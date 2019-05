Thursday night scoreboard - May 23rd

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here are Thursday's results from across KELOLAND.

College Softball

Division II Championship

#3 Augustana 8 vs. #6 UC-San Diego 0 (F/5)

*Vikings play #2 West Florida at 2:30 Friday

#8 Young Harris 9 vs. #1 LIU Harris 4

#4 Texas A&M-Kingsville 2 vs. #5 Grand Valley State 1

#2 West Florida 5 vs. #7 West Chester 1

College Baseball

Summit League Championship

#3 Oral Roberts 5 vs. #2 SDSU 2

Elimination Bracket

#2 SDSU 9 vs. #4 Western Illinois 5

Girls Golf

City Meet

Team (Round 3) Total

1 O'Gorman (316) 955

2 Roosevelt (328) 993

3 Washington (407) 1174

4 Lincoln (391) 1196

*Medalist: Jenna Sutcliffe (O'Gorman) (77) 236

ESD Meet

1 Yankton 336

2 Aberdeen Central 343

3 Harrisburg 352

4 Pierre 357

5 Mitchell 369

*Medalist: Peyton Tramp (Yankton) 77

Region 2A

1 West Central 355

2 Canton 379

3 Vermillion 380

*Medalist: Lauryn Driscoll (West Central) 74