Thursday night scoreboard – September 9

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) -- Harrisburg and Mitchell crossed paths Thursday night in volleyball. The Tigers were looking to get back into the win column after O'Gorman snapped their five-match win streak, while Mitchell was looking to end a three-match losing streak.

The first set was a battle, but Harrisburg would rally late win the set 26-24. The Tigers carried that momentum into the second set, rolling to a 25-12 victory. They'd cap off the sweep with a 25-21 win in set three.