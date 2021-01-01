Thursday night scoreboard – December 31

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede capped of the year 2020 with a tough 6-3 loss to the Fargo Force at the PREMIER Center Thursday night. Forwards Garrett Pinoniemi, Jay Buchholz and JP Turner scored in the effort, while Noah Grannan made the start in net, stopping 24 of 29 shots on net.

The Sioux Falls Stampede were able to kick off the eve of the new year with a power player goal from Garrett Pinoniemi at the 7:50 mark of the first period. Defenseman Brent Johnson provided the assist that set up Pinoniemi on the outside of the left circle to snipe it past goaltender Brennan Boynton. The fifth goal of the season for the University of Minnesota recruit.