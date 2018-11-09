Sports

Thursday Night Scoreboard - November 8th

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 04:27 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 10:02 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Thursday's results from across KELOLAND.

Men's Basketball

SDSU 78 vs. Alabama State 61

Presentation 91 vs. Oak Hills Christian 67

High School Football
South Dakota

Class "9A" Championship
#4 Canistota/Freeman 46 vs. #6 Howard 14
*Trey Ortman: 8-9, 165 Yards, 2 TD's & 11 carries, 41 yards, TD (Joe Robbie MVP)

Class "9AA" Championship
#4 Bon Homme 35 vs. #7 Kimball/White Lake 20
*Cavaliers trailed 20-0 after one quarter
*Joey Slama: 17-26, 215 Yards, 3 TD's, INT & 22 carries, 154 Yards, 2 TD's (Joe Robbie MVP)

Class "11A" Championship
#1 Tea Area 39 vs. #7 Dell Rapids 7
*Carter Slykhuis: "11A" Championship record 80-yard TD run (121 Yards Rushing), 81 Yards Receiving & TD (Joe Robbie MVP)

High School Volleyball
South Dakota

Class AA
State Quarterfinal    
Brookings def. Aberdeen Central, 25-23, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15

Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 25-9, 25-12

Mitchell def. Pierre, 27-25, 25-11, 25-22

O'Gorman def. Lincoln, 25-16, 20-25, 25-7, 25-15

Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-9, 25-11, 25-14

Roosevelt def. Rapid City Central, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21

Washington def. Spearfish, 25-6, 25-9, 25-10

Watertown def. Harrisburg, 32-30, 25-23, 25-23
 

 

 

Capitol News Bureau
Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
KELOLAND Investigates