Thursday night scoreboard – October 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Boys Soccer
State “AA” Semifinals
Washington 1 vs. Aberdeen Central 0 (F/SO — 5-4 on PK’s)
Roosevelt 1 vs. Brandon Valley 0

Girls Soccer
State “AA” Semifinals
Yankton 1 vs. Rapid City Central 0
Aberdeen Central 6 vs. Lincoln 0

USHL
Fargo 4 vs. Sioux Falls 3 (F/OT)

Boys Cross Country
Metro Meet
1 Lincoln 25
2 Washington 60
3 Brandon Valley 65

Roger Loecker Meet
1 Aberdeen Central 17
2 Yankton 65
3 Harrisburg 66

Region 1A
1 Webster Area 31
2 Milbank 33
3 Clark/Willow Lake 37

Region 2A
1 Sioux Falls Christian 12
2 Flandreau 65
3 Baltic 75

Region 3A
1 Vermillion 16
2 Beresford 45
3 Lennox 50

Girls Cross Country
Metro Meet
1 Lincoln 32
2 Roosevelt 57
3 Brandon Valley 78

Roger Loecker Meet
1 Aberdeen Central 41
2 Harrisburg 59
3 Brookings 73

Region 1A
1 Aberdeen Roncalli 23
2 Milbank 37
3 Deuel 49

Region 2A
1 Sioux Falls Christian 26
2 Garretson 31
3 Flandreau 49

Region 3A
1 Tea Area 35
2 Lennox 38
3 Beresford 41

High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Aberdeen Christian def. Leola/Frederick, 14-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-12, 25-14, 25-10

Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18

Avon def. Centerville, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14

Baltic def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

Bennett County def. Todd County, 25-12, 25-14, 25-18

Bridgewater-Emery def. Gayville-Volin, 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16

Chester Area def. Canistota, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13

Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 15-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-9

Corsica-Stickney def. Alcester-Hudson, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Douglas def. Hot Springs, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19

Dupree def. Stanley County, 25-10, 25-14, 28-30, 25-22

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Irene-Wakonda, 21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17

Ethan def. Hanson, 25-8, 25-18, 24-26, 25-21

Florence/Henry def. Iroquois/Doland, 25-19, 28-26, 25-16

Garretson def. Tea Area, 25-14, 23-25, 28-26, 18-25, 15-7

Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

Hamlin def. Redfield, 25-21, 25-22, 25-14

Harding County def. McIntosh, 25-6, 25-8, 25-4

Highmore-Harrold def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15

Ipswich def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23

James Valley Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-11, 25-7, 25-6

Kadoka Area def. Jones County, 25-8, 25-13, 25-13

Kimball/White Lake def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 22-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-14, 15-12

Lennox def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15

Marty Indian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-20, 25-15, 21-25, 19-25, 15-7

Milbank Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-15, 25-11

Mobridge-Pollock def. Sully Buttes, 25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. West Central, 25-16, 25-15, 28-26

Northwestern def. Potter County, 25-12, 25-9, 25-6

Oelrichs def. Red Cloud, 22-25, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24

Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Flandreau Indian, 19-25, 25-8, 14-25, 25-17, 15-7

Parker def. Parkston, 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17

Scotland def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-16, 25-20, 25-15

Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 19-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-22

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brandon Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

Sioux Falls Washington def. Pierre, 23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16

St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-19, 18-25, 25-11, 25-13

Sturgis Brown def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16

Wagner def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-11, 25-8, 25-20

Warner def. Faulkton Area, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

