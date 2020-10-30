Thursday night scoreboard – October 29

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football
Class 11AAA Quarterfinals
Brandon Valley 43, Aberdeen Central 8

Harrisburg 35, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 15

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Watertown 6

Class 11AA Quarterfinals
Brookings 45, Spearfish 0

Huron 20, Sturgis Brown 14

Pierre 34, Mitchell 27

Yankton 41, Douglas 7

Class 11A Quarterfinals
Canton 21, Milbank 10

Madison 40, Dakota Valley 7

Tea Area def. Lennox, forfeit

West Central 16, Dell Rapids 14

Class 11B Quarterfinals
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 42, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Mobridge-Pollock 20, St. Thomas More 9

Sioux Valley 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 21

Winner 30, McCook Central/Montrose 0

Class 9AA Quarterfinals
Hamlin 50, Arlington/Lake Preston 0

Lemmon/McIntosh 28, Florence/Henry 22

Platte-Geddes 17, Hanson 8

Viborg-Hurley 58, Rapid City Christian 6

Class 9A Quarterfinals
Canistota/Freeman 50, Philip 0

Howard 56, Castlewood 13

Wall 42, Lyman 20

Warner 20, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 14

Class 9B Quarterfinals
Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Faith 22

Herreid/Selby Area 30, Colman-Egan 0

Kadoka Area 42, Scotland 12

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Corsica/Stickney 0

High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 21-25, 25-15, 25-10, 21-25, 15-13

Chamberlain def. Bennett County, 25-14, 25-16, 25-12

Gayville-Volin def. Bon Homme, 25-15, 25-10, 21-25, 25-14

Menno def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 0-0

Waubay/Summit def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-18, 25-27, 25-15, 15-25, 15-13

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests