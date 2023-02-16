SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 80, Denver 75
Omaha 80, USD 72
Augustana 69, SMSU 61
Wayne State 80, USF 53
Northern State 93, U-Mary 67
DSU 69, Bellevue 58

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 82, Denver 34
USD 61, Omaha 41
Augustana 88, SMSU 56
USF 70, Wayne State 66
Northern State 63, U-Mary 62
DSU 69, Bellevue 51

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 72, Langford 32

Canistota 52, Irene-Wakonda 39

Dakota Valley 85, Canton 49

Deuel 65, Aberdeen Roncalli 48

Douglas 75, Spearfish 68

Faulkton 62, Sully Buttes 56, OT

Flandreau Indian 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 58

Florence/Henry 51, Sisseton 38

Freeman Academy/Marion 60, Menno 35

Great Plains Lutheran 67, Waverly-South Shore 47

Hamlin 56, Clark/Willow Lake 42

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 45, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42

Kimball/White Lake 75, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55

Marty Indian 85, Centerville 41

Miller 66, Chamberlain 59

Mitchell 62, Pierre 55

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Parkston 58

Potter County 67, Ipswich 59

Rapid City Christian 77, Hill City 51

Sioux Valley 77, Garretson 18

Viborg-Hurley 59, Howard 39

Wagner 68, Burke 38

Wessington Springs 65, Mitchell Christian 35

Yankton 77, Tea Area 68

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 49, Langford 22

Aberdeen Roncalli 55, Deuel 30

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Kimball/White Lake 48

Brandon Valley 46, Harrisburg 42

Bridgewater-Emery 51, Mitchell Christian 38

Castlewood 51, Estelline/Hendricks 27

Centerville 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 61

Custer 57, Lead-Deadwood 17

Deubrook 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 48

Dupree 57, Newell 38

Freeman Academy/Marion 41, Menno 21

Garretson 45, Sioux Valley 43

Great Plains Lutheran 63, Waverly-South Shore 23

Gregory 61, Burke 42

Hamlin 65, Clark/Willow Lake 30

Hanson 68, Chamberlain 31

Harding County 68, Hulett, Wyo. 34

Herreid/Selby Area 64, Northwestern 47

Irene-Wakonda 62, Canistota 57, OT

Jones County 59, Lyman 40

Kadoka Area 58, Bennett County 28

Lemmon 70, McIntosh 22

Leola/Frederick 60, North Central Co-Op 58

McCook Central/Montrose 70, Madison 52

Milbank 49, Webster 38

Mobridge-Pollock 60, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Parkston 36

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 70, Flandreau Indian 29

Potter County 44, Ipswich 34

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 38

Scotland 48, Gayville-Volin 31

Sioux Falls Lincoln 52, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 47, Sioux Falls Jefferson 43

Sisseton 52, Florence/Henry 42

Spearfish 57, Douglas 25

Sully Buttes 39, Faulkton 31

Tea Area 62, Yankton 30

Viborg-Hurley 50, Howard 33

Watertown 56, Huron 48

Wolsey-Wessington 65, Hitchcock-Tulare 44

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Albany 75, Melrose 47

BOLD 88, Springfield 62

Battle Lake 90, Rothsay 44

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 85, Maple Lake 35

Belle Plaine 66, Norwood-Young America 58

Big Lake 95, Chisago Lakes 84

Border West 74, Lac qui Parle Valley 72

Brainerd 78, Rocori 62

Browerville/Eagle Valley 62, Swanville 40

Buffalo 68, St. Michael-Albertville 58

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 73, Renville County West 67

