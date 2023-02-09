SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Thursday here:

NHL
Golden Knights 5, Wilds 1

COLLEGE WRESTLING
Augustana 23, Northern State 9

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 40

Bridgewater-Emery 66, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 49

Burke 50, Kimball/White Lake 38

Canistota 64, Gayville-Volin 47

Chester 58, Flandreau 45

Clark/Willow Lake 65, Britton-Hecla 36

Corsica/Stickney 54, Freeman 42

DeSmet 52, Wolsey-Wessington 49

Deubrook 68, Castlewood 51

Estelline/Hendricks 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 55

Faulkton 63, Potter County 41

Groton Area 57, Redfield 48

Hamlin 64, Deuel 50

Hankinson, N.D. 72, Waverly-South Shore 64

Howard 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 57

Hulett, Wyo. 61, Edgemont 35

James Valley Christian 72, Arlington 26

Milbank 97, Ortonville, Minn. 43

Mobridge-Pollock 50, Sully Buttes 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Ethan 62

Oelrichs 62, Takini 55

Parkston 66, Chamberlain 35

Scotland 60, Bon Homme 53

Sioux Valley 68, West Central 30

Tea Area 59, Dell Rapids 58

Timber Lake 80, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 78

Tri-Valley 62, Garretson 39

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 50, Avon 30

Western Christian, Iowa 68, Sioux Falls Christian 43

White River 75, Stanley County 46

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 53, Huron 28

Aberdeen Roncalli 52, Aberdeen Christian 19

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 43

Arlington 44, James Valley Christian 38

Avon 51, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49

Baltic 54, Alcester-Hudson 48

Canistota 44, Gayville-Volin 33

Centerville 45, Menno 19

Clark/Willow Lake 33, Britton-Hecla 25

Edgemont 55, Hulett, Wyo. 24

Hamlin 60, Deuel 24

Harding County 62, Tiospaye Topa 19

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Leola/Frederick 45

Ipswich 43, Wilmot 37

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 54

Kadoka Area 52, Todd County 43

Lakota Tech 58, Pine Ridge 24

Lower Brule 72, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 36

Lyman 50, Philip 42

Milbank 53, Ortonville, Minn. 23

Northwestern 44, Great Plains Lutheran 40

Rapid City Christian 69, Lead-Deadwood 8

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 50, Bridgewater-Emery 25

Sisseton 67, Tiospa Zina Tribal 31

Spearfish 46, Custer 29

Sully Buttes 48, Mobridge-Pollock 44

Tea Area 70, Dell Rapids 45

Tri-Valley 55, Lennox 51

Walthill, Neb. 63, Flandreau Indian 36

Watertown 48, Mitchell 44

Wessington Springs 56, Warner 43

West Central 58, Sioux Valley 49

Winner 66, Burke 44

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 76, Zimmerman 51

Anoka 88, Coon Rapids 67

Barnesville 80, Breckenridge 59

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 76, Bloomington Jefferson 58

Blake 61, St. Paul Academy 58

Brainerd 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46

Browerville/Eagle Valley 70, Verndale 48

Caledonia 91, Fillmore Central 80

Cannon Falls 62, Pine Island 57

Cass Lake-Bena 67, Pine River-Backus 53

Chanhassen 70, Lakeville South 63

Dassel-Cokato 62, Litchfield 59

Dawson-Boyd 69, Central Minnesota Christian 66

DeLaSalle 78, Bloomington Kennedy 47

Detroit Lakes 65, Crosby-Ironton 58

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59, Pelican Rapids 46

Eagan 76, Shakopee 64

Elk River 71, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57

Floodwood 86, Northeast Range 26

Fosston 85, Red Lake County 61

Hastings 63, Two Rivers 59

Hawley 64, Frazee 25

Hayfield 45, Rushford-Peterson 30

Hope Academy 71, Math and Science Academy 65

Kingsland 75, Mabel-Canton 40

La Crescent 79, Winona Cotter 66

Lakeview 73, Canby 65

Lanesboro 66, Houston 46

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77, Mayer Lutheran 57

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 47

Mahtomedi 99, Hill-Murray 43

Mankato Loyola 74, Martin County West 67

Melrose 58, West Central 49

Milaca 71, Foley 66

Milbank, S.D. 97, Ortonville 43

Mille Lacs Co-op 60, Hinckley-Finlayson 49

Montevideo 65, BOLD 63

Mora 58, Pierz 49

Murray County Central 67, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 35

