Thursday night scoreboard – September 16

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
Luverne 26 Windom 6
Boys Soccer
Sioux Falls Christian 2 Huron 1
Girls Soccer
Brandon Valley 4 Washington 0
High School Softball
Harrisburg 10 Brookings 3
Harrisburg 8 Brookings 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Christian def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25, 15-11
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14
Arlington def. Castlewood, 25-21, 25-13, 25-19
Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-10, 25-8
Bon Homme def. Irene-Wakonda, 20-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16, 15-5
Brandon Valley def. Watertown, 25-12, 25-12, 25-20
Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13
Britton-Hecla def. Deuel, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14
Chester def. Howard, 25-18, 25-14, 25-16
Colman-Egan def. Lake Preston, 25-11, 25-5, 25-15
Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17
Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 21-25, 25-12, 18-25, 25-13, 15-12
Deubrook def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 15-25, 25-8, 25-22, 25-12
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17
Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23
Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 25-22
Ethan def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-16, 25-12, 25-21
Faulkton def. Miller, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21
Freeman def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 24-26, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-20, 25-16, 25-16
Hamlin def. Milbank, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11
Harrisburg def. Huron, 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10
Highmore-Harrold def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 20-25, 25-22, 25-10, 21-25, 15-11
Hill City def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 25-8, 25-9
Kadoka Area def. Faith, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22
Lennox def. Parkston, 25-19, 16-25, 25-8, 21-25, 18-16
Madison def. Vermillion, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18
McCook Central/Montrose def. Beresford, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 25-12
Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18
Parker def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16
Potter County def. McLaughlin, 25-8, 25-8, 25-5
Redfield def. Sisseton, 25-15, 26-24, 25-19
Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-17, 25-14, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Aberdeen Central, 25-14, 25-16, 25-11
Sioux Falls Washington def. Pierre, 25-16, 26-24, 25-17
Sully Buttes def. Lyman, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23
Timber Lake def. Dupree, 22-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-20
Webster def. Clark/Willow Lake, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 17-25, 15-7
Wessington Springs def. Crow Creek, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17
Winner def. Kimball/White Lake, 14-25, 25-14, 25-13, 26-24
Boyd County Triangular
Boyd County, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18
Stuart, Neb. def. Gregory, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19
Gayville-Volin Triangular
Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14
Gayville-Volin def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-6, 25-11
Newell Triangular
Lemmon def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-8, 25-14, 25-20
Newell def. Lemmon, 25-15, 25-10, 23-25, 25-23