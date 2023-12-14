SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday night:

NHL
Wild 3, Flames 2 (SO)

NBA
Timberwolves 119, Mavericks 101

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minot State 77, Northern State 72 (OT)
SDSU 94, Mayville State 62
Southwest Minnesota State 80, USF 74

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern State 67, Minot State 57
Southwest Minnesota State 86, USF 61

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Andes Central-Dakota Christian 63, Gayville-Volin High School 35

Bon Homme 48, Scotland 32

Boys Town, Neb. 73, Vermillion 68

Bridgewater-Emery 75, Menno 38

Canistota 64, Freeman 39

Castlewood 73, Arlington 30

Clark-Willow Lake 58, Milbank 53

DeSmet 62, Estelline-Hendricks 42

Deuel 79, Redfield 29

Elk Point-Jefferson 58, Parker 22

Faith 59, Bison 23

Faulkton 57, Herreid 30

Flandreau 71, Beresford 45

Gregory 73, Colome 28

Groton Area 83, Sisseton 38

Hill City 54, New Underwood 25

Kimball/White Lake 65, Mitchell Christian 24

Lennox 51, Madison 47

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Miller 38

Philip 67, Stanley County 53

Platte-Geddes 77, Burke 47

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 54, Corsica/Stickney 26

Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Brandon Valley 48

Sioux Valley 62, Baltic 50

Wagner 39, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 26

Lakota Nations Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 81, Takini 36

Dupree 63, Wakpala 55, OT

Santee, Neb. 100, Oelrichs 26

St. Francis Indian 67, Tiospaye Topa 28

Makosica Bracket=

Little Wound 56, Crow Creek Tribal School 36

Marty Indian 66, Omaha Nation, Neb. 55

McLaughlin 40, Todd County 34

Tiospa Zina Tribal 68, Wall 51

Oceti Bracket=

Lakota Tech 52, Red Cloud 47

Pine Ridge 73, Lower Brule 55

Rapid City Christian 86, Crazy Horse 43

White River 52, Custer 48

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Andes Central-Dakota Christian 59, Gayville-Volin High School 46

Arlington 46, Castlewood 38

Bon Homme 65, Scotland 18

Centerville 65, Avon 33

Colman-Egan 45, Dell Rapids St. Mary 33

DeSmet 44, Estelline-Hendricks 31

Deubrook 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43

Elk Point-Jefferson 68, Parker 31

Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Iroquois-Lake Preston 41

Ethan 53, James Valley Christian 40

Flandreau 62, Beresford 37

Florence-Henry 54, Waverly-South Shore 17

Harding County 55, Timber Lake 10

Highmore-Harrold 39, Potter County 32

Hill City 44, New Underwood 14

Lennox 60, Madison 15

Leola-Frederick High School 43, Aberdeen Christian 41, OT

Milbank 62, Clark-Willow Lake 30

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 66, Miller 36

Philip 44, Stanley County 40

Redfield 51, Deuel 47

Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 45, Corsica/Stickney 35

Sioux Valley 59, Baltic 31

Sisseton 65, Groton Area 22

Tea Area 67, Tri-Valley 41

Vermillion 55, Ponca, Neb. 31

Wagner 73, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 29

Winner 56, Burke 42

Lakota Nations Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Marty Indian 66, Crazy Horse 10

Oelrichs 55, Tiospaye Topa 50

Santee, Neb. 51, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 49

Wakpala 66, Takini 13

Makosica Bracket=

Crow Creek Tribal School 66, St. Francis Indian 28

Dupree 53, Todd County 49

Lower Brule 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 40

Omaha Nation, Neb. 67, Pine Ridge 32

Oceti Sakowin Bracket=

Lakota Tech 48, McLaughlin 41

Rapid City Christian 60, White River 59

Red Cloud 81, Little Wound 33

Wall 64, Custer 54