Thursday night scoreboard – October 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Class AA Girls State Tennis Tournament
Day 1 Team Standings
1. RC Stevens 300
2. SF Lincoln 272.5
3. Harrisburg 262.5
4. O’Gorman 199
4. Watertown 199
6. Aberdeen Central 183.5
7. Brandon Valley 137
8. SF Jefferson 108.5
9. SF Roosevelt 62
10. Brookings 10
11. RC Central 0
11. SF Washington 0
High School Football
Burke 61 Corsica-Stickney 18
De Smet 60 Castlewood 7
High School Volleyball
Arlington def. Lake Preston, 25-3, 25-12, 25-16
Bison def. McLaughlin, 25-6, 25-18, 25-11
Bridgewater-Emery def. Avon, 25-13, 25-12, 25-8
Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 25-12, 13-25, 16-25, 15-12
Dakota Valley def. Madison, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Estelline/Hendricks, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-23, 16-14
Deuel def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tri-Valley, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16
Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-13, 25-18, 25-14
Garretson def. Canton, 25-5, 25-19, 25-15
Great Plains Lutheran def. Langford, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21
Highmore-Harrold def. Wessington Springs, 25-12, 17-25, 25-13
Howard def. Canistota, 25-19, 25-22, 26-24
Lemmon def. New Underwood, 25-14, 25-21, 26-24
Little Wound def. St. Francis Indian, 25-19, 18-25, 25-13, 25-15
Milbank def. Britton-Hecla, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15
Miller def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
Northwestern def. Faulkton, 20-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 15-11
Pine Ridge def. Bennett County, 28-26, 21-25, 25-5, 25-13
Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-8, 25-15, 26-24
Redfield def. Hamlin, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20
Scotland def. Centerville, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
Sioux Falls Christian def. Southwest Christian (Chaska), Minn., 25-7, 25-18, 25-20
St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-8, 25-16, 25-12
Stanley County def. Colome, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19
Viborg-Hurley def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14
Hay Springs Triangular
Lakota Tech def. Hay Springs, Neb., 25-17, 23-25, 25-18
College Volleyball
USD 3 St. Thomas 0
Viterbo 3 Dakota State 1