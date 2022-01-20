Thursday night scoreboard – January 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball
USD 70, Western Illinois 53

SDSU 88, St. Thomas 47

Men’s Basketball
SDSU 92, St. Thomas 77

High School Wrestling
Brandon Valley 39, Pierre 20

Harrisburg 54, Lincoln 10

Jefferson 39, Lincoln 39

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 57, Potter County 6

Sisseston 33, Webster Area 31

Sturgis 88, Campbell County, WY 27

Tea Area 49, Lincoln 27

Watertown 61, Milbank 12

High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Webster 25

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 55, Elk Point-Jefferson 46

Arlington 70, Lake Preston 29

Bridgewater-Emery 47, Howard 45

Corsica/Stickney 76, Ethan 50

Crow Creek 57, Little Wound 48

DeSmet 48, Castlewood 45

Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Colman-Egan 38

Faulkton 54, Ipswich 27

Florence/Henry 44, Estelline/Hendricks 39, OT

Groton Area 50, Clark/Willow Lake 44

Marty Indian 68, Santee, Neb. 41

Miller 57, Chamberlain 48

Mobridge-Pollock 73, McLaughlin 21

Parkston 60, Bon Homme 45

Rapid City Christian 61, Hill City 57, OT

Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Harrisburg 52

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 40

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 47, Yankton 44

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, Mitchell Christian 35

West Central 51, Lennox 15

White River 48, Gregory 47

281 Conference Tournament

Championship

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44, Wolsey-Wessington 31

Fifth Place

Highmore-Harrold 42, Hitchcock-Tulare 34

Seventh Place

Iroquois/Doland 45, Sunshine Bible Academy 27

Third Place

James Valley Christian 38, Wessington Springs 31

LMC Tournament

First Round

Dupree 61, Lemmon 57

Harding County 52, McIntosh 7

High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 57, Waubay/Summit 50

Arlington 63, Lake Preston 33

Canton 69, Parker 65

Chamberlain 60, Miller 25

Dell Rapids 65, Madison 60, OT

Deuel 81, Sisseton 58

Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Colman-Egan 38

Ethan 55, Corsica/Stickney 45

Freeman 56, Menno 27

Gregory 64, Kimball/White Lake 29

Hanson 61, Canistota 60

Harding County 59, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 53

Herreid/Selby Area 65, North Central Co-Op 44

Howard 49, Bridgewater-Emery 42

Ipswich 44, Faulkton 32

Irene-Wakonda 54, Alcester-Hudson 37

Leola/Frederick 48, Northwestern 42

Little Wound 86, Crow Creek 42

Parkston 61, Bon Homme 40

Pierre 80, Douglas 41

Santee, Neb. 64, Marty Indian 56

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Vermillion 39

Sioux Valley 79, Deubrook 56

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 51, Mitchell Christian 37

West Central 66, Lennox 49

Winner 56, Tri-Valley 50

281 Conference Tournament

Championship

Wolsey-Wessington 55, Wessington Springs 29

Fifth Place

Highmore-Harrold 47, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 32

Seventh Place

Iroquois/Doland 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 48

Third Place

Hitchcock-Tulare 60, James Valley Christian 56

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Hemingford, Neb. 52, Edgemont 20

