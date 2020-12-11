Thursday night scoreboard – December 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball
SDSU 77 NDSU 75
UND 75 USD 71

Women’s Basketball
USD 62 Wichita State 54
Kansas State 62 SDSU 53

High School Boys Basketball
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Colome 26
Canton 73, Elk Point-Jefferson 65

High School Girls Basketball
Canton 45, Elk Point-Jefferson 39
Flandreau 80, Chester 43

High School Gymnastics
Mitchell Triangular
1. Mitchell 145.850
2. Yankton 135.250
3. O’Gorman 130.300
4. Pierre 126.100

Iowa High School Boys Basketball

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 74, Shenandoah 32

Algona 64, Forest City 50

Aplington-Parkersburg 82, South Hardin 55

Baxter 51, Madrid 25

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 92, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 39

Epworth, Western Dubuque 65, Dubuque, Hempstead 45

Grinnell 65, Clear Creek-Amana 62

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72, North Butler, Greene 35

Kingsley-Pierson 45, West Monona 29

North Scott, Eldridge 66, Fort Madison 43

OA-BCIG 50, East Sac County 38

Underwood 65, Tri-Center, Neola 51

Western Christian 68, LeMars 60

Iowa High School Girls Basketball

Aplington-Parkersburg 55, South Hardin 37

Baxter 51, Madrid 25

Bishop Garrigan 66, Newell-Fonda 45

Dubuque, Senior 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 25

Fremont Mills, Tabor 45, East Atchison, Mo. 42

Grinnell 59, Clear Creek-Amana 44

Independence 36, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 34

Kingsley-Pierson 58, West Monona 46

LeMars 44, Western Christian 29

Lenox 47, Central Decatur, Leon 33

Mount Ayr 44, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 32

Newton 68, Marshalltown 36

OA-BCIG 45, East Sac County 40

Sioux City, East 62, Sioux City, West 43

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, South Winneshiek, Calmar 17


