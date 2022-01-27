SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s Basketball
SDSU 96, UND 61
NDSU 74, USD 62 (F/OT)
Women’s Basketball
SDSU 75, UND 49
USD 78, NDSU 59
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Sisseton 34
Belle Fourche 61, Harding County 49
Bon Homme 66, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 54
Burke 47, Boyd County, Neb. 35
Castlewood 78, Lake Preston 36
Clark/Willow Lake 63, Deuel 58
Dakota Valley 60, Sioux Falls Christian 54
Dell Rapids 62, Vermillion 57
Dell Rapids St. Mary 63, Alcester-Hudson 30
Estelline/Hendricks 61, Arlington 48
Ethan 58, Mitchell Christian 26
Faulkton 51, Leola/Frederick 42
Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Irene-Wakonda 50
Hamlin 73, Webster 44
Lennox 60, Parkston 56
Lyman 63, New Underwood 20
Philip 78, Dupree 47
Potter County 72, North Central Co-Op 27
Redfield 52, Milbank 49
Scotland 56, Wagner 55
Sioux Falls Lincoln 83, Sioux Falls Washington 81, 3OT
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 61, Sioux Falls Jefferson 54
Stanley County 51, Crow Creek 44
Sully Buttes 48, Hitchcock-Tulare 40
Tri-Valley 45, Elk Point-Jefferson 42
Wall 70, Hill City 62
Waverly-South Shore 64, Britton-Hecla 60
Yankton 52, Brandon Valley 40
Dakota Oyate Tournament
Lower Brule 113, Takini 19
Tiospa Zina Tribal 79, Tiospaye Topa 30
High School Girls Basketball
Beresford 46, McCook Central/Montrose 42
Bon Homme 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 56
Brandon Valley 67, Yankton 24
Burke 30, Boyd County, Neb. 23
Castlewood 57, Lake Preston 30
Clark/Willow Lake 46, Deuel 26
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Alcester-Hudson 42
Dupree 63, Philip 39
Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Tri-Valley 39
Elkton-Lake Benton 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43
Ethan 69, Mitchell Christian 17
Faulkton 47, Leola/Frederick 31
Flandreau 68, Parker 29
Freeman 50, Canistota 24
Garretson 75, Chester 60
Groton Area 52, Northwestern 29
Harding County 49, New England, N.D. 46
Harrisburg 44, West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 38
Irene-Wakonda 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 26
Little Wound 63, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 39
Lyman 48, New Underwood 39
Miller 54, James Valley Christian 35
Potter County 61, North Central Co-Op 30
Rapid City Central 62, Spearfish 27
Rapid City Christian 64, Hot Springs 17
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Wessington Springs 26
Sioux Falls Christian 60, Dakota Valley 54
Sioux Falls Washington 45, Sioux Falls Jefferson 42
Sioux Valley 65, Baltic 46
Stanley County 61, Crow Creek 34
Sully Buttes 61, Hitchcock-Tulare 34
Vermillion 52, Dell Rapids 38
Wagner 55, Scotland 18
Warner 50, Langford 29
Wolsey-Wessington 66, Highmore-Harrold 53
Dakota Oyate Tournament
Crow Creek 59, Marty Indian 35
Lower Brule 97, Takini 21
Omaha Nation, Neb. 52, Flandreau Indian 42
Tiospa Zina Tribal 55, Tiospaye Topa 49