SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s scores including results from the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament and the Central Plains Legion Regional.

South Dakota Amateur Baseball

Mount Vernon 10, Redfield DQ 0

Milbank 8, Akron 4

Platte 14, Aurora 4

Central Plains Regional Baseball

Sioux Falls Post 15 East 10, Moville, Iowa 0

Mankato, MN 7, Rapid City Post 22 2

MLB

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

Houston 6, Cleveland 0

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3

New York Mets 6, Atlanta 4

Oakland 8, Los Angeles Angels 7

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4 (F/10)

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Tampa bay 6, Detroit 2

Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2

WNBA

Connecticut 77, Phoenix 64

Las Vegas 80, Dallas 82