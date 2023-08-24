SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Thursday here:
MLB
Twins 7, Rangers 5
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION
Winnipeg 7, Sioux Falls 5
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Brandon 6, Pierre 3
Lincoln 9, O’Gorman 0
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Sturgis 3, Pierre 1
Watertown 3, Brookings 1
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
Sioux Falls Christian 5, Garretson 0
Washington 1, Brandon Valley 0
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Alcester-Hudson 3, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0
Aberdeen Roncalli 3, Redfield 0
Arlington 3, Iroquois-Lake Preston 0
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 2, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
Avon 2, Freeman 1
Belle Fourche 3, Lead-Deadwood 0
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Corsica-Stickney 0
Britton-Hecla 3, Tiospa Zina 1
Burke 3, Colome 0
Castlewood 3, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Chester Area 3, Ethan 0
Colman-Egan 3, Baltic 2
Dakota Valley 3, Yankton 0
Dell Rapids 3, West Central 0
Deubrook Area 3, De Smet 0
Deuel 3, Webster Area 2
Faith 3, Lemmon 0
Faulkton Area 3, Sunshine Bible Academy 0
Florence-Henry 3, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Garretson 3, Beresford 0
Hamlin 3, Groton Area 2
Harrisburg 3, Brandon Valley 1
Highmore-Harrold 3, Ipswich 0
Jefferson 3, Lincoln 0
Madison 3, Flandreau 0
Menno 3, Centerville 2
Milbank 3, Sisseton 0
Miller 3, Winner 1
North Central 3, Potter County 0
Northwestern 3, Wolsey-Wessington 1
Parkston 3, Chamberlain 0
Platte-Geddes 2, Hanson 0
Rapid City Christian 3, Douglas 0
Roosevelt 3, O’Gorman 0
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 2, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
Scotland 3, Irene-Wakonda 1
Sioux Falls Christian 3, Tea Area 0
Sioux Valley 3, Clark-Willow Lake 0
St. Thomas More 3, Hot Springs 0
Tri-Valley 3, Parker 1
Valentine, NE 3, Bennett County 0
Wagner 3, Vermillion 0
Warner 3, Aberdeen Christian 0
Wilmot 3, Waverly-South Shore 0