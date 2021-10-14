Thursday night scoreboard – October 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
South Dakota
Aberdeen Roncalli 43, Mobridge-Pollock 14
Britton-Hecla 55 Langford Area 14
Madison 27 West Central 7
Minnesota
Hills-Beaver Creek 24 Red Rock Central 6
Fairmont 28 Luverne 18
South Dakota High School Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Harrisburg, 15-25, 32-30, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12
Arlington def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-16, 27-25
Avon def. Centerville, 25-11, 25-18, 23-25, 28-26
Baltic def. Sioux Valley, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19
Belle Fourche def. Red Cloud, 25-10, 25-3, 25-13
Bowman County, N.D. def. Bison, 19-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-12
Bridgewater-Emery def. Gayville-Volin, 23-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10
Chester def. Canistota, 25-17, 25-11, 25-13
Corsica/Stickney def. Winner, 11-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-22
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. DeSmet, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-19, 25-17, 25-11
Estelline/Hendricks def. Castlewood, 25-18, 26-24, 28-30, 25-20
Ethan def. Hanson, 25-13, 25-21, 25-16
Garretson def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-12, 26-24
Great Plains Lutheran def. Deuel, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21
Hamlin def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-8, 25-22
Harding County def. McIntosh, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
Highmore-Harrold def. Herreid/Selby Area, 22-25, 24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 15-10
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Ipswich, 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-17
Hot Springs def. Douglas, 25-12, 25-14, 20-25, 26-24
Hulett, Wyo. def. Edgemont, 17-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17, 15-9
James Valley Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-15, 25-14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. West Central, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
New England, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18
North Central Co-Op def. Wakpala, 25-5, 25-8, 25-11
Northwestern def. Potter County, 25-18, 25-13, 25-21
Parker def. Parkston, 28-26, 25-19, 25-19
Pierre def. Yankton, 26-24, 25-21, 25-22
Platte-Geddes def. Chamberlain, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16
Rapid City Christian def. Gordon/Rushville, Neb., 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Huron, 25-18, 25-27, 25-21, 27-25
Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15
St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-20, 25-13, 25-20
Sturgis Brown def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-14, 25-22, 25-15
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Scotland, 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 15-10
Vermillion def. Canton, 25-23, 25-17, 28-26
Wagner def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-18, 25-9, 25-13
Warner def. Faulkton, 25-17, 25-18, 25-6
Webster def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-23, 25-21, 25-21
White River def. Colome, 25-20, 25-10, 25-19
Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. def. Wilmot, 25-19, 26-24, 25-11
Boys Cross Country
Region 2A Team Results
1. Sioux Falls Christian 10
2. Flandreau 62
3. Madison 65
4. West Central 72
5. Elkton-Lake Benton 101
6. Baltic 102
7. Sioux Valley 110
8. Deubrook Area 141
9. Dell Rapids 151
10. McCook Central-Montrose 153
Region 3A Team Results
1. Lennox 41
2. Vermillion 46
3. Beresford 49
4. Dakota Valley 52
5. Ethan/Parkston 72
6. Tea Area 82
7. Elk Point-Jefferson 145
8. Bon Homme 172
9. Wagner 173
10. Parker 176
11. Hanson 195
Region 4B Team Results
1. Miller 11
2. Ipswich 33
3. Faulkton Area 33
4. Highmore-Harrold 42
5. Potter County 59
6. Wessington Springs 66
7. Timber Lake 72
8. Sunshine Bible Academy 86
9. Lyman 94
10. Lower Brule 99
11. Herreid/Selby Area 116
12. Wolsey-Wessington 125
13. McIntosh 136
14. Wakpala 146
Girls Cross Country
Region 2A Team Results
1. Sioux Falls Christian 15
2. Flandreau 40
3. Sioux Valley 41
4. West Central 82
5. Madison 88
6. Deubrook Area 92
7. Baltic 97
8. Dell Rapids 135
Region 3A Team Results
1. Ethan/Parkston 44
2. Lennox 47
3. Vermillion 47
4. Tea Area 72
5. Hanson 84
6. Canton 93
7. Elk Point-Jefferson
8. Dakota Valley 119
9. Andes Central/Dakota Christian 119
Region 4B Team Results
1. Potter County 8
2. Ipswich 13
3. Miller 36
4. North Central 43
5. Faulkton Area 51