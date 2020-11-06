Thursday night scoreboard – November 5

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-sports-generic-volleyball_1529437995484.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Volleyball
Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-10, 15-8

Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-18, 25-10, 25-8

Huron def. Pierre, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

O’Gorman def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-11, 25-15

Sioux Falls Washington def. Brookings, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20

Watertown def. Aberdeen Central, 33-31, 24-26, 25-8, 25-11

Region 1A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Sisseton, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15

Redfield def. Milbank, 25-9, 25-20, 25-17

Region 2A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Clark/Willow Lake def. Florence/Henry, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

Hamlin def. Sioux Valley, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20

Region 3A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tri-Valley, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16

Baltic def. Garretson

Region 4A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-11, 25-8, 25-6

Tea Area def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22

Region 5A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Madison def. Parkston, 25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 25-16

Parker def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

Region 6A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Miller def. Chamberlain, 25-8, 25-22, 22-25, 25-14

Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-22, 25-13, 25-23

Regions 7A/8A

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-11, 25-11, 25-5

Rapid City Christian def. Hot Springs, 25-10, 25-16, 25-9

St. Thomas More def. Custer, 25-10, 25-22, 25-10

Winner def. Belle Fourche, 25-21, 25-18, 25-15

Region 1B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Northwestern def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-11, 25-4, 25-14

Warner def. Waubay/Summit, 25-4, 25-20, 25-8

Region 2B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Faulkton def. Potter County, 25-19, 25-7, 25-12

Ipswich def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Region 3B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Castlewood def. Deubrook, 25-10, 25-22, 25-16

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-18, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14

Region 4B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Chester def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-15, 25-13, 25-10

Colman-Egan def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20

Region 5B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Bridgewater-Emery def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21

Freeman def. Gayville-Volin, 29-27, 25-18, 25-15

Region 6B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Corsica/Stickney def. Platte-Geddes, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-22

Kimball/White Lake def. Avon, 25-12, 25-18, 25-16

Region 7B

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Kadoka Area def. White River, 24-26, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-10

Philip def. New Underwood, 25-21, 25-18, 26-24

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests