SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 96, North Dakota 73
USD 71, NDSU 62

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 75, North Dakota 73
NDSU 86, USD 82 – F/OT

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 63, Northwestern 49

Alcester-Hudson 52, Freeman 49

Beresford 57, Madison 46

Bon Homme 55, Parker 54

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Menno 42

Dakota Valley 80, Elk Point-Jefferson 63

DeSmet 80, Elkton-Lake Benton 62

Dell Rapids 75, Tri-Valley 44

Dell Rapids St. Mary 82, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 58

Deuel 61, Groton Area 52

Hamlin 65, Castlewood 43

Harding County 80, Bison 39

Lemmon 57, Timber Lake 52

Lower Brule 68, Wessington Springs 62

Lyman 52, Gregory 37

Marty Indian 78, Burke 59

Mitchell Christian 69, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 74, Hanson 61

Platte-Geddes 62, Kimball/White Lake 53

Scotland 39, Corsica/Stickney 37

Sioux Falls Christian 73, Vermillion 47

Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Brookings 44

Sioux Valley 86, Flandreau 31

Tea Area 59, West Central 49

Wagner 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47

Wakpala 62, Tiospaye Topa 50

Warner 51, Leola/Frederick 47, OT

Waubay/Summit 60, Florence/Henry 43

White River 74, Wall 44

Yankton 56, Pierre 51

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 62, Mobridge-Pollock 34

Bon Homme 41, Parker 32

Centerville 65, Marty Indian 33

Crow Creek 71, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46

Custer 44, Hot Springs 33

Dakota Valley 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 17

Dell Rapids St. Mary 86, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 46

Dupree 42, McLaughlin 38

Faulkton 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 28

Freeman 53, Alcester-Hudson 27

Garretson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 47

Hamlin 57, Castlewood 23

Hanson 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47

Hill City 40, Newell 32

Jones County 42, New Underwood 21

Lennox 54, Baltic 36

Leola/Frederick 43, Warner 39

Lyman 56, Highmore-Harrold 46

Milbank 48, Aberdeen Roncalli 28

Miller 62, Ipswich 21

Northwestern 47, Aberdeen Christian 33

Philip 53, Lead-Deadwood 17

Platte-Geddes 42, Scotland 40

Redfield 49, Webster 31

Sisseton 63, Clark/Willow Lake 38

Timber Lake 60, Harding County 46

Tri-Valley 54, Dell Rapids 44

Vermillion 62, Sioux Falls Christian 55

Viborg 56, Bridgewater-Emery 27

Wagner 67, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49

Wall 51, White River 31

Wessington Springs 50, Lower Brule 21

West Central 65, Tea Area 57

Wolsey-Wessington 59, DeSmet 54

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Plaine 82, Sibley East 46

Bemidji 58, West Fargo, N.D. 57

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 84, Chaska 82

Big Lake 90, Zimmerman 63

Bloomington Jefferson 74, New Prague 57

Browerville/Eagle Valley 54, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 49

Chanhassen 98, Waconia 84

Cherry 96, Greenway 27

Deer River 91, South Ridge 78

Eden Valley-Watkins 69, Kimball 46

Fairmont 59, Luverne 55

Fosston 68, Ada-Borup 57

Hermantown 72, North Branch 59

Hinckley-Finlayson 90, East Central 78

Lac qui Parle Valley 86, Benson 85

Lake Park-Audubon 80, Bagley 54

Lanesboro 78, Grand Meadow 38

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 61, Schaeffer Academy 46

Mahnomen/Waubun 82, Climax/Fisher 50

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 79, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 60

