Thursday night scoreboard – January 6

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Gymnastics
O’Gorman 143.4, Madison 133.1
Huron Triangular
1. Watertown 141.2
2. Huron 125.7
3. Britton-Hecla 121.2
Rapid City Area Schools Quadrangular
1. Hot Springs 134.55
2. Wall 109.6
3. Rapid City Central 81.1
4. Rapid City Stevens 72.950
High School Boys Wrestling
Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 69, Marion/Freeman 6
Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 51, Elk Point-Jefferson 24
Elk Point-Jeferson 46, Marion/Freeman 27
High School Girls Basketball
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 54, Burke 39
Bridgewater-Emery 53, Freeman 41
Britton-Hecla 50, Webster 40, OT
Canton 69, Dell Rapids 46
Crawford, Neb. 52, Edgemont 39
DeSmet 36, Arlington 34
Dell Rapids St. Mary 55, Estelline/Hendricks 39
Dupree 69, Little Wound 50
Ethan 52, Avon 37
Florence/Henry 49, Wilmot 21
Gregory 60, Lyman 33
Hamlin 57, Castlewood 39
Harrisburg 46, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 44
Heart River, N.D. 52, Lemmon 32
Herreid/Selby Area 53, Faulkton 43
Hill City 58, Spearfish 54, OT
Hitchcock-Tulare 39, Northwestern 31
Hot Springs 64, Bennett County 35
Lennox 36, Rock Valley, Iowa 25
Menno 40, Mitchell Christian 14
Miller 55, Mobridge-Pollock 47
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 64, Tri-Valley 37
Philip 42, New Underwood 29
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Howard 48
Scotland 40, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 39
Sioux Falls Christian 58, Canistota 20
Sioux Falls Washington 54, Aberdeen Central 27
St. Thomas More 49, Sturgis Brown 32
Upton, Wyo. 50, Lead-Deadwood 21
Viborg-Hurley 61, Hanson 55, 2OT
Warner 52, Ipswich 37
Wessington Springs 41, Sunshine Bible Academy 12
West Central 68, Tea Area 58
White River 64, Kadoka Area 53
Wolsey-Wessington 46, James Valley Christian 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Colome vs. Kimball/White Lake, ppd.
Tiospa Zina Tribal vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.
Winner vs. Todd County, ppd.
High School Boys Basketball
Chester 50, McCook Central/Montrose 48
Dakota Valley 56, LeMars, Iowa 46
Dell Rapids 69, Canton 66
Ethan 65, Avon 29
Flandreau 63, Parker 52
Garretson 48, Beresford 36
Hamlin 62, Castlewood 46
Hot Springs 64, Bennett County 35
Howard 60, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30
Lemmon 45, Heart River, N.D. 36
Lennox 61, Rock Valley, Iowa 51
Lyman 54, Gregory 45
Menno 46, Mitchell Christian 35
Milbank 66, Clark/Willow Lake 56
Mobridge-Pollock 54, Miller 46
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40, Tri-Valley 31
Platte-Geddes 50, Corsica/Stickney 47
Scotland 42, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 27
Sioux Falls Lincoln 74, Pierre 51
Sioux Falls Washington 67, Aberdeen Central 52
Sioux Valley 71, Baltic 27
Sully Buttes 64, Highmore-Harrold 47
Sundance, Wyo. 63, Newell 34
Viborg-Hurley 51, Hanson 50
Warner 51, Ipswich 50, OT
Waubay/Summit 61, Langford 25
Wessington Springs 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 25
White River 75, Kadoka Area 43
Wolsey-Wessington 52, James Valley Christian 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Stanley County vs. McLaughlin, ppd.
Tiospa Zina Tribal vs. Aberdeen Roncalli, ppd.