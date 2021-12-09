Thursday night scoreboard – December 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Aberdeen Central 53 Rapid City Central 21
Rapid City Central 53 Huron 22
Sturgis 66 Aberdeen Central 9
Sturgis 67 Huron 6
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bridgewater-Emery 61, Colome 38
Elk Point-Jefferson 78, Canton 71
Faulkton 65, Wessington Springs 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 53, Potter County 38
Brandon Valley 70, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 66
Corsica-Stickney 67, Chamberlain 47
Elk Point-Jefferson 40, Canton 36, OT
Faulkton 57, Wessington Springs 38
Flandreau 85, Chester 31
Lakota Tech 78, Lower Brule 24
Leola/Frederick 49, Northwestern 22
Madison 50, Dell Rapids 40
Oakes, N.D. 69, Langford 26
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50, Lake Preston 28
Philip 58 Bennett County 51
Rapid City Christian 63 Wall 60
Sioux Falls Washington 70, Sioux Falls Lincoln 45
St. Francis Indian 86, Crazy Horse 11
St. Thomas More 60 Campbell County, WY 58
Waubay/Summit 70, Clark/Willow Lake 54
White River 64, Belle Fourche 50
HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS
Quadrangular
1. Mitchell 146.75
2. O’Gorman 144.5
3. Yankton 137.95
4. Pierre 127.6
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Boyden-Hull 69, Rock Valley 57
Sheldon 50, Spirit Lake 43
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Boyden-Hull 67, Rock Valley 37
Sheldon 52, Spirit Lake 48
Western Christian 51, LeMars 44