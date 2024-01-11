SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:
USHL
Stampede 7, Team USA 4
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 81, St. Thomas 80
Oral Roberts 84, USD 66
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oral Roberts 91, USD 78
SDSU 75, St. Thomas 55
BOYS HS BASKETBALL
Milbank 75, Redfield 30
Faith 64, Moorcroft, WY 32
Elkton-Lake Benton 69, Arlington 38
Philip 56, Bennett County 25
Florence/Henry 70, Britton-Hecla 50
Baltic 60, Chester Area 38
White River 93, Colome 41
Sioux Falls Christian 75, Dell Rapids 55
Upton, WY 60, Edgemont 23
Deubrook Area 53, Estelline/Hendricks 47
Madison 52, Flandreau 47
Castlewood 68, Great Plains Lutheran 38
Highmore-Harrold 53, Herreid/Selby Area 46
Warner 73, Langford Area 24
Jones County 77, Lyman 41
Sully Buttes 52, Miller 39
Crow Creek 60, Mobrige-Pollock 55
Platte-Geddes 71, Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 41
Dell Rapids St. Mary 71, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 36
Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Sisseton 35
Custer 60, St. Thomas More 46
Kadoka Area 76, Stanley County 68
Groton Area 71, Tiospa Zina 44
Timber Lake 83, Tiospaye Topa 26
Hamlin 84, Webster Area 44
GIRLS HS BASKETBALL
Canistota 52, Howard 40
Chester 58, Baltic 46
Great Plains Lutheran 43, Castlewood 42
Groton Area 62, Tiospa Zina 18
Hamlin 64, Webster 31
Harding County 69, Sundance, Wyo. 24
Hill City 65, Lead-Deadwood 20
Leola-Frederick High School 30, Strasburg, N.D. 20
Milbank 52, Redfield 17
Miller 59, Sully Buttes 42
Mobridge-Pollock 52, Crow Creek Tribal School 36
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 59, Platte-Geddes 40
Sioux Falls Christian 63, Dell Rapids 30
Sioux Falls Jefferson 52, Tea Area 47
Wagner 62, Parkston 58
Wall 68, Chamberlain 28