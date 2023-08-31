SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Check out scores from around the area on Thursday:
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
SDSU 45, Western Oregon 7
Missouri 35, USD 10
Minnesota State 54, USF 26
Bemidji State 49, Northern State 13
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Hanson 59, Chester Area 7
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-8, 25-14, 25-16
Alcester-Hudson def. Gayville-Volin High School, 26-24, 27-25, 25-18
Avon def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-7, 25-11, 25-20
Baltic def. Garretson, 25-8, 25-18, 24-26, 25-17
Burke def. Kimball/White Lake, 20-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-21
Canistota def. Scotland, 25-12, 25-23, 25-18
Castlewood def. Deubrook, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18
Dakota Valley def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-17, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20
Estelline/Hendricks def. Wilmot, 25-9, 25-10, 25-8
Ethan def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-12, 25-7, 25-11
Faulkton def. North Central Co-Op, 25-22, 25-11, 25-14
Flandreau def. Hamlin, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21
Great Plains Lutheran def. Tri-State, N.D., 25-12, 25-21, 25-14
Gregory def. Lyman, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17
Groton Area def. Sisseton, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Harrisburg def. Tea Area, 25-15, 25-19, 25-9
Herreid/Selby Area def. McLaughlin, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15
Huron def. Aberdeen Central, 25-12, 25-23, 22-25, 16-25, 15-10
Ipswich def. Waubay/Summit, 26-24, 25-19, 25-22
Kadoka Area def. Philip, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21
Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20
Madison def. West Central, 25-13, 25-9, 25-23
Menno def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15
Miller def. Sully Buttes, 25-18, 25-8, 25-16
Mobridge-Pollock def. Potter County, 25-13, 25-23, 25-23
Mt. Vernon def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 17-25, 26-24, 25-22
Northwestern def. Langford, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19
Pierre T F Riggs High School def. Douglas, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15
Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
Redfield def. Deuel, 25-20, 25-20, 25-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dell Rapids, 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-10, 25-21
Sioux Falls Washington def. Mitchell, 25-11, 25-21, 25-13
Timber Lake def. Bison, 25-15, 25-15, 25-17
Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-11, 25-7, 25-20
Warner def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-12, 25-11
Watertown def. Brookings, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21
Waverly-South Shore def. Flandreau Indian, 25-9, 25-14, 25-13
Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-17, 25-17, 25-14
High School Girls Soccer
Sturgis Brown vs. Rapid City Central 7-0
West Central vs. Vermillion 4-1
Brandon Valley vs. Brookings 2-0
Harrisburg vs. Watertown 9-0
O’Gorman vs. Yankton 3-2
High School Boys Soccer
Harrisburg vs. Watertown 0-0
Vermillion vs. Dakota Valley 7-0
O’Gorman vs. Yankton 1-0
Sturgis Brown vs. Rapid City Central 0-0