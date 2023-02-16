SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 80, Denver 75
Omaha 80, USD 72
Augustana 69, SMSU 61
Wayne State 80, USF 53
Northern State 93, U-Mary 67
DSU 69, Bellevue 58
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 82, Denver 34
USD 61, Omaha 41
Augustana 88, SMSU 56
USF 70, Wayne State 66
Northern State 63, U-Mary 62
DSU 69, Bellevue 51
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 72, Langford 32
Canistota 52, Irene-Wakonda 39
Dakota Valley 85, Canton 49
Deuel 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 48
Douglas 75, Spearfish 68
Faulkton 62, Sully Buttes 56, OT
Flandreau Indian 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 58
Florence/Henry 51, Sisseton 38
Freeman Academy/Marion 60, Menno 35
Great Plains Lutheran 67, Waverly-South Shore 47
Hamlin 56, Clark/Willow Lake 42
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 45, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42
Kimball/White Lake 75, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55
Marty Indian 85, Centerville 41
Miller 66, Chamberlain 59
Mitchell 62, Pierre 55
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Parkston 58
Potter County 67, Ipswich 59
Rapid City Christian 77, Hill City 51
Sioux Valley 77, Garretson 18
Viborg-Hurley 59, Howard 39
Wagner 68, Burke 38
Wessington Springs 65, Mitchell Christian 35
Yankton 77, Tea Area 68
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 49, Langford 22
Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Deuel 30
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Kimball/White Lake 48
Brandon Valley 46, Harrisburg 42
Bridgewater-Emery 51, Mitchell Christian 38
Castlewood 51, Estelline/Hendricks 27
Centerville 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 61
Custer 57, Lead-Deadwood 17
Deubrook 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 48
Dupree 57, Newell 38
Freeman Academy/Marion 41, Menno 21
Garretson 45, Sioux Valley 43
Great Plains Lutheran 63, Waverly-South Shore 23
Gregory 61, Burke 42
Hamlin 65, Clark/Willow Lake 30
Hanson 68, Chamberlain 31
Harding County 68, Hulett, Wyo. 34
Herreid/Selby Area 64, Northwestern 47
Irene-Wakonda 62, Canistota 57, OT
Jones County 59, Lyman 40
Kadoka Area 58, Bennett County 28
Lemmon 70, McIntosh 22
Leola/Frederick 60, North Central Co-Op 58
McCook Central/Montrose 70, Madison 52
Milbank 49, Webster 38
Mobridge-Pollock 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 20
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Parkston 36
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 70, Flandreau Indian 29
Potter County 44, Ipswich 34
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 38
Scotland 48, Gayville-Volin 31
Sioux Falls Lincoln 52, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Jefferson 43
Sisseton 52, Florence/Henry 42
Spearfish 57, Douglas 25
Sully Buttes 39, Faulkton 31
Tea Area 62, Yankton 30
Viborg-Hurley 50, Howard 33
Watertown 56, Huron 48
Wolsey-Wessington 65, Hitchcock-Tulare 44
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Albany 75, Melrose 47
BOLD 88, Springfield 62
Battle Lake 90, Rothsay 44
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 85, Maple Lake 35
Belle Plaine 66, Norwood-Young America 58
Big Lake 95, Chisago Lakes 84
Border West 74, Lac qui Parle Valley 72
Brainerd 78, Rocori 62
Browerville/Eagle Valley 62, Swanville 40
Buffalo 68, St. Michael-Albertville 58
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Renville County West 67
Cannon Falls 86, St. Charles 42
Central Minnesota Christian 83, Wabasso 41
Cleveland 69, Madelia 66
Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Forest Lake 44
Deer River 86, Greenway 50
Eagan 52, Apple Valley 48
East Grand Forks 63, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 40
Eden Prairie 92, Wayzata 86
Esko 70, Bemidji 66
Fertile-Beltrami 63, Kittson County Central 33
Fosston 61, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 41
Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 84, Moorhead 57
Hancock 77, Canby 56
