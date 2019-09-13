Thursday night scoreboard – September 12th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Avon def. Alcester-Hudson, 21-25, 25-10, 25-22, 24-26, 15-10
Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-9, 25-15, 25-13
Burke def. St. Mary’s, Neb., 25-8, 25-11, 25-14
Centerville def. Flandreau Indian, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18
Clark/Willow Lake def. Lake Preston, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15
Colman-Egan def. Estelline/Hendricks, 7-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19
Dupree def. Bison, 19-25, 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12
Edgemont def. Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo., 25-14, 21-25, 25-13, 25-16
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 27-25, 25-13, 25-21
Faulkton Area def. Potter County, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16
Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 25-22, 25-21, 26-28, 26-24
Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-23, 25-11, 25-13
Groton Area def. Hamlin, 25-18, 13-25, 25-13, 25-13
Highmore-Harrold def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-15, 25-7, 25-22
Hulett, Wyo. def. Harding County, 17-25, 25-17, 25-9, 25-20
Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-19, 25-16
Little Wound def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17
Mobridge-Pollock def. Leola/Frederick, 25-20, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20
New Underwood def. Lyman, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16
North Central def. McLaughlin, 25-22, 25-14, 27-25
Northwestern def. Warner, 25-10, 25-15, 25-13
Pine Ridge def. Todd County, 25-12, 25-16, 25-10
Rapid City Christian def. Faith, 25-23, 25-23, 25-27, 25-23
Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-18, 27-25, 25-22
Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-17, 25-8, 25-13
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Harrisburg, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-13
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Pierre, 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 25-12
Sisseton def. Milbank Area, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17
St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-7, 25-16, 25-11
Tea Area def. Dell Rapids, 25-20, 25-13, 25-14
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Britton-Hecla, 25-11, 25-14, 25-21
Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21
Webster Area def. Deuel, 25-11, 25-16, 25-6
Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19
Wynot, Neb. def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-6, 25-22, 25-12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Platte-Geddes vs. Bon Homme, ppd.
Boys Soccer
Harrisburg 0 vs. Tea Area 0
Groton Area 1 vs. James Valley Christian 0
Watertown 3 vs. Mitchell 0
Lincoln 3 vs. O’Gorman 1
Girls Soccer
Tea Area 3 vs. Harrisburg 0
Lincoln 1 vs. O’Gorman 0
Vermillion 2 vs. Sioux Falls Christian 1
Watertown 3 vs. Mitchell 0
Girls Tennis
Lincoln 7 vs. O’Gorman 2
Cheer
Yankton Invitational
1 O’Gorman 256
2 Roosevelt 231
3 Brookings 220
Dance
Yankton Invitational
1 Washington 261
2 Brandon Valley 253.67
3 Dakota Valley 250.17