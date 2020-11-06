Thursday night scoreboard – November 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- By the time the Stampede play at Fargo next Friday, it'll have been more than eight months since the Herd last took the ice. As they get set for a new season, Sioux Falls will begin a new era, with Head Coach Marty Murray.

Taking over any new team has its difficulties. For Marty Murray, playing through a pandemic might be the most challenging opponent his Stampede team will face.