Henning 89, Parkers Prairie 50
Heritage Christian Academy 78, Christ’s Household of Faith 69
Hermantown 81, Hibbing 45
Higher 92, Prairie Seeds Academy 13
Jackson County Central 69, Pipestone 60
Kimball 66, Holdingford 46
La Crescent 59, Rushford-Peterson 24
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Martin County West 50
Lake Park-Audubon 71, Underwood 68
Lakeview 58, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 54
Lakeville North 71, Rosemount 60
Lanesboro 82, Fillmore Central 81
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73, Tri-City United 57
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 74, St. John’s Prep 50
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 77, Glenville-Emmons 42
Mahnomen/Waubun 89, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52
Mankato Loyola 72, Nicollet 38
Mayer Lutheran 80, LeSueur-Henderson 71
McGregor 66, Braham 61
Minnehaha Academy 88, Minneapolis South 64
Mora 71, Rush City 52
New Life Academy 81, St. Croix Lutheran 67
New London-Spicer 65, Sauk Centre 56
New Ulm 73, Marshall 67
Northland 81, Hill City 41
Orono 83, Waconia 69
Pequot Lakes 45, Grand Rapids 33
Red Lake County 94, Climax/Fisher 43
Red Rock Central 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57
Redwood Valley 68, Fairmont 64
Roseville 68, Mounds View 51
Royalton 71, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 49
Sacred Heart 65, Ada-Borup 63
Schaeffer Academy 69, Mabel-Canton 42
Shakopee 69, Lakeville South 58
St. Agnes 79, Nova Classical Academy 49
St. Clair 73, Alden-Conger 43
St. James Area 73, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 61
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 49, Sacred Heart 35
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 49, Sacred Heart 35
Breckenridge 43, Pelican Rapids 40
Chisago Lakes 50, Big Lake 39
Cromwell 60, Carlton 18
Detroit Lakes 54, Aitkin 28
Duluth East 62, Hibbing 37
Eagan 65, Apple Valley 13
Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Dassel-Cokato 40
Edgerton 71, Red Rock Central 20
Ely 66, North Woods 41
Esko 77, Hermantown 56
Floodwood 69, Wrenshall 36
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 80, New Ulm Cathedral 28
Grand Meadow 60, Schaeffer Academy 44
Grand Rapids 59, Superior, Wis. 50
High School for Recording Arts 62, Hmong Academy 47
Hills-Beaver Creek 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 51
Hinckley-Finlayson 51, Rush City 45
Houston 49, Spring Grove 48
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 64, Ortonville 21
Kingsland 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 37
Kittson County Central 63, Fertile-Beltrami 52
Lake of the Woods 57, Warroad 36
Lanesboro 64, AC/GE 41
Mankato East 66, Mankato West 47
Maple River 51, Sibley East 50
Maranatha Christian 75, Concordia Academy 40
Minneapolis Roosevelt 76, Minneapolis Edison 29
Minneapolis South 52, Breck 41
Minneapolis Southwest 66, Columbia Heights 22
Minneapolis Washburn 46, Minneapolis North 32
Montevideo 53, Melrose 43
Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Bigfork 23
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 66, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 28
Nevis 60, Hill City/Northland 21
Norwood-Young America 63, Medford 33
Park (Cottage Grove) 39, Irondale 36
Perham 69, Hawley 49
Pipestone 71, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Pine Island 21
Roseville 68, Mounds View 51
Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Rocori 39
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Martin County West 54
South Ridge 69, Two Harbors 51
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 70, Heritage Christian Academy 18
Spectrum 41, Rockford 23
St. Croix Lutheran 81, New Life Academy 12
St. Michael-Albertville 82, Buffalo 35
St. Paul Central 42, Washington Tech 37
Stewartville 78, Kasson-Mantorville 48
Underwood 61, Lake Park-Audubon 29
Waseca 51, Belle Plaine 35
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 67, United South Central 17
Wayzata 63, Eden Prairie 52, OT
Win-E-Mac 45, Blackduck 41
Windom 85, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 56
Winona 58, Austin 57