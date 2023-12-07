SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:
HS GYMNASTICS
Mitchell Quad:
1. Mitchell 148
2. O’Gorman 136.15
3. Pierre 131.250
4. Yankton 130.650
SD BOYS WRESTLING
Rapid City Stevens 63, Chamberlain 15
Rapid City Central 40, Lincoln 33
Parker 70, Garretson 12
Garretson 42, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 33
Rapid City Central 58, Washington 21
Garretson 54, Sioux Valley 18
Rapid City Stevens 49, O’Gorman 18
SD GIRLS WRESTLING
Rapid City Stevens 48, Chamberlain 12
Rapid City Stevens 60, O’Gorman 0
SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Canton 73, Elk Point-Jefferson 49
Freeman Academy-Marion 56, Mitchell Christian 49
Gayville-Volin High School 58, Alcester-Hudson 46
Milbank 69, Sisseton 24
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Kimball/White Lake 53
Philip 61, Bennett County 34
St. Mary’s, Neb. 69, Gregory 60
Stanley County 73, Miller 69
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Menno 21
Wessington Springs 68, Faulkton 46
Gillette Early Bird Tournament
St. Thomas More 51, Worland, Wyo. 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Redfield 9
Chamberlain 35, Corsica/Stickney 33
Dell Rapids 45, Madison 31
Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Canton 37
Estelline-Hendricks 32, Elkton-Lake Benton 29
Faulkton 43, Wessington Springs 37
Flandreau 69, Chester 36
Gayville-Volin High School 44, Alcester-Hudson 27
Iroquois-Lake Preston 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 34
Milbank 61, Wahpeton, N.D. 56
Miller 46, Stanley County 38
Mobridge-Pollock 83, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 36
Oelrichs 60, Crazy Horse 40
Philip 47, Bennett County 22
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Brandon Valley 28
Sioux Falls Washington 68, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 28
St. Mary’s, Neb. 67, Gregory 25
Tri-State, N.D. 62, Waverly-South Shore 26
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Menno 24
Waubay/Summit 42, Clark-Willow Lake 35
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
St. Thomas More 42, Worland, Wyo. 22