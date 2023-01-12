SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:

NHL

Wild 3, Islanders 1

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34

Beresford 49, Tri-Valley 43

Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 64

DeSmet 69, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 23

Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42

Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 26

Florence/Henry 71, Britton-Hecla 43

Hanson 47, Parker 32

Harding County 78, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 55

Highmore-Harrold 66, Herreid/Selby Area 59

Tiospaye Topa 81, Timber Lake 57

Viborg-Hurley 59, Gayville-Volin 32

Wagner 59, Parkston 35

Jones County Tournament

Colome 42, Lyman 41

Philip 53, Kadoka Area 37

White River 81, Bennett County 24

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson 44, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 40

Canton 60, Dakota Valley 57

Castlewood 59, Great Plains Lutheran 24

Centerville 55, Irene-Wakonda 28

Crofton, Neb. 43, West Central 32

DeSmet 68, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 51

Freeman 44, Bon Homme 40

Hanson 75, Parker 25

Hill City 65, Lead-Deadwood 10

Howard 34, Canistota 21

Leola/Frederick 43, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 19

McCook Central/Montrose 45, Sioux Valley 42

Milbank 37, Redfield 26

Miller 56, Sully Buttes 29

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Platte-Geddes 46

Potter County 67, Highmore-Harrold 50

Scotland 53, Avon 49

Sioux Falls Washington 46, Sioux Falls Jefferson 42

Tri-Valley 52, Beresford 40

Vermillion 45, Lennox 35

Viborg-Hurley 68, Gayville-Volin 21

Wagner 59, Parkston 35

Wall 61, Chamberlain 45

Watertown 57, Yankton 37

Wilmot 53, Waverly-South Shore 37

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Baxter 61, Janesville 38

Belle Plaine 55, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 41

Bondurant Farrar 73, Des Moines, Roosevelt 58

Clarinda 68, Sidney 49

Dike-New Hartford 77, West Fork, Sheffield 72, 2OT

Emmetsburg 46, South O’Brien, Paullina 23

George-Little Rock 48, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 37

Grand View Christian 85, Roland-Story, Story City 67

IKM-Manning 51, Logan-Magnolia 34

MOC-Floyd Valley 90, Sibley-Ocheyedan 52

Manson Northwest Webster 66, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64

Mount Ayr 73, Central Decatur, Leon 51

Nashua-Plainfield 72, Postville 42

Newell-Fonda 91, Bishop Garrigan 76

Newton 69, Nevada 45

North Linn, Troy Mills 84, Regina, Iowa City 48

North Scott, Eldridge 73, Davenport, North 60

Panorama, Panora 65, Nodaway Valley 49

Seymour 56, Woodward Academy 36

Southeast Polk 60, Des Moines, North 50

WACO, Wayland 65, Hillcrest Academy 46

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 44, Akron-Westfield 40

Baxter 60, Janesville 16

Bondurant Farrar 53, Des Moines, Roosevelt 46

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 76, Paton-Churdan 53

Cherokee, Washington 74, East Sac County 54

Clarinda 43, Sidney 36

Clear Lake 58, Roland-Story, Story City 31

Denver 38, Oelwein 24

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 39, Belle Plaine 31

Fort Dodge 50, Des Moines, North 46

Lake Mills 47, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 21

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 38, George-Little Rock 35

Monticello 71, Northeast, Goose Lake 45

Mount Ayr 39, Central Decatur, Leon 28

Nashua-Plainfield 56, Postville 21

Nevada 44, Newton 35

North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Regina, Iowa City 52

Panorama, Panora 65, Nodaway Valley 49

Riverside, Oakland 44, Essex 38

Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

Solon 56, West Branch 12

St. Mary’s, Remsen 57, West Sioux 37

Stanton 58, Southwest Valley 47

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Tripoli 13

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup 78, Park Christian 55

Albany 75, Eden Valley-Watkins 56

Becker 73, Chisago Lakes 67

Big Lake 71, North Branch 57

Brainerd 81, Sartell-St. Stephen 70

Breckenridge 49, Frazee 26

Champlin Park 75, Spring Lake Park 65

Crosby-Ironton 67, Greenway 39

Delano 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 60

Duluth East 56, Grand Rapids 33

Elk River 67, Rogers 64

Farmington 76, Chaska 69

Fosston 94, Bagley 16

Goodhue 67, Kingsland 33

Hawley 57, Pelican Rapids 53

Holy Family Catholic 76, Watertown-Mayer 49

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 42, Maple River 38

Lanesboro 87, Alden-Conger 64

Laporte 67, Hill City 53

Liberty Classical 84, Math and Science Academy 53

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 74, Upsala 58

Maple Grove 77, Centennial 50

Melrose 79, Benson 52

Minnetonka 59, Buffalo 57

Moorhead 56, Bemidji 54

New Ulm 78, New Prague 68

Osseo 63, Robbinsdale Armstrong 42

Park Center 76, Totino-Grace 62

Princeton 94, Monticello 57

Sauk Centre 59, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 36

Spectrum 77, United Christian 56

Springfield 63, Sleepy Eye 55

St. Paul Harding 80, St. Paul Humboldt 53

St. Paul Highland Park 60, St. Paul Johnson 58

Wadena-Deer Creek 52, Aitkin 50, OT

