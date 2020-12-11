Thursday night scoreboard – December 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s Basketball
SDSU 77 NDSU 75
UND 75 USD 71
Women’s Basketball
USD 62 Wichita State 54
Kansas State 62 SDSU 53
High School Boys Basketball
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Colome 26
Canton 73, Elk Point-Jefferson 65
High School Girls Basketball
Canton 45, Elk Point-Jefferson 39
Flandreau 80, Chester 43
High School Gymnastics
Mitchell Triangular
1. Mitchell 145.850
2. Yankton 135.250
3. O’Gorman 130.300
4. Pierre 126.100
Iowa High School Boys Basketball
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 74, Shenandoah 32
Algona 64, Forest City 50
Aplington-Parkersburg 82, South Hardin 55
Baxter 51, Madrid 25
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 92, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 39
Epworth, Western Dubuque 65, Dubuque, Hempstead 45
Grinnell 65, Clear Creek-Amana 62
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 72, North Butler, Greene 35
Kingsley-Pierson 45, West Monona 29
North Scott, Eldridge 66, Fort Madison 43
OA-BCIG 50, East Sac County 38
Underwood 65, Tri-Center, Neola 51
Western Christian 68, LeMars 60
Iowa High School Girls Basketball
Aplington-Parkersburg 55, South Hardin 37
Baxter 51, Madrid 25
Bishop Garrigan 66, Newell-Fonda 45
Dubuque, Senior 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 25
Fremont Mills, Tabor 45, East Atchison, Mo. 42
Grinnell 59, Clear Creek-Amana 44
Independence 36, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 34
Kingsley-Pierson 58, West Monona 46
LeMars 44, Western Christian 29
Lenox 47, Central Decatur, Leon 33
Mount Ayr 44, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 32
Newton 68, Marshalltown 36
OA-BCIG 45, East Sac County 40
Sioux City, East 62, Sioux City, West 43
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, South Winneshiek, Calmar 17