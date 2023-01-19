SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Thursday here:
NBA
Timberwolves 128, Raptors 126
NHL
Hurricanes 5, Wild 2
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 84, Omaha 61
Denver 75, USD 60
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 68, Omaha 61
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 64, Northern Freeze 58
Anoka 75, Champlin Park 64
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 70, Kimball 47
Avail Academy 44, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 43
Barnesville 79, Minnewaska 38
Battle Lake 62, Hillcrest Lutheran 60
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 64, Royalton 42
Bemidji 82, Hibbing 28
Border West 80, Rothsay 44
Buffalo 56, Irondale 52
Central Minnesota Christian 77, Canby 74
Chatfield 77, Fillmore Central 59
Climax/Fisher 59, Bagley 48
Concordia Academy 57, Cristo Rey Jesuit 54
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 72, Detroit Lakes 68
Duluth East 80, Duluth Denfeld 59
East Central 65, Ogilvie 60
East Grand Forks 71, Fosston 58
Eden Valley-Watkins 76, Holdingford 46
Goodhue 62, Byron 51
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 71, Win-E-Mac 64
Greenway 62, Hill City 38
Hancock 72, Brandon-Evansville 66
Henning 89, Bertha-Hewitt 39
Holy Family Catholic 81, Hutchinson 42
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56, Minneota 43
LILA 73, Hmong Academy 28
Lakeview 93, Renville County West 51
Lakeville North 76, Burnsville 59
Lakeville South 80, Shakopee 64
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, LeSueur-Henderson 39
Liberty Classical 78, Community of Peace 54
Mesabi East 80, International Falls 28
Moorhead 81, Fargo North, N.D. 78
Nevis 65, Cass Lake-Bena 58
New London-Spicer 65, Dassel-Cokato 60
Norwood-Young America 84, Sibley East 46
Paynesville 95, Maple Lake 23
Pelican Rapids 70, Breckenridge 57
Pequot Lakes 64, Crosby-Ironton 41
Pine City 72, Hinckley-Finlayson 56
Rosemount 53, Eastview 47
Rushford-Peterson 71, St. Charles 34
Sacred Heart 63, Mahnomen/Waubun 51
Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 65, Marshall 46
Spring Grove 60, Lanesboro 46
Springfield 59, Sleepy Eye 47
St. Francis 72, Monticello 61
Stephen-Argyle 74, Warroad 68
Thief River Falls 90, Roseau 39
Totino-Grace 94, Osseo 73
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, MACCRAY 61
Verndale 57, New York Mills 44
Watertown-Mayer 50, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 41
Wayzata 68, Edina 57
West Central 56, Sauk Centre 50
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Murray County Central 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cleveland vs. Alden-Conger, ppd.
Duluth Marshall vs. Proctor, ccd.
Edgerton vs. St. James Area, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ccd.
Grand Meadow vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.
Lewiston-Altura vs. Caledonia, ppd.
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 87, Zimmerman 55
Annandale 53, Rockford 45
Big Lake 76, Chisago Lakes 60
Champlin Park 62, Anoka 51
Chatfield 71, Fillmore Central 67
Detroit Lakes 47, Staples-Motley 30
Esko 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 20
Forest Lake 47, Park (Cottage Grove) 30
Hawley 53, Fergus Falls 49
Kittson County Central 72, Warroad 47
Lakeville North 79, Burnsville 52
Lanesboro 36, Spring Grove 31
Little Falls 35, St. Cloud Cathedral 31
Mahnomen/Waubun 53, Sacred Heart 51
Maple Lake 46, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 33
Math and Science Academy 41, Liberty Classical 25
Minneapolis Roosevelt 69, Minneapolis Washburn 29
Minneapolis South 52, Minneapolis Edison 38
Minneapolis Southwest 81, Minneapolis Henry 36
Monticello 64, St. Francis 50
Moorhead 55, Fargo North, N.D. 36
Mounds Park Academy 49, Hope Academy 15
NCEUH 61, Park Christian 49
New London-Spicer 65, Dassel-Cokato 60
Ogilvie 69, Mille Lacs Co-op 37
Osseo 56, Totino-Grace 47
Parkers Prairie 51, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 16
Pequot Lakes 63, Crosby-Ironton 38
Pine City 82, Hermantown 57
Princeton 48, North Branch 34
Providence Academy 84, Mayer Lutheran 45
Royalton 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 55
Rushford-Peterson 57, St. Charles 31
Sauk Centre 60, Melrose 28
Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, Willmar 49
Shakopee 49, Lakeville South 44
Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 63, Marshall 50
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 75, New Ulm Cathedral 55
South Ridge 51, Cherry 38
Spectrum 60, PACT Charter 23
St. Paul Como Park 78, Blake 33
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Benson vs. Minnewaska, ccd.
