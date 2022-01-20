Thursday night scoreboard – January 20

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- South Dakota State women's basketball led wire-to-wire in an 88-47 win over St. Thomas Thursday night at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits shot 66 percent from the field and 71 percent from beyond the arc in the contest, both season highs.

The Jackrabbits' .714 effort from beyond the arc sets a new program record, besting the previous mark of .652 set in 2004.