SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:

HS GYMNASTICS
Mitchell Quad:
1. Mitchell 148
2. O’Gorman 136.15
3. Pierre 131.250
4. Yankton 130.650

SD BOYS WRESTLING
Rapid City Stevens 63, Chamberlain 15
Rapid City Central 40, Lincoln 33
Parker 70, Garretson 12
Garretson 42, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 33
Rapid City Central 58, Washington 21
Garretson 54, Sioux Valley 18
Rapid City Stevens 49, O’Gorman 18

SD GIRLS WRESTLING
Rapid City Stevens 48, Chamberlain 12
Rapid City Stevens 60, O’Gorman 0

SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Canton 73, Elk Point-Jefferson 49

Freeman Academy-Marion 56, Mitchell Christian 49

Gayville-Volin High School 58, Alcester-Hudson 46

Milbank 69, Sisseton 24

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Kimball/White Lake 53

Philip 61, Bennett County 34

St. Mary’s, Neb. 69, Gregory 60

Stanley County 73, Miller 69

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Menno 21

Wessington Springs 68, Faulkton 46

Gillette Early Bird Tournament

St. Thomas More 51, Worland, Wyo. 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 42, Redfield 9

Chamberlain 35, Corsica/Stickney 33

Dell Rapids 45, Madison 31

Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Canton 37

Estelline-Hendricks 32, Elkton-Lake Benton 29

Faulkton 43, Wessington Springs 37

Flandreau 69, Chester 36

Gayville-Volin High School 44, Alcester-Hudson 27

Iroquois-Lake Preston 63, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 34

Milbank 61, Wahpeton, N.D. 56

Miller 46, Stanley County 38

Mobridge-Pollock 83, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 36

Oelrichs 60, Crazy Horse 40

Philip 47, Bennett County 22

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Brandon Valley 28

Sioux Falls Washington 68, Sioux Falls Lincoln High School 28

St. Mary’s, Neb. 67, Gregory 25

Tri-State, N.D. 62, Waverly-South Shore 26

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Menno 24

Waubay/Summit 42, Clark-Willow Lake 35

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

St. Thomas More 42, Worland, Wyo. 22