Nashwauk-Keewatin 65, Greenway 59

Northern Freeze 80, Clearbrook-Gonvick 49

Northland 65, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 21

Orono 76, Hermantown 60

Park Center 68, Totino-Grace 65

Paynesville 76, Redwood Valley 70

Pipestone 63, Fairmont 53

Princeton 84, Little Falls 66

Red Wing 82, Kasson-Mantorville 54

Rochester Century 77, Northfield 62

Rockford 60, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 22

Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 55

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 53, Minneota 47

Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Willmar 47

Sauk Centre 69, Benson 32

Schaeffer Academy 67, Grand Meadow 53

South Ridge 76, Hill City 36

South St. Paul 59, Simley 50

Southwest Minnesota Christian 81, Red Rock Central 46

Spectrum 69, Legacy Christian 67

Spring Grove 47, Southland 42

Spring Lake Park 81, Centennial 70

St. Cloud Tech 67, Alexandria 57

St. Croix Lutheran 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 58

St. Paul Highland Park 79, St. Paul Humboldt 51

St. Paul Johnson 79, St. Paul Harding 60

St. Thomas Academy 70, North St. Paul 47

Stewartville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60

Superior, Wis. 81, Grand Rapids 63

Swanville 64, Bertha-Hewitt 53

Tartan 83, St. Paul Como Park 48

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 78, Yellow Medicine East 67

Two Harbors 70, Cromwell 60

Warroad 68, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 46

Waseca 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45

West Lutheran 92, North Lakes Academy 63

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Springfield 61

Win-E-Mac 59, East Grand Forks 57

Windom 90, Madelia 54

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anoka 59, Coon Rapids 33

BOLD 81, MACCRAY 34

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 77, Warroad 25

Belle Plaine 56, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 46

Braham 56, East Central 24

Caledonia 73, Fillmore Central 44

Cambridge-Isanti 66, Big Lake 21

Centennial 62, Spring Lake Park 44

Christ’s Household of Faith 50, St. Paul Humboldt 42

Cloquet 65, Hibbing 30

DeLaSalle 73, Bloomington Kennedy 53

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 44, Thief River Falls 32

Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Paynesville 48

Elk River 53, Robbinsdale Armstrong 43

Fergus Falls 58, Little Falls 34

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Lake Park-Audubon 41

Fosston 74, NCEUH 40

Grand Rapids 68, Hermantown 47

Hastings 58, Two Rivers 31

Hmong Academy 34, Community of Peace 29

Holdingford 48, Kimball 38

Holy Family Catholic 69, St. Anthony 49

Kingsland 53, Mabel-Canton 36

Kittson County Central 53, Win-E-Mac 34

Lac qui Parle Valley 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, AC/GE 27

