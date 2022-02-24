SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Class A Boys State Wrestling Team Standings

1Brandon Valley111.5
2Pierre 88.5
3RC Stevens 81.0
4Watertown 76.5
5Harrisburg 76.0
6Sturgis 72.0
7Tea Area 54.0
8Brookings 53.5
9Mitchell 47.0
10RC Central 43.5
11West Central 35.0
12Vermillion 30.0
13Sf Lincoln 29.0
14Aberdeen Central 27.0
15Chamberlain 24.0
15Spearfish 24.0
17O`Gorman 16.5
18Sf Jefferson 10.5
18Sf Washington 10.5
20Huron 10.0
20Milbank 10.0
22Dell Rapids 9.5
23Lennox 9.0
23Madison 9.0
25Belle Fourche 8.5
26Douglas 8.0
27Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 6.0
28Todd County 4.0
29Dakota Valley 2.0
30Yankton 1.0
31Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree 0.0
31Pine Ridge 0.0

Class B Boys State Wrestling Team Standings

1Canton 80.5
2Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 66.0
2Winner Area 66.0
4Philip Area 52.0
5Custer 50.0
6Redfield  45.0
7McCook Central/Montrose 41.0
7Wagner 41.0
9Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 38.0
10Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 33.0
11Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington 31.0
12Miller/Highmore-Harrold 29.0
13Parkston 28.0
14Howard 25.0
15Clark/Willow Lake 24.0
15Parker 24.0
17Burke/Gregory 23.0
18Webster Area 22.0
19Elk Point-Jefferson 21.0
20Sisseton 19.0
21Flandreau 17.0
21Kingsbury Co 17.0
21Lyman 17.0
24Tri-Valley 16.0
25Sioux Valley 15.0
26Groton Area 14.0
27Stanley County 13.0
28Harding Co 12.0
29Hot Springs 11.0
30Deuel 9.5
31Faulkton Area 8.0
31Hill City 8.0
33Bennett County 7.0
34Lemmon/McIntosh 6.0
35Ipswich/Leola/Bowdle 5.0
35Mobridge-Pollock 5.0
37Marion/Freeman 4.0
38Hamlin/Castlewood 3.0
39Garretson 2.0
39McLaughlin 2.0
39Newell 2.0
42Potter Co 1.0
42St. Thomas More 1.0
42Warner/Northwestern 1.0
45Britton-Hecla 0.0
45Chester Area 0.0
45Lead-Deadwood 0.0

Girls State Wrestling Team Standings

1Pierre T.F. Riggs Girls 75.0
2Canton Girls 57.0
3Spearfish Girls 46.0
4Harrisburg Girls 36.0
5Viborg-Hurley Girls 32.0
6Brookings Girls 29.0
6Sturgis Brown Girls 29.0
8Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon Girls 22.0
8Dakota Valley Girls 22.0
8Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes Girls 22.0
11Yankton Girls 21.0
12Huron Girls 19.0
13Brandon Valley Girls 18.0
14Aberdeen Central Girls 17.0
14Lennox Girls 17.0
16Lakota Tech Girls 16.0
16Sully Buttes Girls 16.0
18Webster Area Girls 14.0
18West Central Girls 14.0
20Rapid City Stevens Girls 13.0
20Sioux Falls O`Gorman Girls 13.0
22Belle Fourche Girls 12.0
22Sioux Falls Jefferson Girls 12.0
24Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Girls 11.0
24Douglas Girls 11.0
24Iroquois/Doland Girls 11.0
24Lead-Deadwood Girls 11.0
24Lemmon/McIntosh Girls 11.0
24Red Cloud Girls 11.0
24Sioux Falls Roosevelt Girls 11.0
31Dell Rapids Girls 10.0
31Sioux Falls Lincoln Girls 10.0
33Hot Springs Girls 8.0
33Rapid City Central Girls 8.0
35Sioux Valley Girls 7.0
36Crow Creek Girls 3.0
36Little Wound Girls 3.0
36Marion/Freeman/Freeman Academy/Canistota/Menno Gir 3.0
39Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree Girls 2.0
40Chamberlain Girls 1.0
40Tea Area Girls 1.0
42Bennett County Girls 0.0
42Britton-Hecla Girls 0.0
42Clark/Willow Lake Girls 0.0
42Flandreau Girls 0.0
42Garretson Girls 0.0
42Groton Area Girls 0.0
42Mobridge-Pollock Girls 0.0
42Potter County Girls 0.0
42Sioux Falls Washington Girls 0.0

High School Girls Basketball

Marshall, Minn. 66, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 46

SDHSAA Playoffs

Class A

Quarterfinal

Region 1

Florence/Henry 70, Tiospa Zina Tribal 28

Groton Area 40, Milbank 36

Sisseton 69, Clark/Willow Lake 49

Webster 34, Redfield 31

Region 6

Crow Creek 77, McLaughlin 18

Dupree 63, Chamberlain 48

Mobridge-Pollock 79, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 36

Winner 58, Stanley County 27

Region 7

Pine Ridge 65, St. Francis Indian 54

Red Cloud 82, Little Wound 20

Todd County 67, Bennett County 43

Region 8

Belle Fourche 52, Lead-Deadwood 18

Hill City 50, Custer 46

Rapid City Christian 43, Hot Springs 24

Semifinal

Region 2

Flandreau 50, Deubrook 42

Hamlin 55, Sioux Valley 32

Region 3

Sioux Falls Christian 49, Garretson 32

West Central 68, Tri-Valley 39

Region 4

Dakota Valley 62, Lennox 44

Vermillion 38, Elk Point-Jefferson 30

Region 5

Mt. Vernon 44, Parkston 25

Wagner 48, Hanson 36

Class B

Quarterfinal

Region 1

Aberdeen Christian 50, Leola/Frederick 18

Britton-Hecla 43, Waubay/Summit 42

Warner 56, Northwestern 35

Region 2

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Potter County 41

Highmore-Harrold 66, Lower Brule 54

Miller 56, Faulkton 20

Sully Buttes 67, North Central Co-Op 43

Region 6

Gregory 50, Wessington Springs 38

Platte-Geddes 56, Burke 48

Region 8

Bison 52, Timber Lake 48

Faith 83, Tiospaye Topa 23

Harding County 31, Newell 30

Wakpala 67, Lemmon 62

SoDak 16 Qualifier

Region 3

Castlewood 59, Arlington 43

DeSmet 69, James Valley Christian 36

Region 4

Bridgewater-Emery 58, Ethan 54, OT

Howard 61, Colman-Egan 56, 2OT

Region 5

Centerville 52, Freeman 50

Viborg-Hurley 59, Irene-Wakonda 46

Region 7

Wall 68, Kadoka Area 49

White River 54, Jones County 42

High School Boys Basketball

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 55, Little Wound 54

Clark/Willow Lake 78, Webster 47

Crazy Horse 110, Takini 10

Moorhead, Minn. 79, Watertown 53

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Marshall, Minn. 48