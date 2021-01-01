Thursday night scoreboard – December 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

USHL
Fargo 6 Sioux Falls 3

Women’s Basketball
Dordt 70 Dakota Wesleyan 60
Morningside 75 Northwestern 62

High School Boys Basketball
Hanson 62, Irene-Wakonda 43

Sioux Falls Lincoln 61, Pierre 52

Waubay/Summit 77, Wilmot 52

Winner 71, Bon Homme 42

Entringer Classic

Baltic 60, Colman-Egan 36

Dell Rapids 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 56

Deubrook 76, Garretson 50

Deuel 71, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 57

Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Milbank 47

Estelline/Hendricks 63, Chester 53

Flandreau 72, Arlington 36

Hamlin 70, Lake Preston 60

Madison 73, Castlewood 43

Sioux Valley 54, DeSmet 50

High School Girls Basketball
Alcester-Hudson 47, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

Hanson 46, Irene-Wakonda 45

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Watertown 40

Winner 57, Bon Homme 37


