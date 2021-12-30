Thursday Scoreboard – December 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 90, NDSU 86
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 77, NDSU 60
USD 85, North Dakota 46
Northwestern 71, William Penn 57
DWU 73, Mount Marty 34
SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 56, Watertown 41
Corsica/Stickney 74, Bridgewater-Emery 72, 2OT
Enderlin, N.D. 71, Canton 46
Hanson 52, Irene-Wakonda 49
Harding County 59, Edgemont 20
Hot Springs 71, Spearfish 63
Ipswich 68, Wall 35
Kadoka Area 76, Dupree 28
Lemmon 57, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 44
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 65, Tea Area 64
Sturgis Brown 64, Lead-Deadwood 14
Waubay/Summit 61, Wilmot 37
Huron Holiday Classic
Burke 57, Wessington Springs 46
Elkton-Lake Benton 68, Redfield 31
Faulkton 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47
Langford 63, Iroquois 30
SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Flandreau 62, Dell Rapids 30
Florence/Henry 54, Milbank 32
Gayville-Volin 62, Bon Homme 50
Hanson 47, Irene-Wakonda 38
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 49, Lemmon 33
Jones County 53, Burke 35
Kadoka Area 41, Northwestern 39
Parkston 45, Winner 36
Platte-Geddes 59, Canistota 32
Spearfish 41, Hot Springs 21
Sturgis Brown 61, Lead-Deadwood 31
Watertown 53, Aberdeen Central 39
Waubay/Summit 30, Wilmot 26
Big Bo Classic
Dupree 55, Ipswich 41
Wolsey-Wessington 56, Potter County 39
Hoop City Classic
Viborg-Hurley 48, Gregory 44