SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:
NHL
Wild 3, Islanders 1
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34
Beresford 49, Tri-Valley 43
Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64
DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23
Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42
Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 26
Florence/Henry 71, Britton-Hecla 43
Hanson 47, Parker 32
Harding County 78, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 55
Highmore-Harrold 66, Herreid/Selby Area 59
Tiospaye Topa 81, Timber Lake 57
Viborg-Hurley 59, Gayville-Volin 32
Wagner 59, Parkston 35
Jones County Tournament
Colome 42, Lyman 41
Philip 53, Kadoka Area 37
White River 81, Bennett County 24
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson 44, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 40
Canton 60, Dakota Valley 57
Castlewood 59, Great Plains Lutheran 24
Centerville 55, Irene-Wakonda 28
Crofton, Neb. 43, West Central 32
DeSmet 68, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 51
Freeman 44, Bon Homme 40
Hanson 75, Parker 25
Hill City 65, Lead-Deadwood 10
Howard 34, Canistota 21
Leola/Frederick 43, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 19
McCook Central/Montrose 45, Sioux Valley 42
Milbank 37, Redfield 26
Miller 56, Sully Buttes 29
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Platte-Geddes 46
Potter County 67, Highmore-Harrold 50
Scotland 53, Avon 49
Sioux Falls Washington 46, Sioux Falls Jefferson 42
Tri-Valley 52, Beresford 40
Vermillion 45, Lennox 35
Viborg-Hurley 68, Gayville-Volin 21
Wagner 59, Parkston 35
Wall 61, Chamberlain 45
Watertown 57, Yankton 37
Wilmot 53, Waverly-South Shore 37
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Baxter 61, Janesville 38
Belle Plaine 55, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 41
Bondurant Farrar 73, Des Moines, Roosevelt 58
Clarinda 68, Sidney 49
Dike-New Hartford 77, West Fork, Sheffield 72, 2OT
Emmetsburg 46, South O’Brien, Paullina 23
George-Little Rock 48, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 37
Grand View Christian 85, Roland-Story, Story City 67
IKM-Manning 51, Logan-Magnolia 34
MOC-Floyd Valley 90, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52
Manson Northwest Webster 66, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64
Mount Ayr 73, Central Decatur, Leon 51
Nashua-Plainfield 72, Postville 42
Newell-Fonda 91, Bishop Garrigan 76
Newton 69, Nevada 45
North Linn, Troy Mills 84, Regina, Iowa City 48
North Scott, Eldridge 73, Davenport, North 60
Panorama, Panora 65, Nodaway Valley 49
Seymour 56, Woodward Academy 36
Southeast Polk 60, Des Moines, North 50
WACO, Wayland 65, Hillcrest Academy 46
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 44, Akron-Westfield 40
Baxter 60, Janesville 16
Bondurant Farrar 53, Des Moines, Roosevelt 46
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 76, Paton-Churdan 53
Cherokee, Washington 74, East Sac County 54
Clarinda 43, Sidney 36
Clear Lake 58, Roland-Story, Story City 31
Denver 38, Oelwein 24
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 39, Belle Plaine 31
Fort Dodge 50, Des Moines, North 46
Lake Mills 47, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 21
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 38, George-Little Rock 35
Monticello 71, Northeast, Goose Lake 45
Mount Ayr 39, Central Decatur, Leon 28
Nashua-Plainfield 56, Postville 21
Nevada 44, Newton 35
North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Regina, Iowa City 52
Panorama, Panora 65, Nodaway Valley 49
Riverside, Oakland 44, Essex 38
Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 50
Solon 56, West Branch 12
St. Mary’s, Remsen 57, West Sioux 37
Stanton 58, Southwest Valley 47
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Tripoli 13
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 78, Park Christian 55
Albany 75, Eden Valley-Watkins 56
Becker 73, Chisago Lakes 67
Big Lake 71, North Branch 57
Brainerd 81, Sartell-St. Stephen 70
Breckenridge 49, Frazee 26
Champlin Park 75, Spring Lake Park 65
Crosby-Ironton 67, Greenway 39
Delano 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60
Duluth East 56, Grand Rapids 33
Elk River 67, Rogers 64
Farmington 76, Chaska 69
Fosston 94, Bagley 16
Goodhue 67, Kingsland 33
Hawley 57, Pelican Rapids 53
Holy Family Catholic 76, Watertown-Mayer 49
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 42, Maple River 38
Lanesboro 87, Alden-Conger 64
Laporte 67, Hill City 53
Liberty Classical 84, Math and Science Academy 53
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 74, Upsala 58
Maple Grove 77, Centennial 50
Melrose 79, Benson 52
Minnetonka 59, Buffalo 57
Moorhead 56, Bemidji 54
New Ulm 78, New Prague 68
Osseo 63, Robbinsdale Armstrong 42
Park Center 76, Totino-Grace 62
Princeton 94, Monticello 57
Sauk Centre 59, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36
Spectrum 77, United Christian 56
Springfield 63, Sleepy Eye 55
St. Paul Harding 80, St. Paul Humboldt 53
St. Paul Highland Park 60, St. Paul Johnson 58
Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Aitkin 50, OT
