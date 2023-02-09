SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Thursday here:
NHL
Golden Knights 5, Wilds 1
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Augustana 23, Northern State 9
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 40
Bridgewater-Emery 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49
Burke 50, Kimball/White Lake 38
Canistota 64, Gayville-Volin 47
Chester 58, Flandreau 45
Clark/Willow Lake 65, Britton-Hecla 36
Corsica/Stickney 54, Freeman 42
DeSmet 52, Wolsey-Wessington 49
Deubrook 68, Castlewood 51
Estelline/Hendricks 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 55
Faulkton 63, Potter County 41
Groton Area 57, Redfield 48
Hamlin 64, Deuel 50
Hankinson, N.D. 72, Waverly-South Shore 64
Howard 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 57
Hulett, Wyo. 61, Edgemont 35
James Valley Christian 72, Arlington 26
Milbank 97, Ortonville, Minn. 43
Mobridge-Pollock 50, Sully Buttes 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Ethan 62
Oelrichs 62, Takini 55
Parkston 66, Chamberlain 35
Scotland 60, Bon Homme 53
Sioux Valley 68, West Central 30
Tea Area 59, Dell Rapids 58
Timber Lake 80, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 78
Tri-Valley 62, Garretson 39
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Avon 30
Western Christian, Iowa 68, Sioux Falls Christian 43
White River 75, Stanley County 46
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 53, Huron 28
Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Aberdeen Christian 19
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 43
Arlington 44, James Valley Christian 38
Avon 51, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49
Baltic 54, Alcester-Hudson 48
Canistota 44, Gayville-Volin 33
Centerville 45, Menno 19
Clark/Willow Lake 33, Britton-Hecla 25
Edgemont 55, Hulett, Wyo. 24
Hamlin 60, Deuel 24
Harding County 62, Tiospaye Topa 19
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Leola/Frederick 45
Ipswich 43, Wilmot 37
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 54
Kadoka Area 52, Todd County 43
Lakota Tech 58, Pine Ridge 24
Lower Brule 72, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 36
Lyman 50, Philip 42
Milbank 53, Ortonville, Minn. 23
Northwestern 44, Great Plains Lutheran 40
Rapid City Christian 69, Lead-Deadwood 8
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Bridgewater-Emery 25
Sisseton 67, Tiospa Zina Tribal 31
Spearfish 46, Custer 29
Sully Buttes 48, Mobridge-Pollock 44
Tea Area 70, Dell Rapids 45
Tri-Valley 55, Lennox 51
Walthill, Neb. 63, Flandreau Indian 36
Watertown 48, Mitchell 44
Wessington Springs 56, Warner 43
West Central 58, Sioux Valley 49
Winner 66, Burke 44
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 76, Zimmerman 51
Anoka 88, Coon Rapids 67
Barnesville 80, Breckenridge 59
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 76, Bloomington Jefferson 58
Blake 61, St. Paul Academy 58
Brainerd 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46
Browerville/Eagle Valley 70, Verndale 48
Caledonia 91, Fillmore Central 80
Cannon Falls 62, Pine Island 57
Cass Lake-Bena 67, Pine River-Backus 53
Chanhassen 70, Lakeville South 63
Dassel-Cokato 62, Litchfield 59
Dawson-Boyd 69, Central Minnesota Christian 66
DeLaSalle 78, Bloomington Kennedy 47
Detroit Lakes 65, Crosby-Ironton 58
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59, Pelican Rapids 46
Eagan 76, Shakopee 64
Elk River 71, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57
Floodwood 86, Northeast Range 26
Fosston 85, Red Lake County 61
Hastings 63, Two Rivers 59
Hawley 64, Frazee 25
Hayfield 45, Rushford-Peterson 30
Hope Academy 71, Math and Science Academy 65
Kingsland 75, Mabel-Canton 40
La Crescent 79, Winona Cotter 66
Lakeview 73, Canby 65
Lanesboro 66, Houston 46
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77, Mayer Lutheran 57
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 47
Mahtomedi 99, Hill-Murray 43
Mankato Loyola 74, Martin County West 67
Melrose 58, West Central 49
Milaca 71, Foley 66
Milbank, S.D. 97, Ortonville 43
Mille Lacs Co-op 60, Hinckley-Finlayson 49
Montevideo 65, BOLD 63
Mora 58, Pierz 49
Murray County Central 67, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 35
Nashwauk-Keewatin 65, Greenway 59
Northern Freeze 80, Clearbrook-Gonvick 49