Cannon Falls 86, St. Charles 42

Central Minnesota Christian 83, Wabasso 41

Cleveland 69, Madelia 66

Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Forest Lake 44

Deer River 86, Greenway 50

Eagan 52, Apple Valley 48

East Grand Forks 63, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 40

Eden Prairie 92, Wayzata 86

Esko 70, Bemidji 66

Fertile-Beltrami 63, Kittson County Central 33

Fosston 61, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 41

Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 84, Moorhead 57

Hancock 77, Canby 56

Henning 89, Parkers Prairie 50

Heritage Christian Academy 78, Christ’s Household of Faith 69

Hermantown 81, Hibbing 45

Higher 92, Prairie Seeds Academy 13

Jackson County Central 69, Pipestone 60

Kimball 66, Holdingford 46

La Crescent 59, Rushford-Peterson 24

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 63, Martin County West 50

Lake Park-Audubon 71, Underwood 68

Lakeview 58, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 54

Lakeville North 71, Rosemount 60

Lanesboro 82, Fillmore Central 81

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 73, Tri-City United 57

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 74, St. John’s Prep 50

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 77, Glenville-Emmons 42

Mahnomen/Waubun 89, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52

Mankato Loyola 72, Nicollet 38

Mayer Lutheran 80, LeSueur-Henderson 71

McGregor 66, Braham 61

Minnehaha Academy 88, Minneapolis South 64

Mora 71, Rush City 52

New Life Academy 81, St. Croix Lutheran 67

New London-Spicer 65, Sauk Centre 56

New Ulm 73, Marshall 67

Northland 81, Hill City 41

Orono 83, Waconia 69

Pequot Lakes 45, Grand Rapids 33

Red Lake County 94, Climax/Fisher 43

Red Rock Central 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 57

Redwood Valley 68, Fairmont 64

Roseville 68, Mounds View 51

Royalton 71, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 49

Sacred Heart 65, Ada-Borup 63

Schaeffer Academy 69, Mabel-Canton 42

Shakopee 69, Lakeville South 58

St. Agnes 79, Nova Classical Academy 49

St. Clair 73, Alden-Conger 43

St. James Area 73, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 61

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup 49, Sacred Heart 35

Breckenridge 43, Pelican Rapids 40

Chisago Lakes 50, Big Lake 39

Cromwell 60, Carlton 18

Detroit Lakes 54, Aitkin 28

Duluth East 62, Hibbing 37

Eagan 65, Apple Valley 13

Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Dassel-Cokato 40

Edgerton 71, Red Rock Central 20

Ely 66, North Woods 41

Esko 77, Hermantown 56

Floodwood 69, Wrenshall 36

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 80, New Ulm Cathedral 28

Grand Meadow 60, Schaeffer Academy 44

Grand Rapids 59, Superior, Wis. 50

High School for Recording Arts 62, Hmong Academy 47

Hills-Beaver Creek 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 51

Hinckley-Finlayson 51, Rush City 45

Houston 49, Spring Grove 48

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 64, Ortonville 21

Kingsland 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

Kittson County Central 63, Fertile-Beltrami 52

Lake of the Woods 57, Warroad 36

Lanesboro 64, AC/GE 41

Mankato East 66, Mankato West 47

Maple River 51, Sibley East 50

Maranatha Christian 75, Concordia Academy 40

Minneapolis Roosevelt 76, Minneapolis Edison 29

Minneapolis South 52, Breck 41

Minneapolis Southwest 66, Columbia Heights 22

Minneapolis Washburn 46, Minneapolis North 32

Montevideo 53, Melrose 43

Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Bigfork 23

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 66, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 28

Nevis 60, Hill City/Northland 21

Norwood-Young America 63, Medford 33

Park (Cottage Grove) 39, Irondale 36

Perham 69, Hawley 49

Pipestone 71, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Pine Island 21

Roseville 68, Mounds View 51

Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Rocori 39

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Martin County West 54

South Ridge 69, Two Harbors 51

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 70, Heritage Christian Academy 18

Spectrum 41, Rockford 23

St. Croix Lutheran 81, New Life Academy 12

St. Michael-Albertville 82, Buffalo 35

St. Paul Central 42, Washington Tech 37

Stewartville 78, Kasson-Mantorville 48

Underwood 61, Lake Park-Audubon 29

Waseca 51, Belle Plaine 35

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 67, United South Central 17

Wayzata 63, Eden Prairie 52, OT

Win-E-Mac 45, Blackduck 41

Windom 85, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 56

Winona 58, Austin 57