Caledonia vs. Lewiston-Altura, ppd.
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey vs. Mountain Lake Area, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ccd.
Legacy Christian vs. Brooklyn Center, ccd.
Lyle/Austin Pacelli vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.
McGregor vs. Wrenshall, ppd.
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Union Community, LaPorte City 56
Davenport, West 93, Clinton 51
East Marshall, LeGrand 63, BCLUW, Conrad 35
Glenwood 78, Red Oak 76
Grand View Christian 79, Atlantic 39
Iowa Valley, Marengo 49, B-G-M 30
Maquoketa 63, Central Clinton, DeWitt 62
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 71, Midland, Wyoming 48
Marion 54, Beckman, Dyersville 37
Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, New Hampton 46
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills 65, Sidney 36
Fremont Mills, Tabor 53, Stanton 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Akron-Westfield vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., ccd.
Algona vs. PAC-LM, ppd.
Bishop Garrigan vs. Forest City, ppd.
Carroll vs. Harlan, ppd. to Jan 26th.
Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.
East Union, Afton vs. Southwest Valley, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Jackson County Central, Minn., ccd.
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. West Sioux, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Harris-Lake Park vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids, ppd.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
IKM-Manning vs. Underwood, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Kingsley-Pierson vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd.
Lenox vs. Earlham, ppd.
Logan-Magnolia vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap, ppd. to Jan 21st.
MVAOCOU vs. East Sac County, ppd.
Madrid vs. Baxter, ccd.
Oelwein vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.
Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. South Hardin, ppd.
Sheldon vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.
Sioux Center vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Siouxland Christian vs. OA-BCIG, ppd.
Trinity Christian High School vs. Hinton, ppd. to Jan 30th.
West Bend-Mallard vs. Alta-Aurelia, ppd. to Feb 6th.
West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Saydel, ppd. to Feb 6th.
West Hancock, Britt vs. Charles City, ppd.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. George-Little Rock, ppd.
Woodbine vs. Tri-Center, Neola, ppd.
Woodward Academy vs. Perry, ccd.
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Central Clinton, DeWitt 71, Maquoketa 68
Glenwood 60, Red Oak 37
Iowa Valley, Marengo 59, B-G-M 30
Knoxville 62, Oskaloosa 54
MFL-Mar-Mac 71, Postville 16
Mason City 65, Des Moines, Hoover 20
Southwest Valley 69, East Union, Afton 44
Corner Conference Tournament
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Union Community, LaPorte City 32
Atlantic 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 44
BCLUW, Conrad 57, East Marshall, LeGrand 34
Edgewood-Colesburg 65, North Cedar, Stanwood 24
Fremont Mills, Tabor 53, East Mills 48
Stanton 59, Sidney 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Akron-Westfield vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D., ccd.
Algona vs. PAC-LM, ccd.
Bishop Garrigan vs. Forest City, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Carroll vs. Harlan, ppd. to Jan 26th.
Central Springs vs. Rockford, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.
Estherville Lincoln Central vs. Jackson County Central, Minn., ccd.
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. West Sioux, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Grinnell vs. Nevada, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Harris-Lake Park vs. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids, ppd.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
IKM-Manning vs. Underwood, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Kingsley-Pierson vs. Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU), ppd.
Lenox vs. Earlham, ppd.
MVAOCOU vs. East Sac County, ppd.
Oelwein vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.
Rock Valley vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. South Hardin, ppd.
Sheldon vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd.
Sioux Center vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Siouxland Christian vs. OA-BCIG, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. South Winneshiek, Calmar, ppd.
Trinity Christian High School vs. Hinton, ppd. to Jan 30th.
West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Saydel, ppd. to Feb 6th.
West Hancock, Britt vs. Charles City, ppd.