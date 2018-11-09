Thursday Night Scoreboard - November 8th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Thursday's results from across KELOLAND.
Men's Basketball
SDSU 78 vs. Alabama State 61
Presentation 91 vs. Oak Hills Christian 67
High School Football
South Dakota
Class "9A" Championship
#4 Canistota/Freeman 46 vs. #6 Howard 14
*Trey Ortman: 8-9, 165 Yards, 2 TD's & 11 carries, 41 yards, TD (Joe Robbie MVP)
Class "9AA" Championship
#4 Bon Homme 35 vs. #7 Kimball/White Lake 20
*Cavaliers trailed 20-0 after one quarter
*Joey Slama: 17-26, 215 Yards, 3 TD's, INT & 22 carries, 154 Yards, 2 TD's (Joe Robbie MVP)
Class "11A" Championship
#1 Tea Area 39 vs. #7 Dell Rapids 7
*Carter Slykhuis: "11A" Championship record 80-yard TD run (121 Yards Rushing), 81 Yards Receiving & TD (Joe Robbie MVP)
High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Class AA
State Quarterfinal
Brookings def. Aberdeen Central, 25-23, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15
Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 25-9, 25-12
Mitchell def. Pierre, 27-25, 25-11, 25-22
O'Gorman def. Lincoln, 25-16, 20-25, 25-7, 25-15
Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-9, 25-11, 25-14
Roosevelt def. Rapid City Central, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21
Washington def. Spearfish, 25-6, 25-9, 25-10
Watertown def. Harrisburg, 32-30, 25-23, 25-23