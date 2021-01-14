Thursday night scoreboard – January 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Boys Basketball
Chamberlain 62, Potter County 46

Kadoka Area 46, Jones County 40

Lyman 65, Colome 30

Pierre 69, Douglas 53

Platte-Geddes 60, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 36

Rapid City Central 72, Sturgis 48

Scotland 53, Avon 49

Stanley County 58, Bennett County 38

St. Thomas More 50, Custer 27

White River 84, Philip 46

High School Girls Basketball
Hill City 57, Lead-Deadwood 20

Kimball/White Lake 52, Gregory 42

Mitchell 46, Pierre 36

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 50, Platte-Geddes 48

Parkston 55, Wagner 40

Scotland 47, Avon 43

Sioux Falls Christian 50, Tea Area 49

Winner 67, Corsica/Stickney 52

High School Wrestling
Spearfish 51, Douglas 31

College Wrestling
MSU Mankato 25, Augustana 13

USHL
Sioux Falls 3 Sioux City 2 OT


