SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores and results from around the state of South Dakota

Boys Class AA State Quarterfinals

#1 Roosevelt 57 vs #9 Yankton 49

#4 Harrisburg 78 vs #5 Mitchell 77 3 OT

#2 O’Gorman 57 vs #7 Lincoln 34

#3 Washington 62 vs #6 Jefferson 52

Boys Class A State Quarterfinals

#1 Dakota Valley 62 vs #8 SF Christian 56

#4 Flandreau 50 vs #5 Groton Area 36

#2 St. Thomas More 63 vs #7 Lakota Tech 53

#6 Sioux Valley 58 vs #3 Winner 54

Boys Class B State Quarterfinals

#1 De Smet 60 vs #8 Waubay/Summit 28

#4 Potter County 63 vs #5 Aberdeen Christian 48

#2 Lower Brule 51 vs #7 Castlewood 48

#3 White River 75 vs #6 Freeman Academy/Marion 70