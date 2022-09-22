SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
College Volleyball
USD 3, Omaha 2
Denver 3, SDSU 1
Dakota State 3, Mayville St. 0
USHL Hockey
Muskegon 7, Sioux Falls 4
Boys Soccer
Belle Fourche 9, Custer 4
Brookings 7, Mitchell 0
Huron 2, Watertown 2
St. Thomas More 3, Sturgis 2
Vermillion 9, Dakota Valley 0
Washington 2, Tea Area 1
Girls Soccer
Mitchell 4, Brookings 3
Rapid City Stevens 6, Douglas/Rapid City Christian 0
Sioux Falls Christian 3, Garretson 0
Vermillion 5, Dakota Valley 1
Watertown 10, Huron 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Christian def. North Central Co-Op, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sisseton, 25-12, 26-24, 25-16
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-19, 25-18, 24-26, 27-25
Arlington def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20
Avon def. Colome, 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21
Baltic def. Parker, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14
Canistota def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17
Chester def. Garretson, 25-23, 26-28, 25-21, 25-21
Clark/Willow Lake def. Deuel, 25-17, 19-25, 25-20, 25-18
Dell Rapids def. Flandreau, 25-19, 25-9, 25-17
Deubrook def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-22, 16-25, 25-16, 25-22
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-13, 25-16, 25-19
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 3-1
Ellendale, N.D. def. Leola/Frederick, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16
Faith def. New Underwood, 25-19, 25-22, 25-15
Freeman def. Menno, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21
Groton Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 26-24, 25-17, 25-10
Hamlin def. Webster, 25-8, 25-14, 25-11
Hanson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22
Hill City def. Newell, 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23
Huron def. Brookings, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18
Ipswich def. Langford, 25-10, 25-14, 25-16
Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op def. Highmore-Harrold, 28-26, 25-21, 25-16
Jones County def. Todd County, 25-11, 25-7, 25-9
Madison def. Tri-Valley, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16
McCook Central/Montrose def. Parkston, 25-13, 25-17, 25-18
Northwestern def. Waubay/Summit, 25-4, 25-4, 25-12
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 16-25, 15-10
Potter County def. Stanley County, 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 25-13
Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-13, 25-19, 25-22
Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13
Redfield def. Milbank, 17-25, 25-15, 27-25, 23-25, 15-10
Scotland def. Marty Indian, 25-3, 25-20, 25-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Dakota Valley, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Brandon Valley, 20-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-22
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Harrisburg, 25-13, 28-26, 25-22
Sully Buttes def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-12, 25-10, 25-14
Tri-State, N.D. def. Wilmot, 25-13, 25-18, 25-11
Viborg-Hurley def. Centerville, 25-11, 25-4, 25-11
Wagner def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-14, 25-12, 25-13
Wall def. White River, 17-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22
Watertown def. Mitchell, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17
West Central def. Lennox, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19
Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-12, 25-17, 25-12