Thursday night scoreboard – September 19th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Girls Tennis

Lincoln 9 vs. Brookings 0

Lincoln 9 vs. Harrisburg 0

Girls Soccer

Rapid City Central 2 vs. St. Thomas More 0

Harrisburg 7 vs. Huron 0

Mitchell 0 vs. Sioux Falls Christian 0

Tea Area 5 vs. Vermillion 3

West Central 1 vs. Watertown 0

Boys Soccer

Huron 7 vs. Harrisburg 1

Rapid City Central 5 vs. St. Thomas More 1

Sturgis 2 vs. Belle Fourche 1

Roosevelt 2 vs. Pierre 0

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12

Arlington def. Lake Preston, 25-10, 25-16, 25-13

Chester Area def. Howard, 25-12, 25-11, 25-13

Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-11, 25-7, 25-20

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook Area, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20

Estelline/Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20

Flandreau def. Flandreau Indian, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11

Groton Area def. Sisseton, 25-8, 25-15, 25-12

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17

McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13

Miller def. Faulkton, 25-20, 26-24, 25-17

Oelrichs def. Crazy Horse, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19

Parker def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16

Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-6, 25-2, 25-10

Rapid City Christian def. White River, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10

Redfield def. Deuel, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18

Webster Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-13, 25-12, 25-8