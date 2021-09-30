Thursday night scoreboard – September 30

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Believe it or not, it's already hockey season as the Stampede took to the ice this past weekend, splitting their games at the USHL Fall Classic. After finishing in last place in the Western Conference a year ago, the Herd are looking to get back to the Clark Cup Playoffs as they enter year two under Head Coach Marty Murray.

The Stampede gave up the third most goals across the USHL a year ago and made sure to address that area this offseason.