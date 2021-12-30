Thursday Scoreboard – December 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SDSU 90, NDSU 86

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SDSU 77, NDSU 60

USD 85, North Dakota 46

Northwestern 71, William Penn 57

DWU 73, Mount Marty 34

SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 56, Watertown 41

Corsica/Stickney 74, Bridgewater-Emery 72, 2OT

Enderlin, N.D. 71, Canton 46

Hanson 52, Irene-Wakonda 49

Harding County 59, Edgemont 20

Hot Springs 71, Spearfish 63

Ipswich 68, Wall 35

Kadoka Area 76, Dupree 28

Lemmon 57, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 44

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Tea Area 64

Sturgis Brown 64, Lead-Deadwood 14

Waubay/Summit 61, Wilmot 37

Huron Holiday Classic

Burke 57, Wessington Springs 46

Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Redfield 31

Faulkton 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47

Langford 63, Iroquois 30

SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Flandreau 62, Dell Rapids 30

Florence/Henry 54, Milbank 32

Gayville-Volin 62, Bon Homme 50

Hanson 47, Irene-Wakonda 38

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Lemmon 33

Jones County 53, Burke 35

Kadoka Area 41, Northwestern 39

Parkston 45, Winner 36

Platte-Geddes 59, Canistota 32

Spearfish 41, Hot Springs 21

Sturgis Brown 61, Lead-Deadwood 31

Watertown 53, Aberdeen Central 39

Waubay/Summit 30, Wilmot 26

Big Bo Classic

Dupree 55, Ipswich 41

Wolsey-Wessington 56, Potter County 39

Hoop City Classic

Viborg-Hurley 48, Gregory 44

