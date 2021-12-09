Thursday night scoreboard – December 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Aberdeen Central 53 Rapid City Central 21

Rapid City Central 53 Huron 22

Sturgis 66 Aberdeen Central 9

Sturgis 67 Huron 6

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bridgewater-Emery 61, Colome 38

Elk Point-Jefferson 78, Canton 71

Faulkton 65, Wessington Springs 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 53, Potter County 38

Brandon Valley 70, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66

Corsica-Stickney 67, Chamberlain 47

Elk Point-Jefferson 40, Canton 36, OT

Faulkton 57, Wessington Springs 38

Flandreau 85, Chester 31

Lakota Tech 78, Lower Brule 24

Leola/Frederick 49, Northwestern 22

Madison 50, Dell Rapids 40

Oakes, N.D. 69, Langford 26

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50, Lake Preston 28

Philip 58 Bennett County 51

Rapid City Christian 63 Wall 60

Sioux Falls Washington 70, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45

St. Francis Indian 86, Crazy Horse 11

St. Thomas More 60 Campbell County, WY 58

Waubay/Summit 70, Clark/Willow Lake 54

White River 64, Belle Fourche 50

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS

Quadrangular
1. Mitchell 146.75
2. O’Gorman 144.5
3. Yankton 137.95
4. Pierre 127.6

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Boyden-Hull 69, Rock Valley 57

Sheldon 50, Spirit Lake 43

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Boyden-Hull 67, Rock Valley 37

Sheldon 52, Spirit Lake 48

Western Christian 51, LeMars 44

