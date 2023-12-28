SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:

NBA
Timberwolves 118, Mavericks 110

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Bon Homme 60, Gayville-Volin High School 55

Campbell County, Wyo. 77, Elk Point-Jefferson 53

Cordova, Tenn. 56, Harrisburg 55

Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Chester 39

Ethan 52, McCook Central-Montrose 42

Howard 33, Gregory 28

Jones County 61, Burke 53

Lemmon High School 55, Langford 19

McLaughlin 69, Mandaree, N.D. 34

Milbank 57, Lac qui Parle Valley, Minn. 46

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Tea Area 39

Sioux Valley 56, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 50

Timber Lake 69, North Central Co-Op 26

Tri-Valley 65, Freeman Academy-Marion 33

Viborg-Hurley 66, Corsica/Stickney 44

White River 58, Bridgewater-Emery 42

White Shield, N.D. 57, Wakpala 52

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Campbell County, Wyo. 62, Viborg-Hurley 23

Ethan 54, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 17

Flandreau 66, Dell Rapids 26

Florence-Henry 61, Milbank 39

Groton Area 43, Aberdeen Christian 14

Lemmon High School 61, Langford 21

Philip 56, Edgemont 28

Sioux Falls Christian 78, Pipestone, Minn. 58