Thursday night scoreboard – January 13

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AUGUSTANA) -- No. 10 Augustana wrestling defeated No. 21 Northern State in a Thursday night NSIC dual. The Vikings totaled 23 team points and saw seven wrestlers earn victories. Augustana moves to 3-3 overall and 3-0 in NSIC action. Northern State was handed its first NSIC dual loss of the year as the Vikings own the most wins in the conference and are one of three unbeaten teams remaining.

The Wolves have two nationally ranked wrestlers in James Burks, ranked at No.5 at 157 pounds, and Wyatt Turnquist, who is ranked at No. 8 at 149 pounds.