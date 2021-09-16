Thursday night scoreboard – September 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The PGA Tour Champions best players tee it up Friday morning at Minnehaha Country Club looking to join Steve Stricker, Rocco Mediate and Miguel Ángel Jiménez as Sanford International champions, while each member of that trio is looking to become the first to win the trophy twice.

Steve Stricker pulled away from the field en route to becoming the first ever Sanford International Champion in 2018.