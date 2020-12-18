Thursday night scoreboard – December 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Women’s Basketball
USD 84 Bradley 68
High School Wrestling
Mitchell 40 Huron 39
Pierre 64 Aberdeen Central 12
High School Boys Basketball
Arlington 62, Castlewood 61
Bridgewater-Emery 75, Menno 27
Canistota 73, Freeman 17
Corsica/Stickney 63, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43
Dupree 64, McIntosh 45
Ethan 63, James Valley Christian 24
Flandreau 46, Beresford 44
Gregory 59, Colome 23
Groton Area 58, Hamlin 53
Langford 35, Ipswich 24
Madison 47, Lennox 36
Mitchell Christian 43, Kimball/White Lake 34
New Underwood 50, Hill City 30
North Central Co-Op 58, South Border, N.D. 46
Parker 77, Elk Point-Jefferson 70
Platte-Geddes 86, Burke 60
Sioux Falls Washington 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62
Sioux Valley 61, Baltic 54
Stanley County 63, Philip 57
Timber Lake 70, Harding County 46
Vermillion 64, Irene-Wakonda 23
Wessington Springs 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 38
High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Redfield 21
Avon 36, Centerville 34
Brandon Valley 57, Yankton 42
Castlewood 48, Arlington 34
Colman-Egan 50, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43
Corsica/Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 31
DeSmet 48, Estelline/Hendricks 26
Dupree 50, McIntosh 20
Elk Point-Jefferson 46, Parker 36
Ethan 62, James Valley Christian 28
Flandreau 48, Beresford 42
Hamlin 36, Groton Area 33
Harrisburg 37, Watertown 30
Highmore-Harrold 49, Potter County 31
Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Wessington Springs 24
Kimball/White Lake 54, Mitchell Christian 43
Lennox 39, Madison 35
Philip 36, Stanley County 25
Ponca, Neb. 72, Vermillion 58
Scotland 57, Bon Homme 49
Timber Lake 58, Harding County 44
Waverly-South Shore 39, Sisseton 36
Wilmot 58, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 51
Winner 65, Burke 32