Thursday night scoreboard – September 9

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football
Lyman 50 White River 0
Harding County/Bison 56 New Underwood 6

College Volleyball
USD 3 Bradley 0

Women’s College Soccer
USD 4 Drake 1

Girls Tennis
Lincoln 5 O’Gorman 4
Mitchell 9 Washington 0

Girls Soccer
Harrisburg 2 Pierre 0
Rapid City Stevens 5 Rapid City Central 0
Vermillion 1 Sioux Falls Christian 0

Boys Soccer
Groton Area 6 James Valley Christian 2
Harrisburg 2 Pierre 1
Jefferson 2 O’Gorman 0
Lincoln 3 Watertown 0
Tea Area 3 Vermillion 0
Rapid City Stevens 2 Rapid City Central 1
Washington 6 Roosevelt 2
Yankton 2 Brookings 0

High School Volleyball
Bison def. Dupree, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-8, 25-14

Castlewood def. Lake Preston, 25-10, 25-22, 25-13

Dell Rapids def. Tea Area, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 19-25, 15-12

Edgemont def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 21-25, 24-26, 25-10, 25-9, 15-9

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-10

Ethan def. Menno, 25-19, 25-15, 25-15

Faulkton def. Potter County, 26-24, 26-12, 25-23

Florence/Henry def. Langford, 25-18, 25-11, 25-19

Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 29-27, 25-22, 25-17

Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 26-24, 25-12, 25-21

Hulett, Wyo. def. Harding County, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-11

Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-4, 25-14

Mobridge-Pollock def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-11, 25-11

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Hanson, 25-23, 25-19, 25-9

North Central Co-Op def. McLaughlin, 25-22, 25-11, 25-20

Philip def. Stanley County, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13

Platte-Geddes def. Bon Homme, 25-19, 25-21, 25-14

Rapid City Christian def. Faith, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16

Redfield def. Deuel, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19, 27-25

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Mitchell Christian, 25-5, 25-7, 25-9

Scotland def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24

Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-2, 25-8, 25-14

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11

Vermillion def. Tri-Valley, 16-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16, 15-10

Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-21, 25-8, 25-5

Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 