Mounds View 61, Forest Lake 54

New Ulm 69, Worthington 63

Northern Freeze 90, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 39

Northfield 85, Mankato East 84

Orono 85, St. Louis Park 38

Owatonna 69, Rochester Century 56

Park (Cottage Grove) 71, Cretin-Derham Hall 63

Pequot Lakes 57, Proctor 31

Red Lake County 70, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53

Rochester Lourdes 58, Kasson-Mantorville 42

Roseville 65, Woodbury 46

Royalton 40, Maple Lake 36

Spring Grove 72, Glenville-Emmons 31

Springfield 67, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 64

Thief River Falls 76, Pelican Rapids 52

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, Madelia 56

Wadena-Deer Creek 73, Bertha-Hewitt 59

White Bear Lake 67, Stillwater 50

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 53, Spring Grove 40

Albany 52, Foley 38

Austin 59, Red Wing 43

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 76, Roseau 38

Cambridge-Isanti 63, North Branch 34

Cannon Falls 37, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 31

Chaska 86, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 58

Detroit Lakes 77, Crosby-Ironton 53

East Ridge 70, Irondale 27

Esko 63, South Ridge 54

Grand Meadow 54, Lanesboro 36

Grand Rapids 69, Cloquet 54

Henning 63, Wadena-Deer Creek 52

Hermantown 61, Duluth Denfeld 22

Houston 72, Mabel-Canton 38

International Falls 35, Greenway 32

Kelliher/Northome 97, Littlefork-Big Falls 32

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 54, Renville County West 32

Lac qui Parle Valley 52, MACCRAY 35

Lake Park-Audubon 57, Bagley 47

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 42, Schaeffer Academy 39

Mahnomen/Waubun 59, Climax/Fisher 49

Mankato East 60, Northfield 48

Mankato West 43, Winona 36

Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, Minneapolis South 36

Minneota 54, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 47

Mountain Lake Area 52, Red Rock Central 31

New London-Spicer 64, Montevideo 29

North St. Paul 79, St. Paul Highland Park 38

Orono 66, St. Louis Park 54

Park (Cottage Grove) 53, Cretin-Derham Hall 35

Perham 67, Pelican Rapids 48

Providence Academy 87, Blake 41

Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 42

Roseville 58, Woodbury 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 43, Brainerd 34

Simley 67, St. Paul Central 6

Sleepy Eye 72, New Ulm Cathedral 29

St. Charles 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 41

St. Cloud Cathedral 48, Mora 27

St. Croix Prep 73, United Christian 49

Stewartville 68, Goodhue 51

Stillwater 56, White Bear Lake 41

Two Harbors 56, Moose Lake/Willow River 52

Underwood 60, Battle Lake 37

West Lutheran 56, PACT Charter 17

Windom 73, Jackson County Central 71

Wrenshall 57, McGregor 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Silver Bay vs. Nashwauk-Keewatin, ppd.

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 57, Treynor 49

CAM, Anita 45, Audubon 38

Chariton 63, Wayne, Corydon 34

Clarke, Osceola 63, Earlham 48

Clear Lake 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32

Glenwood 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58

Grand View Christian 72, Nevada 57

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 56, Sibley-Ocheyedan 38

Humboldt 80, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50

IKM-Manning 74, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63

Kingsley-Pierson 52, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 41

Madrid 70, Glidden-Ralston 35

Mount Pleasant 67, Burlington 57

Nodaway Valley 67, Red Oak 66

North Linn, Troy Mills 60, Dunkerton 46

Ottumwa 49, Centerville 43

Perry 72, Woodward Academy 49

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 25

South Hardin 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 61, PAC-LM 42

Sumner-Fredericksburg 67, Clarksville 33

Tri-Center, Neola 65, Stanton 55

WACO, Wayland 66, Louisa-Muscatine 25

Wilton 67, Alburnett 57

Western Valley Conference Tournament

OA-BCIG 82, Siouxland Christian 55

Woodbury Central, Moville 54, River Valley, Correctionville 50

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alta-Aurelia 48, West Bend-Mallard 37

BCLUW, Conrad 44, Dunkerton 43

Belmond-Klemme 43, Northwood-Kensett 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 64, Western Christian 28

CAM, Anita 64, Audubon 41

Central Elkader 68, Kee, Lansing 34

Chariton 47, Wayne, Corydon 25

Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33

Diagonal 57, East Union, Afton 40

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Collins-Maxwell 34

Glenwood 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45

Glidden-Ralston 42, Madrid 36

Grundy Center 50, Roland-Story, Story City 47

Highland, Riverside 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 40

Iowa Valley, Marengo 55, H-L-V, Victor 24

Lenox 65, Lamoni 41

Lone Tree 59, Wapello 28

Nevada 49, Grand View Christian 42

New Hampton 52, Central Springs 42

Newell-Fonda 77, Cherokee, Washington 31

PAC-LM 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 8

Paton-Churdan 43, Colo-NESCO 41

Riceville 61, Rockford 15

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Sibley-Ocheyedan 94, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

Sidney 60, Southwest Valley 51

Treynor 68, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 33

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 28

Vinton-Shellsburg 83, Oelwein 35

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Denver 33

West Central, Maynard 49, Tripoli 44

Wilton 54, Alburnett 43