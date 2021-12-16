Thursday night scoreboard – December 16

KELO Scoreboard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball
USD 73 Creighton 71
Northwestern 63 Dakota St. 60

High School Wrestling
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 53 Burke/Gregory 9
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 54 Parkston 21
McCook Central/Montrose 72 Garretson 12
McCook Central/Montrose 54 Howard 22
McCook Central/Montrose 45 Parker 25
Parkston 44 Burke/Gregory 24

High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 35, Leola/Frederick 26

Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Redfield 25

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 61, Gayville-Volin 41

Arlington 50, Castlewood 41

Brookings 60, Mitchell 48

Centerville 56, Avon 43

Corsica/Stickney 49, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 30

DeSmet 46, Estelline/Hendricks 17

Deuel 40, Webster 29

Douglas 39, Hot Springs 32

Elk Point-Jefferson 52, Parker 27

Elkton-Lake Benton 56, Lake Preston 27

Ethan 72, James Valley Christian 41

Flandreau 48, Beresford 21

Hamlin 52, Groton Area 22

Highmore-Harrold 47, Potter County 41

Hill City 45, New Underwood 19

Hitchcock-Tulare 41, Wessington Springs 29

Kimball/White Lake 61, Mitchell Christian 33

Lemmon 46, Bison 40

Lennox 52, Madison 46

Newell 57, McIntosh 13

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 48, Deubrook 12

Ponca, Neb. 52, Vermillion 31

Scotland 53, Bon Homme 50

Sioux Falls Lincoln 44, Harrisburg 39

Stanley County 54, Philip 46

Timber Lake 62, Harding County 48

Winner 54, Burke 16

Lakota Nations Invitational

Lakota Tech 63, Dupree 33

Lower Brule 52, Pine Ridge 39

Tiospaye Topa 57, Santee, Neb. 30

Todd County 51, Tiospa Zina Tribal 31

White River 59, Crow Creek 47

High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 71, Leola/Frederick 37

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Menno 41

Britton-Hecla 83, Iroquois/Doland 42

Castlewood 85, Arlington 56

Centerville 36, Avon 28

Corsica/Stickney 56, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 42

Custer 59, McLaughlin 44

DeSmet 68, Estelline/Hendricks 17

Deuel 58, Webster 55

Elk Point-Jefferson 63, Parker 45

Ethan 72, James Valley Christian 60

Faulkton 63, Herreid/Selby Area 40

Flandreau 58, Beresford 29

Gayville-Volin 71, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40

Gregory 73, Colome 50

Groton Area 56, Hamlin 52

Ipswich 40, Langford 33

Kimball/White Lake 49, Mitchell Christian 43

Lennox 57, Madison 55

McIntosh 57, Newell 27

New Underwood 68, Hill City 57

Red Cloud 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 49

Sioux Falls Jefferson 63, Brandon Valley 43

Stanley County 61, Philip 43

Timber Lake 57, Harding County 45

Wessington Springs 62, Hitchcock-Tulare 50

Lakota Nations Invitational

Santee, Neb. 87, Dupree 35

Todd County 68, St. Francis Indian 39

Wakpala 108, Takini 12

White River 65, Rapid City Christian 52

