Thursday Night Scoreboard - November 8th

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Thursday's results from across KELOLAND.

Men's Basketball

SDSU 78 vs. Alabama State 61

Presentation 91 vs. Oak Hills Christian 67

High School Football

South Dakota

Class "9A" Championship

#4 Canistota/Freeman 46 vs. #6 Howard 14

*Trey Ortman: 8-9, 165 Yards, 2 TD's & 11 carries, 41 yards, TD (Joe Robbie MVP)

Class "9AA" Championship

#4 Bon Homme 35 vs. #7 Kimball/White Lake 20

*Cavaliers trailed 20-0 after one quarter

*Joey Slama: 17-26, 215 Yards, 3 TD's, INT & 22 carries, 154 Yards, 2 TD's (Joe Robbie MVP)

Class "11A" Championship

#1 Tea Area 39 vs. #7 Dell Rapids 7

*Carter Slykhuis: "11A" Championship record 80-yard TD run (121 Yards Rushing), 81 Yards Receiving & TD (Joe Robbie MVP)

High School Volleyball

South Dakota

Class AA

State Quarterfinal

Brookings def. Aberdeen Central, 25-23, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15

Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 25-9, 25-12

Mitchell def. Pierre, 27-25, 25-11, 25-22

O'Gorman def. Lincoln, 25-16, 20-25, 25-7, 25-15

Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-9, 25-11, 25-14

Roosevelt def. Rapid City Central, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21

Washington def. Spearfish, 25-6, 25-9, 25-10

Watertown def. Harrisburg, 32-30, 25-23, 25-23

