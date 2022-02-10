SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball

SDSU 84, Denver 61

USD 91, Omaha 69

Women’s Basketball

SDSU 79, Denver 52

USD 61, Omaha 35

Boys Wrestling

Brandon Valley 50, Mitchell 19

Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 18

Faulkton Area 57, Potter County 18

Huron 54, Yankton 13

Jefferson 66, Roosevelt 12

Lincoln 48, Jefferson 31

Madison 37, O’Gorman 36

Mitchell 36, Watertown 32

Rapid City Stevens 57, Rapid City Central 15

Sturgis 68, Belle Fourche 6

High School Girls Wrestling

Yankton 28, Huron 6

High School Girls Basketball

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 41, Freeman Academy/Marion 28

Avon 49, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 30

Baltic 37, Alcester-Hudson 34

Centerville 35, Menno 26

Custer 46, Spearfish 41

Edgemont 44, Hulett, Wyo. 30

Gayville-Volin 62, Lake Preston 35

Hamlin 65, Sisseton 55

Hitchcock-Tulare 67, Iroquois/Doland 53

James Valley Christian 63, Arlington 57

Kadoka Area 53, Todd County 49

Leola/Frederick 49, Sunshine Bible Academy 17

Milbank 38, Groton Area 35

Northwestern 41, Great Plains Lutheran 31

Parkston 57, Freeman 34

Philip 53, Lyman 39

Potter County 60, Timber Lake 54

Redfield 45, Clark/Willow Lake 41

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Sioux City, East, Iowa 33

Sully Buttes 61, Mobridge-Pollock 50

Tri-Valley 49, Lennox 47

Warner 54, Wessington Springs 52

Wilmot 45, Ipswich 23

High School Boys Basketball

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Britton-Hecla 58, OT

Burke 52, Kimball/White Lake 34

Centerville 44, Menno 35

Chamberlain 48, Bridgewater-Emery 41

Corsica/Stickney 58, Freeman 34

DeSmet 56, Wolsey-Wessington 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 54, Howard 38

Deuel 67, Florence/Henry 40

Douglas 67, Hill City 58

Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Sioux Falls Lutheran 25

Freeman Academy/Marion 74, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52

Hamlin 69, Sisseton 48

Harding County 77, Tiospaye Topa 28

Hitchcock-Tulare 61, Iroquois/Doland 42

Hulett, Wyo. 52, Edgemont 20

James Valley Christian 72, Arlington 65

Jones County 89, Dupree 57

Lakota Tech 79, Lower Brule 73

Lyman 62, Philip 42

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 63, Ethan 52

Oelrichs 90, Takini 17

Potter County 70, Faulkton 58

St. Thomas More 56, Red Cloud 36

Sully Buttes 52, Mobridge-Pollock 40

Waubay/Summit 54, Waverly-South Shore 29

Western Christian, Iowa 67, Sioux Falls Christian 59

White River 88, Stanley County 57