SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Saturday here:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 96, North Dakota 73
USD 71, NDSU 62
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 75, North Dakota 73
NDSU 86, USD 82 – F/OT
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 63, Northwestern 49
Alcester-Hudson 52, Freeman 49
Beresford 57, Madison 46
Bon Homme 55, Parker 54
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Menno 42
Dakota Valley 80, Elk Point-Jefferson 63
DeSmet 80, Elkton-Lake Benton 62
Dell Rapids 75, Tri-Valley 44
Dell Rapids St. Mary 82, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 58
Deuel 61, Groton Area 52
Hamlin 65, Castlewood 43
Harding County 80, Bison 39
Lemmon 57, Timber Lake 52
Lower Brule 68, Wessington Springs 62
Lyman 52, Gregory 37
Marty Indian 78, Burke 59
Mitchell Christian 69, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 74, Hanson 61
Platte-Geddes 62, Kimball/White Lake 53
Scotland 39, Corsica/Stickney 37
Sioux Falls Christian 73, Vermillion 47
Sioux Falls Lincoln 71, Brookings 44
Sioux Valley 86, Flandreau 31
Tea Area 59, West Central 49
Wagner 70, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47
Wakpala 62, Tiospaye Topa 50
Warner 51, Leola/Frederick 47, OT
Waubay/Summit 60, Florence/Henry 43
White River 74, Wall 44
Yankton 56, Pierre 51
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 62, Mobridge-Pollock 34
Bon Homme 41, Parker 32
Centerville 65, Marty Indian 33
Crow Creek 71, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 46
Custer 44, Hot Springs 33
Dakota Valley 54, Elk Point-Jefferson 17
Dell Rapids St. Mary 86, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 46
Dupree 42, McLaughlin 38
Faulkton 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 28
Freeman 53, Alcester-Hudson 27
Garretson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 47
Hamlin 57, Castlewood 23
Hanson 53, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47
Hill City 40, Newell 32
Jones County 42, New Underwood 21
Lennox 54, Baltic 36
Leola/Frederick 43, Warner 39
Lyman 56, Highmore-Harrold 46
Milbank 48, Aberdeen Roncalli 28
Miller 62, Ipswich 21
Northwestern 47, Aberdeen Christian 33
Philip 53, Lead-Deadwood 17
Platte-Geddes 42, Scotland 40
Redfield 49, Webster 31
Sisseton 63, Clark/Willow Lake 38
Timber Lake 60, Harding County 46
Tri-Valley 54, Dell Rapids 44
Vermillion 62, Sioux Falls Christian 55
Viborg 56, Bridgewater-Emery 27
Wagner 67, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49
Wall 51, White River 31
Wessington Springs 50, Lower Brule 21
West Central 65, Tea Area 57
Wolsey-Wessington 59, DeSmet 54
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Belle Plaine 82, Sibley East 46
Bemidji 58, West Fargo, N.D. 57
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 84, Chaska 82
Big Lake 90, Zimmerman 63
Bloomington Jefferson 74, New Prague 57
Browerville/Eagle Valley 54, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 49
Chanhassen 98, Waconia 84
Cherry 96, Greenway 27
Deer River 91, South Ridge 78
Eden Valley-Watkins 69, Kimball 46
Fairmont 59, Luverne 55
Fosston 68, Ada-Borup 57
Hermantown 72, North Branch 59
Hinckley-Finlayson 90, East Central 78
Lac qui Parle Valley 86, Benson 85
Lake Park-Audubon 80, Bagley 54
Lanesboro 78, Grand Meadow 38
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 61, Schaeffer Academy 46
Mahnomen/Waubun 82, Climax/Fisher 50
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 79, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 60
Mounds View 61, Forest Lake 54
New Ulm 69, Worthington 63
Northern Freeze 90, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 39
Northfield 85, Mankato East 84
Orono 85, St. Louis Park 38
Owatonna 69, Rochester Century 56
Park (Cottage Grove) 71, Cretin-Derham Hall 63
Pequot Lakes 57, Proctor 31
Red Lake County 70, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53
Rochester Lourdes 58, Kasson-Mantorville 42
Roseville 65, Woodbury 46
Royalton 40, Maple Lake 36
Spring Grove 72, Glenville-Emmons 31
Springfield 67, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 64
Thief River Falls 76, Pelican Rapids 52
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, Madelia 56
Wadena-Deer Creek 73, Bertha-Hewitt 59
White Bear Lake 67, Stillwater 50
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AC/GE 53, Spring Grove 40
Albany 52, Foley 38
Austin 59, Red Wing 43
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 76, Roseau 38
Cambridge-Isanti 63, North Branch 34
