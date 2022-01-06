Thursday night scoreboard – January 6

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) -- There will be more than bragging rights on the line when the South Dakota State and South Dakota Women meet on the hardwood this weekend. Both teams are tied atop the Summit League standings with identical 4-0 conference records, and Saturday's winner will have the inside track to the Summit League regular season championship.

SDSU and USD have once again established themselves as the two favorites in the Summit League, and Saturday's matchup will just be the next chapter in this rivalry.