SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday night:
NHL
Wild 3, Flames 2 (SO)
NBA
Timberwolves 119, Mavericks 101
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minot State 77, Northern State 72 (OT)
SDSU 94, Mayville State 62
Southwest Minnesota State 80, USF 74
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern State 67, Minot State 57
Southwest Minnesota State 86, USF 61
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 63, Gayville-Volin High School 35
Bon Homme 48, Scotland 32
Boys Town, Neb. 73, Vermillion 68
Bridgewater-Emery 75, Menno 38
Canistota 64, Freeman 39
Castlewood 73, Arlington 30
Clark-Willow Lake 58, Milbank 53
DeSmet 62, Estelline-Hendricks 42
Deuel 79, Redfield 29
Elk Point-Jefferson 58, Parker 22
Faith 59, Bison 23
Faulkton 57, Herreid 30
Flandreau 71, Beresford 45
Gregory 73, Colome 28
Groton Area 83, Sisseton 38
Hill City 54, New Underwood 25
Kimball/White Lake 65, Mitchell Christian 24
Lennox 51, Madison 47
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Miller 38
Philip 67, Stanley County 53
Platte-Geddes 77, Burke 47
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 54, Corsica/Stickney 26
Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Brandon Valley 48
Sioux Valley 62, Baltic 50
Wagner 39, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 26
Lakota Nations Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 81, Takini 36
Dupree 63, Wakpala 55, OT
Santee, Neb. 100, Oelrichs 26
St. Francis Indian 67, Tiospaye Topa 28
Makosica Bracket=
Little Wound 56, Crow Creek Tribal School 36
Marty Indian 66, Omaha Nation, Neb. 55
McLaughlin 40, Todd County 34
Tiospa Zina Tribal 68, Wall 51
Oceti Bracket=
Lakota Tech 52, Red Cloud 47
Pine Ridge 73, Lower Brule 55
Rapid City Christian 86, Crazy Horse 43
White River 52, Custer 48
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 59, Gayville-Volin High School 46
Arlington 46, Castlewood 38
Bon Homme 65, Scotland 18
Centerville 65, Avon 33
Colman-Egan 45, Dell Rapids St. Mary 33
DeSmet 44, Estelline-Hendricks 31
Deubrook 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43
Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Parker 31
Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Iroquois-Lake Preston 41
Ethan 53, James Valley Christian 40
Flandreau 62, Beresford 37
Florence-Henry 54, Waverly-South Shore 17
Harding County 55, Timber Lake 10
Highmore-Harrold 39, Potter County 32
Hill City 44, New Underwood 14
Lennox 60, Madison 15
Leola-Frederick High School 43, Aberdeen Christian 41, OT
Milbank 62, Clark-Willow Lake 30
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66, Miller 36
Philip 44, Stanley County 40
Redfield 51, Deuel 47
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 45, Corsica/Stickney 35
Sioux Valley 59, Baltic 31
Sisseton 65, Groton Area 22
Tea Area 67, Tri-Valley 41
Vermillion 55, Ponca, Neb. 31
Wagner 73, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29
Winner 56, Burke 42
Lakota Nations Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Marty Indian 66, Crazy Horse 10
Oelrichs 55, Tiospaye Topa 50
Santee, Neb. 51, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 49
Wakpala 66, Takini 13
Makosica Bracket=
Crow Creek Tribal School 66, St. Francis Indian 28
Dupree 53, Todd County 49
Lower Brule 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 40
Omaha Nation, Neb. 67, Pine Ridge 32
Oceti Sakowin Bracket=
Lakota Tech 48, McLaughlin 41
Rapid City Christian 60, White River 59
Red Cloud 81, Little Wound 33
Wall 64, Custer 54