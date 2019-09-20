Thursday night scoreboard – September 19th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Girls Tennis
Lincoln 9 vs. Brookings 0
Lincoln 9 vs. Harrisburg 0
Girls Soccer
Rapid City Central 2 vs. St. Thomas More 0
Harrisburg 7 vs. Huron 0
Mitchell 0 vs. Sioux Falls Christian 0
Tea Area 5 vs. Vermillion 3
West Central 1 vs. Watertown 0
Boys Soccer
Huron 7 vs. Harrisburg 1
Rapid City Central 5 vs. St. Thomas More 1
Sturgis 2 vs. Belle Fourche 1
Roosevelt 2 vs. Pierre 0
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-15, 25-13, 25-12
Arlington def. Lake Preston, 25-10, 25-16, 25-13
Chester Area def. Howard, 25-12, 25-11, 25-13
Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-11, 25-7, 25-20
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook Area, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20
Estelline/Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20
Flandreau def. Flandreau Indian, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11
Groton Area def. Sisseton, 25-8, 25-15, 25-12
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13
Miller def. Faulkton, 25-20, 26-24, 25-17
Oelrichs def. Crazy Horse, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19
Parker def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16
Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-6, 25-2, 25-10
Rapid City Christian def. White River, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10
Redfield def. Deuel, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18
Webster Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-13, 25-12, 25-8