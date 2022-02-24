SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Class A Boys State Wrestling Team Standings
|1
|Brandon Valley
|111.5
|2
|Pierre
|88.5
|3
|RC Stevens
|81.0
|4
|Watertown
|76.5
|5
|Harrisburg
|76.0
|6
|Sturgis
|72.0
|7
|Tea Area
|54.0
|8
|Brookings
|53.5
|9
|Mitchell
|47.0
|10
|RC Central
|43.5
|11
|West Central
|35.0
|12
|Vermillion
|30.0
|13
|Sf Lincoln
|29.0
|14
|Aberdeen Central
|27.0
|15
|Chamberlain
|24.0
|15
|Spearfish
|24.0
|17
|O`Gorman
|16.5
|18
|Sf Jefferson
|10.5
|18
|Sf Washington
|10.5
|20
|Huron
|10.0
|20
|Milbank
|10.0
|22
|Dell Rapids
|9.5
|23
|Lennox
|9.0
|23
|Madison
|9.0
|25
|Belle Fourche
|8.5
|26
|Douglas
|8.0
|27
|Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
|6.0
|28
|Todd County
|4.0
|29
|Dakota Valley
|2.0
|30
|Yankton
|1.0
|31
|Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree
|0.0
|31
|Pine Ridge
|0.0
Class B Boys State Wrestling Team Standings
|1
|Canton
|80.5
|2
|Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
|66.0
|2
|Winner Area
|66.0
|4
|Philip Area
|52.0
|5
|Custer
|50.0
|6
|Redfield
|45.0
|7
|McCook Central/Montrose
|41.0
|7
|Wagner
|41.0
|9
|Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
|38.0
|10
|Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
|33.0
|11
|Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington
|31.0
|12
|Miller/Highmore-Harrold
|29.0
|13
|Parkston
|28.0
|14
|Howard
|25.0
|15
|Clark/Willow Lake
|24.0
|15
|Parker
|24.0
|17
|Burke/Gregory
|23.0
|18
|Webster Area
|22.0
|19
|Elk Point-Jefferson
|21.0
|20
|Sisseton
|19.0
|21
|Flandreau
|17.0
|21
|Kingsbury Co
|17.0
|21
|Lyman
|17.0
|24
|Tri-Valley
|16.0
|25
|Sioux Valley
|15.0
|26
|Groton Area
|14.0
|27
|Stanley County
|13.0
|28
|Harding Co
|12.0
|29
|Hot Springs
|11.0
|30
|Deuel
|9.5
|31
|Faulkton Area
|8.0
|31
|Hill City
|8.0
|33
|Bennett County
|7.0
|34
|Lemmon/McIntosh
|6.0
|35
|Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle
|5.0
|35
|Mobridge-Pollock
|5.0
|37
|Marion/Freeman
|4.0
|38
|Hamlin/Castlewood
|3.0
|39
|Garretson
|2.0
|39
|McLaughlin
|2.0
|39
|Newell
|2.0
|42
|Potter Co
|1.0
|42
|St. Thomas More
|1.0
|42
|Warner/Northwestern
|1.0
|45
|Britton-Hecla
|0.0
|45
|Chester Area
|0.0
|45
|Lead-Deadwood
|0.0
Girls State Wrestling Team Standings
|1
|Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls
|75.0
|2
|Canton Girls
|57.0
|3
|Spearfish Girls
|46.0
|4
|Harrisburg Girls
|36.0
|5
|Viborg-Hurley Girls
|32.0
|6
|Brookings Girls
|29.0
|6
|Sturgis Brown Girls
|29.0
|8
|Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls
|22.0
|8
|Dakota Valley Girls
|22.0
|8
|Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls
|22.0
|11
|Yankton Girls
|21.0
|12
|Huron Girls
|19.0
|13
|Brandon Valley Girls
|18.0
|14
|Aberdeen Central Girls
|17.0
|14
|Lennox Girls
|17.0
|16
|Lakota Tech Girls
|16.0
|16
|Sully Buttes Girls
|16.0
|18
|Webster Area Girls
|14.0
|18
|West Central Girls
|14.0
|20
|Rapid City Stevens Girls
|13.0
|20
|Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls
|13.0
|22
|Belle Fourche Girls
|12.0
|22
|Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls
|12.0
|24
|Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls
|11.0
|24
|Douglas Girls
|11.0
|24
|Iroquois/Doland Girls
|11.0
|24
|Lead-Deadwood Girls
|11.0
|24
|Lemmon/McIntosh Girls
|11.0
|24
|Red Cloud Girls
|11.0
|24
|Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls
|11.0
|31
|Dell Rapids Girls
|10.0
|31
|Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls
|10.0
|33
|Hot Springs Girls
|8.0
|33
|Rapid City Central Girls
|8.0
|35
|Sioux Valley Girls
|7.0
|36
|Crow Creek Girls
|3.0
|36
|Little Wound Girls
|3.0
|36
|Marion/Freeman/Freeman Academy/Canistota/Menno Gir
|3.0
|39
|Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree Girls
|2.0
|40
|Chamberlain Girls
|1.0
|40
|Tea Area Girls
|1.0
|42
|Bennett County Girls
|0.0
|42
|Britton-Hecla Girls
|0.0
|42
|Clark/Willow Lake Girls
|0.0
|42
|Flandreau Girls
|0.0
|42
|Garretson Girls
|0.0
|42
|Groton Area Girls
|0.0
|42
|Mobridge-Pollock Girls
|0.0
|42
|Potter County Girls
|0.0
|42
|Sioux Falls Washington Girls
|0.0
High School Girls Basketball
Marshall, Minn. 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46
SDHSAA Playoffs
Class A
Quarterfinal
Region 1
Florence/Henry 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 28
Groton Area 40, Milbank 36
Sisseton 69, Clark/Willow Lake 49
Webster 34, Redfield 31
Region 6
Crow Creek 77, McLaughlin 18
Dupree 63, Chamberlain 48
Mobridge-Pollock 79, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 36
Winner 58, Stanley County 27
Region 7
Pine Ridge 65, St. Francis Indian 54
Red Cloud 82, Little Wound 20
Todd County 67, Bennett County 43
Region 8
Belle Fourche 52, Lead-Deadwood 18
Hill City 50, Custer 46
Rapid City Christian 43, Hot Springs 24
Semifinal
Region 2
Flandreau 50, Deubrook 42
Hamlin 55, Sioux Valley 32
Region 3
Sioux Falls Christian 49, Garretson 32
West Central 68, Tri-Valley 39
Region 4
Dakota Valley 62, Lennox 44
Vermillion 38, Elk Point-Jefferson 30
Region 5
Mt. Vernon 44, Parkston 25
Wagner 48, Hanson 36
Class B
Quarterfinal
Region 1
Aberdeen Christian 50, Leola/Frederick 18
Britton-Hecla 43, Waubay/Summit 42
Warner 56, Northwestern 35
Region 2
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Potter County 41
Highmore-Harrold 66, Lower Brule 54
Miller 56, Faulkton 20
Sully Buttes 67, North Central Co-Op 43
Region 6
Gregory 50, Wessington Springs 38
Platte-Geddes 56, Burke 48
Region 8
Bison 52, Timber Lake 48
Faith 83, Tiospaye Topa 23
Harding County 31, Newell 30
Wakpala 67, Lemmon 62
SoDak 16 Qualifier
Region 3
Castlewood 59, Arlington 43
DeSmet 69, James Valley Christian 36
Region 4
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Ethan 54, OT
Howard 61, Colman-Egan 56, 2OT
Region 5
Centerville 52, Freeman 50
Viborg-Hurley 59, Irene-Wakonda 46
Region 7
Wall 68, Kadoka Area 49
White River 54, Jones County 42
High School Boys Basketball
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55, Little Wound 54
Clark/Willow Lake 78, Webster 47
Crazy Horse 110, Takini 10
Moorhead, Minn. 79, Watertown 53
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Marshall, Minn. 48