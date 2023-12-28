SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:
NBA
Timberwolves 118, Mavericks 110
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Bon Homme 60, Gayville-Volin High School 55
Campbell County, Wyo. 77, Elk Point-Jefferson 53
Cordova, Tenn. 56, Harrisburg 55
Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Chester 39
Ethan 52, McCook Central-Montrose 42
Howard 33, Gregory 28
Jones County 61, Burke 53
Lemmon High School 55, Langford 19
McLaughlin 69, Mandaree, N.D. 34
Milbank 57, Lac qui Parle Valley, Minn. 46
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Tea Area 39
Sioux Valley 56, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 50
Timber Lake 69, North Central Co-Op 26
Tri-Valley 65, Freeman Academy-Marion 33
Viborg-Hurley 66, Corsica/Stickney 44
White River 58, Bridgewater-Emery 42
White Shield, N.D. 57, Wakpala 52
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Campbell County, Wyo. 62, Viborg-Hurley 23
Ethan 54, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 17
Flandreau 66, Dell Rapids 26
Florence-Henry 61, Milbank 39
Groton Area 43, Aberdeen Christian 14
Lemmon High School 61, Langford 21
Philip 56, Edgemont 28
Sioux Falls Christian 78, Pipestone, Minn. 58