Northland 65, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 21
Orono 76, Hermantown 60
Park Center 68, Totino-Grace 65
Paynesville 76, Redwood Valley 70
Pipestone 63, Fairmont 53
Princeton 84, Little Falls 66
Red Wing 82, Kasson-Mantorville 54
Rochester Century 77, Northfield 62
Rockford 60, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 22
Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 55
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 53, Minneota 47
Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Willmar 47
Sauk Centre 69, Benson 32
Schaeffer Academy 67, Grand Meadow 53
South Ridge 76, Hill City 36
South St. Paul 59, Simley 50
Southwest Minnesota Christian 81, Red Rock Central 46
Spectrum 69, Legacy Christian 67
Spring Grove 47, Southland 42
Spring Lake Park 81, Centennial 70
St. Cloud Tech 67, Alexandria 57
St. Croix Lutheran 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 58
St. Paul Highland Park 79, St. Paul Humboldt 51
St. Paul Johnson 79, St. Paul Harding 60
St. Thomas Academy 70, North St. Paul 47
Stewartville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60
Superior, Wis. 81, Grand Rapids 63
Swanville 64, Bertha-Hewitt 53
Tartan 83, St. Paul Como Park 48
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 78, Yellow Medicine East 67
Two Harbors 70, Cromwell 60
Warroad 68, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 46
Waseca 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45
West Lutheran 92, North Lakes Academy 63
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Springfield 61
Win-E-Mac 59, East Grand Forks 57
Windom 90, Madelia 54
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anoka 59, Coon Rapids 33
BOLD 81, MACCRAY 34
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 77, Warroad 25
Belle Plaine 56, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 46
Braham 56, East Central 24
Caledonia 73, Fillmore Central 44
Cambridge-Isanti 66, Big Lake 21
Centennial 62, Spring Lake Park 44
Christ’s Household of Faith 50, St. Paul Humboldt 42
Cloquet 65, Hibbing 30
DeLaSalle 73, Bloomington Kennedy 53
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 44, Thief River Falls 32
Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Paynesville 48
Elk River 53, Robbinsdale Armstrong 43
Fergus Falls 58, Little Falls 34
Fertile-Beltrami 49, Lake Park-Audubon 41
Fosston 74, NCEUH 40
Grand Rapids 68, Hermantown 47
Hastings 58, Two Rivers 31
Hmong Academy 34, Community of Peace 29
Holdingford 48, Kimball 38
Holy Family Catholic 69, St. Anthony 49
Kingsland 53, Mabel-Canton 36
Kittson County Central 53, Win-E-Mac 34
Lac qui Parle Valley 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, AC/GE 27
LeRoy-Ostrander 59, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52
Madelia 50, Mankato Loyola 44
Mahtomedi 82, Hill-Murray 70
Maple Grove 66, Blaine 59
Mayer Lutheran 68, Tri-City United 37
Milbank, S.D. 53, Ortonville 23
Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Columbia Heights 40
Minneapolis Southwest 74, Minneapolis Edison 22
Montevideo 75, West Central 59
Monticello 67, Princeton 30
Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 36
Nevis 63, Blackduck 38
New London-Spicer 61, Annandale 41
New Richland-H-E-G 79, United South Central 28
Nova Classical Academy 41, Washington Tech 39
Park Center 73, Totino-Grace 62
Pelican Rapids 47, Barnesville 32
Pipestone 64, Fairmont 47
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 79, Chatfield 57
Red Wing 82, Kasson-Mantorville 54
Rockford 60, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 22
Rogers 71, Osseo 42
Sacred Heart 71, Stephen-Argyle 52
Sauk Rapids-Rice 55, North Branch 47
Sleepy Eye 76, Red Rock Central 24
St. Charles 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 41
Stillwater 70, Forest Lake 38
Swanville 70, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 33
Two Harbors 73, Carlton 44
Underwood 60, Hancock 58
West Lutheran 58, North Lakes Academy 13
Winona Cotter 75, La Crescent 59
Yellow Medicine East 57, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52
Zimmerman 63, Chisago Lakes 53
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, Denison-Schleswig 50
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 67, Unity Christian 54
Bondurant Farrar 95, Knoxville 64
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 76, Iowa City High 44
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 91, Rock Valley 53
