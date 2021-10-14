Thursday night scoreboard – October 14

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota senior kicker Mason Lorber tied the program record in the Coyotes win over UND this past weekend with a 54 yard field goal. It was also a career long for him. That kick has been part of Lorber's stellar start to the season as he's turned himself into a weapon for USD.

Similar to a golfer using a pre-shot routine, Mason Lorber uses the same approach before every kick.