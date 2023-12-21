SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday evening here:
NHL
Wild 4, Canadiens 3
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Norfolk State 84, SDSU 65
San Diego 69, USD 66
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Creighton 58, SDSU 46
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 54, Yankton 45
Avon 73, Colome 63
Bon Homme 46, Alcester-Hudson 42
Bowman County, N.D. 80, Harding County 34
Canistota 67, Gayville-Volin High School 37
DeSmet 61, Iroquois-Lake Preston 25
Deuel 53, Britton-Hecla 41, OT
Ethan 48, Wagner 45
Glen Ullin, N.D. 57, Lemmon High School 56
Groton Area 61, Aberdeen Roncalli 50
Hamlin 63, Milbank 43
Hanson 58, Lyman 51
Madison 61, Baltic 42
Miller 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63
Philip 26, Kadoka Area 12
Sioux Falls Washington 61, Huron 45
Sisseton 60, Richland, N.D. 42
St. Thomas More 63, Watertown 43
Sully Buttes 62, Wolsey-Wessington 61
Warner 60, Florence-Henry 50
Waverly-South Shore 67, Northwestern 47
Wessington Springs 72, Sunshine Bible Academy 33
Winner 23, Parkston 17
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Central 57, Yankton 53, OT
Avon 66, Colome 14
Belle Fourche 45, Watertown 44
Bon Homme 42, Alcester-Hudson 35
Brookings 55, Douglas 42
Centerville 42, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 32
Deuel 32, Britton-Hecla 30
Edgemont 36, Bison 34
Ethan 63, Wagner 49
Faulkton 47, Highmore-Harrold 46
Freeman Academy-Marion 20, Bridgewater-Emery 9
Gayville-Volin High School 45, Canistota 38
Hamlin 39, Milbank 32
Iroquois-Lake Preston 54, DeSmet 44
Kadoka Area 53, Philip 37
Lemmon High School 61, Glen Ullin, N.D. 32
Miller 56, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 20
Parkston 61, Winner 49
Sioux Falls Washington 61, Huron 45
Spearfish 49, Rapid City Stevens 48
Sully Buttes 46, Wolsey-Wessington 41
Tea Area 58, Brandon Valley 51
Wall 61, New Underwood 25
Wessington Springs 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 19