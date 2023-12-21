SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday evening here:

NHL
Wild 4, Canadiens 3

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Norfolk State 84, SDSU 65
San Diego 69, USD 66

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Creighton 58, SDSU 46

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 54, Yankton 45

Avon 73, Colome 63

Bon Homme 46, Alcester-Hudson 42

Bowman County, N.D. 80, Harding County 34

Canistota 67, Gayville-Volin High School 37

DeSmet 61, Iroquois-Lake Preston 25

Deuel 53, Britton-Hecla 41, OT

Ethan 48, Wagner 45

Glen Ullin, N.D. 57, Lemmon High School 56

Groton Area 61, Aberdeen Roncalli 50

Hamlin 63, Milbank 43

Hanson 58, Lyman 51

Madison 61, Baltic 42

Miller 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63

Philip 26, Kadoka Area 12

Sioux Falls Washington 61, Huron 45

Sisseton 60, Richland, N.D. 42

St. Thomas More 63, Watertown 43

Sully Buttes 62, Wolsey-Wessington 61

Warner 60, Florence-Henry 50

Waverly-South Shore 67, Northwestern 47

Wessington Springs 72, Sunshine Bible Academy 33

Winner 23, Parkston 17

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Central 57, Yankton 53, OT

Avon 66, Colome 14

Belle Fourche 45, Watertown 44

Bon Homme 42, Alcester-Hudson 35

Brookings 55, Douglas 42

Centerville 42, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 32

Deuel 32, Britton-Hecla 30

Edgemont 36, Bison 34

Ethan 63, Wagner 49

Faulkton 47, Highmore-Harrold 46

Freeman Academy-Marion 20, Bridgewater-Emery 9

Gayville-Volin High School 45, Canistota 38

Hamlin 39, Milbank 32

Iroquois-Lake Preston 54, DeSmet 44

Kadoka Area 53, Philip 37

Lemmon High School 61, Glen Ullin, N.D. 32

Miller 56, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 20

Parkston 61, Winner 49

Sioux Falls Washington 61, Huron 45

Spearfish 49, Rapid City Stevens 48

Sully Buttes 46, Wolsey-Wessington 41

Tea Area 58, Brandon Valley 51

Wall 61, New Underwood 25

Wessington Springs 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 19