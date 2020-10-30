Thursday night scoreboard – October 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
Class 11AAA Quarterfinals
Brandon Valley 43, Aberdeen Central 8
Harrisburg 35, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 15
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Watertown 6
Class 11AA Quarterfinals
Brookings 45, Spearfish 0
Huron 20, Sturgis Brown 14
Pierre 34, Mitchell 27
Yankton 41, Douglas 7
Class 11A Quarterfinals
Canton 21, Milbank 10
Madison 40, Dakota Valley 7
Tea Area def. Lennox, forfeit
West Central 16, Dell Rapids 14
Class 11B Quarterfinals
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 42, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Mobridge-Pollock 20, St. Thomas More 9
Sioux Valley 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 21
Winner 30, McCook Central/Montrose 0
Class 9AA Quarterfinals
Hamlin 50, Arlington/Lake Preston 0
Lemmon/McIntosh 28, Florence/Henry 22
Platte-Geddes 17, Hanson 8
Viborg-Hurley 58, Rapid City Christian 6
Class 9A Quarterfinals
Canistota/Freeman 50, Philip 0
Howard 56, Castlewood 13
Wall 42, Lyman 20
Warner 20, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 14
Class 9B Quarterfinals
Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Faith 22
Herreid/Selby Area 30, Colman-Egan 0
Kadoka Area 42, Scotland 12
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Corsica/Stickney 0
High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 21-25, 25-15, 25-10, 21-25, 15-13
Chamberlain def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12
Gayville-Volin def. Bon Homme, 25-15, 25-10, 21-25, 25-14
Menno def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0
Waubay/Summit def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-18, 25-27, 25-15, 15-25, 15-13