton vs. St. James Area, ppd.

Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ccd.

Grand Meadow vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.

Lewiston-Altura vs. Caledonia, ppd.

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 87, Zimmerman 55

Annandale 53, Rockford 45

Big Lake 76, Chisago Lakes 60

Champlin Park 62, Anoka 51

Chatfield 71, Fillmore Central 67

Detroit Lakes 47, Staples-Motley 30

Esko 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 20

Forest Lake 47, Park (Cottage Grove) 30

Hawley 53, Fergus Falls 49

Kittson County Central 72, Warroad 47

Lakeville North 79, Burnsville 52

Lanesboro 36, Spring Grove 31

Little Falls 35, St. Cloud Cathedral 31

Mahnomen/Waubun 53, Sacred Heart 51

Maple Lake 46, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 33

Math and Science Academy 41, Liberty Classical 25

Minneapolis Roosevelt 69, Minneapolis Washburn 29

Minneapolis South 52, Minneapolis Edison 38

Minneapolis Southwest 81, Minneapolis Henry 36

Monticello 64, St. Francis 50

Moorhead 55, Fargo North, N.D. 36

Mounds Park Academy 49, Hope Academy 15

NCEUH 61, Park Christian 49

New London-Spicer 65, Dassel-Cokato 60

Ogilvie 69, Mille Lacs Co-op 37

Osseo 56, Totino-Grace 47

Parkers Prairie 51, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16

Pequot Lakes 63, Crosby-Ironton 38

Pine City 82, Hermantown 57

Princeton 48, North Branch 34

Providence Academy 84, Mayer Lutheran 45

Royalton 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 55

Rushford-Peterson 57, St. Charles 31

Sauk Centre 60, Melrose 28

Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Willmar 49

Shakopee 49, Lakeville South 44

Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 63, Marshall 50

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 75, New Ulm Cathedral 55

South Ridge 51, Cherry 38

Spectrum 60, PACT Charter 23

St. Paul Como Park 78, Blake 33

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Benson vs. Minnewaska, ccd.

Caledonia vs. Lewiston-Altura, ppd.

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey vs. Mountain Lake Area, ppd.

Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ccd.

Legacy Christian vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.

Lyle/Austin Pacelli vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.

McGregor vs. Wrenshall, ppd.

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Union Community, LaPorte City 56

Davenport, West 93, Clinton 51

East Marshall, LeGrand 63, BCLUW, Conrad 35

Glenwood 78, Red Oak 76

Grand View Christian 79, Atlantic 39

Iowa Valley, Marengo 49, B-G-M 30

Maquoketa 63, Central Clinton, DeWitt 62

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 71, Midland, Wyoming 48

Marion 54, Beckman, Dyersville 37

Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, New Hampton 46

Corner Conference Tournament

East Mills 65, Sidney 36

Fremont Mills, Tabor 53, Stanton 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Akron-Westfield vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., ccd.

Algona vs. PAC-LM, ppd.

Bishop Garrigan vs. Forest City, ppd.

Carroll vs. Harlan, ppd. to Jan 26th.

Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.

East Union, Afton vs. Southwest Valley, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Jackson County Central, Minn., ccd.

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. West Sioux, ppd. to Jan 24th.

Harris-Lake Park vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids, ppd.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

IKM-Manning vs. Underwood, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

Kingsley-Pierson vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd.

Lenox vs. Earlham, ppd.

Logan-Magnolia vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap, ppd. to Jan 21st.

MVAOCOU vs. East Sac County, ppd.

Madrid vs. Baxter, ccd.

Oelwein vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.

Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Roland-Story, Story City vs. South Hardin, ppd.

Sheldon vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.

Sioux Center vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Siouxland Christian vs. OA-BCIG, ppd.

Trinity Christian High School vs. Hinton, ppd. to Jan 30th.

West Bend-Mallard vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd. to Feb 6th.

West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Saydel, ppd. to Feb 6th.

West Hancock, Britt vs. Charles City, ppd.

West Lyon, Inwood vs. George-Little Rock, ppd.

Woodbine vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.

Woodward Academy vs. Perry, ccd.

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Central Clinton, DeWitt 71, Maquoketa 68

Glenwood 60, Red Oak 37

Iowa Valley, Marengo 59, B-G-M 30

Knoxville 62, Oskaloosa 54

MFL-Mar-Mac 71, Postville 16

Mason City 65, Des Moines, Hoover 20

Southwest Valley 69, East Union, Afton 44

Corner Conference Tournament

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Union Community, LaPorte City 32

Atlantic 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 44

BCLUW, Conrad 57, East Marshall, LeGrand 34

Edgewood-Colesburg 65, North Cedar, Stanwood 24

Fremont Mills, Tabor 53, East Mills 48

Stanton 59, Sidney 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Akron-Westfield vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., ccd.

Algona vs. PAC-LM, ccd.

Bishop Garrigan vs. Forest City, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Carroll vs. Harlan, ppd. to Jan 26th.

Central Springs vs. Rockford, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.

Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Jackson County Central, Minn., ccd.

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. West Sioux, ppd. to Jan 24th.

Grinnell vs. Nevada, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Harris-Lake Park vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids, ppd.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

IKM-Manning vs. Underwood, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

Kingsley-Pierson vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd.

Lenox vs. Earlham, ppd.

MVAOCOU vs. East Sac County, ppd.

Oelwein vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.

Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Roland-Story, Story City vs. South Hardin, ppd.

Sheldon vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.

Sioux Center vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 21st.

Siouxland Christian vs. OA-BCIG, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar, ppd.

Trinity Christian High School vs. Hinton, ppd. to Jan 30th.

West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Saydel, ppd. to Feb 6th.

West Hancock, Britt vs. Charles City, ppd.