Thursday night scoreboard – October 7

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- South Dakota State volleyball picked up a Summit League win Thursday night with a 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-17) victory over Western Illinois at Frost Arena. SDSU won sets one and two, stumbled in set three, then bounced back to take the match in set four.

The Jacks started the match hot with a 5-0 lead and extended that margin to 7-1. Three straight errors by the Jacks, however, put Western Illinois back within reach at 8-6. The Leathernecks went ahead 19-18 for their first lead of the set but SDSU battled back to a 22-22 tie. Chloe Stitt notched a timely service ace to finish off set one 25-23 in favor of the home team.