Sioux Falls company named top-20 fleets to work for

Lawmakers have different approaches to lowering taxes

Up 128% in December, natural gas prices continue …

Inside KELOLAND 2/3/22

GFP attempts to hook kids on ice fishing

Busiest year yet for Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Sioux Falls lifeguards will get $2.00 raise next …

Stolen guns, cars recovered by Rapid City police

Johnson explains governor’s ‘heartbeat’ ban rejection

Juneteenth bill passes S.D. House, on to Noem’s desk

Advocates ‘devastated’ by signing of trans athlete …