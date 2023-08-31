SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Check out scores from around the area on Thursday:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
SDSU 45, Western Oregon 7
Missouri 35, USD 10
Minnesota State 54, USF 26
Bemidji State 49, Northern State 13

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Hanson 59, Chester Area 7

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-8, 25-14, 25-16

Alcester-Hudson def. Gayville-Volin High School, 26-24, 27-25, 25-18

Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-7, 25-11, 25-20

Baltic def. Garretson, 25-8, 25-18, 24-26, 25-17

Burke def. Kimball/White Lake, 20-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21

Canistota def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-23, 25-18

Castlewood def. Deubrook, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18

Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-17, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20

Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-9, 25-10, 25-8

Ethan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-12, 25-7, 25-11

Faulkton def. North Central Co-Op, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14

Flandreau def. Hamlin, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21

Great Plains Lutheran def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-12, 25-21, 25-14

Gregory def. Lyman, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17

Groton Area def. Sisseton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20

Harrisburg def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-19, 25-9

Herreid/Selby Area def. McLaughlin, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15

Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-12, 25-23, 22-25, 16-25, 15-10

Ipswich def. Waubay/Summit, 26-24, 25-19, 25-22

Kadoka Area def. Philip, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20

Madison def. West Central, 25-13, 25-9, 25-23

Menno def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15

Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 25-8, 25-16

Mobridge-Pollock def. Potter County, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23

Mt. Vernon def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22

Northwestern def. Langford, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19

Pierre T F Riggs High School def. Douglas, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15

Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

Redfield def. Deuel, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-10, 25-21

Sioux Falls Washington def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-21, 25-13

Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17

Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-11, 25-7, 25-20

Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11

Watertown def. Brookings, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21

Waverly-South Shore def. Flandreau Indian, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13

Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14

High School Girls Soccer

Sturgis Brown vs.  Rapid City Central 7-0

 West Central vs. Vermillion 4-1

 Brandon Valley vs. Brookings 2-0

 Harrisburg vs. Watertown 9-0

 O’Gorman vs. Yankton 3-2

High School Boys Soccer

Harrisburg vs. Watertown 0-0

Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley 7-0

O’Gorman vs. Yankton 1-0

Sturgis Brown vs. Rapid City Central 0-0