Cherokee, Washington 64, Alta-Aurelia 51
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 80, Southeast Valley 61
Clarke, Osceola 89, Interstate 35,Truro 47
Creston 75, Central Decatur, Leon 35
Crestwood, Cresco 76, New Hampton 45
East Marshall, LeGrand 66, PCM, Monroe 53
East Sac County 63, Ridge View 44
Estherville Lincoln Central 60, PAC-LM 29
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 65, Bishop Garrigan 62
Hudson 85, West Branch 65
Indianola 55, Pella Christian 52
Mount Ayr 76, Red Oak 52
Newell-Fonda 83, OA-BCIG 59
Newton 65, Van Meter 59
Omaha Northwest, Neb. 79, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 67
Perry 55, South Tama County, Tama 46
Riverside, Oakland 67, Shenandoah 35
Saydel 60, Pleasantville 51
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63, Hinton 48
Sioux City, North 65, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47
Sioux City, West 68, Spencer 57
South Central Calhoun 96, Storm Lake 68
South Hardin 88, Dike-New Hartford 84, OT
Treynor 63, Greene County 56
Underwood 81, AC/GC 75
West Fork, Sheffield 65, Forest City 63, 2OT
West Sioux 79, Lawton-Bronson 56
Western Christian 68, Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 43
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Assumption, Davenport 52, Bettendorf 43
Davenport, North 70, Central Clinton, DeWitt 50
Dike-New Hartford 69, South Hardin 25
Estherville Lincoln Central 63, PAC-LM 37
Grinnell 59, Newton 42
Indianola 51, Pella Christian 48
Iowa City West 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 42
Keokuk 66, Fairfield 23
LeMars 54, Storm Lake 36
Omaha Northwest, Neb. 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40
South Sioux City, Neb. 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47
Sumner-Fredericksburg 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 25
West Sioux 45, Lawton-Bronson 33
Class 1A Region 1
First Round
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Janesville 34
Northwood-Kensett 62, Newman Catholic, Mason City 42
Ruthven-Ayrshire 48, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 44
Saint Ansgar 50, North Butler, Greene 15
Waterloo Christian School 63, North Tama, Traer 44
West Hancock, Britt 67, West Bend-Mallard 50
Class 1A Region 2
First Round
AGWSR, Ackley 56, Colo-NESCO 24
Ankeny Christian Academy 38, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28
B-G-M 48, GMG, Garwin 46
Baxter 57, Paton-Churdan 19
Collins-Maxwell 53, Meskwaki Settlement School 20
Glidden-Ralston 58, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51
H-L-V, Victor 32, BCLUW, Conrad 27
Class 1A Region 3
First Round
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 18
English Valleys, North English 37, Highland, Riverside 33
Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, Belle Plaine 21
Montezuma 76, Hillcrest Academy 12
Class 1A Region 4
First Round
Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, Woodbury Central, Moville 39
Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, Audubon 33
George-Little Rock 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 44
Harris-Lake Park 43, Trinity Christian High School 29
Kingsley-Pierson 62, South O’Brien, Paullina 22
River Valley, Correctionville 67, Siouxland Christian 24
Class 1A Region 5
First Round
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 66, Whiting 41
CAM, Anita 74, Orient-Macksburg 31
Murray 59, East Union, Afton 33
Riverside, Oakland 43, Griswold 31
Stanton 90, Hamburg 28
Tri-Center, Neola 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 29
Class 1A Region 6
First Round
Clarksville 55, Rockford 20
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 45, Tripoli 31
Dunkerton 43, Nashua-Plainfield 37
Edgewood-Colesburg 79, Kee, Lansing 29
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 33, West Central, Maynard 13
Class 1A Region 7
First Round
Earlham 61, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43
Fremont Mills, Tabor 63, Essex 25
Lamoni 49, Wayne, Corydon 39
Lenox 65, Diagonal 34
Martensdale-St. Marys 76, Bedford 26
Melcher-Dallas 48, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 43
Sidney 47, East Mills 28
Class 1A Region 8
First Round
Burlington Notre Dame 68, New London 30
Lynnville-Sully 63, Moravia 40
North Mahaska, New Sharon 61, Tri-County, Thornburg 31
Seymour 43, Twin Cedars, Bussey 36
Sigourney 64, Moulton-Udell 12
WACO, Wayland 69, Keota 31
Wapello 52, Holy Trinity 36