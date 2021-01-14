Thursday night scoreboard – January 14

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Boys Basketball
Chamberlain 62, Potter County 46
Kadoka Area 46, Jones County 40
Lyman 65, Colome 30
Pierre 69, Douglas 53
Platte-Geddes 60, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 36
Rapid City Central 72, Sturgis 48
Scotland 53, Avon 49
Stanley County 58, Bennett County 38
St. Thomas More 50, Custer 27
White River 84, Philip 46
High School Girls Basketball
Hill City 57, Lead-Deadwood 20
Kimball/White Lake 52, Gregory 42
Mitchell 46, Pierre 36
Mount Vernon/Plankinton 50, Platte-Geddes 48
Parkston 55, Wagner 40
Scotland 47, Avon 43
Sioux Falls Christian 50, Tea Area 49
Winner 67, Corsica/Stickney 52
High School Wrestling
Spearfish 51, Douglas 31
College Wrestling
MSU Mankato 25, Augustana 13
USHL
Sioux Falls 3 Sioux City 2 OT