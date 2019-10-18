Thursday night scoreboard – October 17th

BURNSVILLE, Minn. - Minnesota State was selected by the league coaches as the preseason favorites in the NSIC for the 2019-20 season. The Mavericks received 214 points, garnering seven first places votes to sit six points ahead of second place Augustana. The Vikings had 208 points and six first place votes. Minnesota Duluth was third with 196 points and the other three first place votes.

In the divisional rankings, Minnesota Duluth was the unanimous choice in the north, picking up all seven first place votes for 49 points. Northern State was second with 40 points and the other first place vote (coaches cannot vote for their own team). In the south, Minnesota State held the top spot with 47 points and five first place votes. Augustana was second with 44 points and the other three first place votes.