Cannon Falls 37, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 31
Chaska 86, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 58
Detroit Lakes 77, Crosby-Ironton 53
East Ridge 70, Irondale 27
Esko 63, South Ridge 54
Grand Meadow 54, Lanesboro 36
Grand Rapids 69, Cloquet 54
Henning 63, Wadena-Deer Creek 52
Hermantown 61, Duluth Denfeld 22
Houston 72, Mabel-Canton 38
International Falls 35, Greenway 32
Kelliher/Northome 97, Littlefork-Big Falls 32
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 54, Renville County West 32
Lac qui Parle Valley 52, MACCRAY 35
Lake Park-Audubon 57, Bagley 47
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 42, Schaeffer Academy 39
Mahnomen/Waubun 59, Climax/Fisher 49
Mankato East 60, Northfield 48
Mankato West 43, Winona 36
Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, Minneapolis South 36
Minneota 54, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 47
Mountain Lake Area 52, Red Rock Central 31
New London-Spicer 64, Montevideo 29
North St. Paul 79, St. Paul Highland Park 38
Orono 66, St. Louis Park 54
Park (Cottage Grove) 53, Cretin-Derham Hall 35
Perham 67, Pelican Rapids 48
Providence Academy 87, Blake 41
Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 42
Roseville 58, Woodbury 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 43, Brainerd 34
Simley 67, St. Paul Central 6
Sleepy Eye 72, New Ulm Cathedral 29
St. Charles 61, LeRoy-Ostrander 41
St. Cloud Cathedral 48, Mora 27
St. Croix Prep 73, United Christian 49
Stewartville 68, Goodhue 51
Stillwater 56, White Bear Lake 41
Two Harbors 56, Moose Lake/Willow River 52
Underwood 60, Battle Lake 37
West Lutheran 56, PACT Charter 17
Windom 73, Jackson County Central 71
Wrenshall 57, McGregor 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Silver Bay vs. Nashwauk-Keewatin, ppd.
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 57, Treynor 49
CAM, Anita 45, Audubon 38
Chariton 63, Wayne, Corydon 34
Clarke, Osceola 63, Earlham 48
Clear Lake 54, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
Glenwood 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58
Grand View Christian 72, Nevada 57
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 56, Sibley-Ocheyedan 38
Humboldt 80, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50
IKM-Manning 74, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63
Kingsley-Pierson 52, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 41
Madrid 70, Glidden-Ralston 35
Mount Pleasant 67, Burlington 57
Nodaway Valley 67, Red Oak 66
North Linn, Troy Mills 60, Dunkerton 46
Ottumwa 49, Centerville 43
Perry 72, Woodward Academy 49
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 25
South Hardin 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 61, PAC-LM 42
Sumner-Fredericksburg 67, Clarksville 33
Tri-Center, Neola 65, Stanton 55
WACO, Wayland 66, Louisa-Muscatine 25
Wilton 67, Alburnett 57
Western Valley Conference Tournament
OA-BCIG 82, Siouxland Christian 55
Woodbury Central, Moville 54, River Valley, Correctionville 50
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alta-Aurelia 48, West Bend-Mallard 37
BCLUW, Conrad 44, Dunkerton 43
Belmond-Klemme 43, Northwood-Kensett 35
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 64, Western Christian 28
CAM, Anita 64, Audubon 41
Central Elkader 68, Kee, Lansing 34
Chariton 47, Wayne, Corydon 25
Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33
Diagonal 57, East Union, Afton 40
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Collins-Maxwell 34
Glenwood 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45
Glidden-Ralston 42, Madrid 36
Grundy Center 50, Roland-Story, Story City 47
Highland, Riverside 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 40
Iowa Valley, Marengo 55, H-L-V, Victor 24
Lenox 65, Lamoni 41
Lone Tree 59, Wapello 28
Nevada 49, Grand View Christian 42
New Hampton 52, Central Springs 42
Newell-Fonda 77, Cherokee, Washington 31
PAC-LM 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 8
Paton-Churdan 43, Colo-NESCO 41
Riceville 61, Rockford 15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21
Sibley-Ocheyedan 94, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41
Sidney 60, Southwest Valley 51
Treynor 68, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 33
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 28
Vinton-Shellsburg 83, Oelwein 35
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Denver 33
West Central, Maynard 49, Tripoli 44
Wilton 54, Alburnett 43