LeRoy-Ostrander 59, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52

Madelia 50, Mankato Loyola 44

Mahtomedi 82, Hill-Murray 70

Maple Grove 66, Blaine 59

Mayer Lutheran 68, Tri-City United 37

Milbank, S.D. 53, Ortonville 23

Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Columbia Heights 40

Minneapolis Southwest 74, Minneapolis Edison 22

Montevideo 75, West Central 59

Monticello 67, Princeton 30

Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 36

Nevis 63, Blackduck 38

New London-Spicer 61, Annandale 41

New Richland-H-E-G 79, United South Central 28

Nova Classical Academy 41, Washington Tech 39

Park Center 73, Totino-Grace 62

Pelican Rapids 47, Barnesville 32

Pipestone 64, Fairmont 47

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 79, Chatfield 57

Red Wing 82, Kasson-Mantorville 54

Rockford 60, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 22

Rogers 71, Osseo 42

Sacred Heart 71, Stephen-Argyle 52

Sauk Rapids-Rice 55, North Branch 47

Sleepy Eye 76, Red Rock Central 24

St. Charles 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 41

Stillwater 70, Forest Lake 38

Swanville 70, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 33

Two Harbors 73, Carlton 44

Underwood 60, Hancock 58

West Lutheran 58, North Lakes Academy 13

Winona Cotter 75, La Crescent 59

Yellow Medicine East 57, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52

Zimmerman 63, Chisago Lakes 53

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, Denison-Schleswig 50

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 67, Unity Christian 54

Bondurant Farrar 95, Knoxville 64

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 76, Iowa City High 44

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 91, Rock Valley 53

Cherokee, Washington 64, Alta-Aurelia 51

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 80, Southeast Valley 61

Clarke, Osceola 89, Interstate 35,Truro 47

Creston 75, Central Decatur, Leon 35

Crestwood, Cresco 76, New Hampton 45

East Marshall, LeGrand 66, PCM, Monroe 53

East Sac County 63, Ridge View 44

Estherville Lincoln Central 60, PAC-LM 29

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 65, Bishop Garrigan 62

Hudson 85, West Branch 65

Indianola 55, Pella Christian 52

Mount Ayr 76, Red Oak 52

Newell-Fonda 83, OA-BCIG 59

Newton 65, Van Meter 59

Omaha Northwest, Neb. 79, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 67

Perry 55, South Tama County, Tama 46

Riverside, Oakland 67, Shenandoah 35

Saydel 60, Pleasantville 51

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63, Hinton 48

Sioux City, North 65, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 47

Sioux City, West 68, Spencer 57

South Central Calhoun 96, Storm Lake 68

South Hardin 88, Dike-New Hartford 84, OT

Treynor 63, Greene County 56

Underwood 81, AC/GC 75

West Fork, Sheffield 65, Forest City 63, 2OT

West Sioux 79, Lawton-Bronson 56

Western Christian 68, Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 43

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Assumption, Davenport 52, Bettendorf 43

Davenport, North 70, Central Clinton, DeWitt 50

Dike-New Hartford 69, South Hardin 25

Estherville Lincoln Central 63, PAC-LM 37

Grinnell 59, Newton 42

Indianola 51, Pella Christian 48

Iowa City West 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 42

Keokuk 66, Fairfield 23

LeMars 54, Storm Lake 36

Omaha Northwest, Neb. 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40

South Sioux City, Neb. 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47

Sumner-Fredericksburg 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 25

West Sioux 45, Lawton-Bronson 33

Class 1A Region 1

First Round

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Janesville 34

Northwood-Kensett 62, Newman Catholic, Mason City 42

Ruthven-Ayrshire 48, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 44

Saint Ansgar 50, North Butler, Greene 15

Waterloo Christian School 63, North Tama, Traer 44

West Hancock, Britt 67, West Bend-Mallard 50

Class 1A Region 2

First Round

AGWSR, Ackley 56, Colo-NESCO 24

Ankeny Christian Academy 38, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28

B-G-M 48, GMG, Garwin 46

Baxter 57, Paton-Churdan 19

Collins-Maxwell 53, Meskwaki Settlement School 20

Glidden-Ralston 58, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51

H-L-V, Victor 32, BCLUW, Conrad 27

Class 1A Region 3

First Round

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 18

English Valleys, North English 37, Highland, Riverside 33

Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, Belle Plaine 21

Montezuma 76, Hillcrest Academy 12

Class 1A Region 4

First Round

Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, Woodbury Central, Moville 39

Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, Audubon 33

George-Little Rock 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 44

Harris-Lake Park 43, Trinity Christian High School 29

Kingsley-Pierson 62, South O’Brien, Paullina 22

River Valley, Correctionville 67, Siouxland Christian 24

Class 1A Region 5

First Round

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 66, Whiting 41

CAM, Anita 74, Orient-Macksburg 31

Murray 59, East Union, Afton 33

Riverside, Oakland 43, Griswold 31

Stanton 90, Hamburg 28

Tri-Center, Neola 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 29

Class 1A Region 6

First Round

Clarksville 55, Rockford 20

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 45, Tripoli 31

Dunkerton 43, Nashua-Plainfield 37

Edgewood-Colesburg 79, Kee, Lansing 29

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 33, West Central, Maynard 13

Class 1A Region 7

First Round

Earlham 61, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43

Fremont Mills, Tabor 63, Essex 25

Lamoni 49, Wayne, Corydon 39

Lenox 65, Diagonal 34

Martensdale-St. Marys 76, Bedford 26

Melcher-Dallas 48, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 43

Sidney 47, East Mills 28

Class 1A Region 8

First Round

Burlington Notre Dame 68, New London 30

Lynnville-Sully 63, Moravia 40

North Mahaska, New Sharon 61, Tri-County, Thornburg 31

Seymour 43, Twin Cedars, Bussey 36

Sigourney 64, Moulton-Udell 12

WACO, Wayland 69, Keota 31

Wapello 52, Holy Trinity 36