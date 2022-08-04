SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Thursday’s scores including results from the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament and the Central Plains Legion Regional.
South Dakota Amateur Baseball
Mount Vernon 10, Redfield DQ 0
Milbank 8, Akron 4
Platte 14, Aurora 4
Central Plains Regional Baseball
Sioux Falls Post 15 East 10, Moville, Iowa 0
Mankato, MN 7, Rapid City Post 22 2
MLB
Colorado 7, San Diego 3
Houston 6, Cleveland 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3
New York Mets 6, Atlanta 4
Oakland 8, Los Angeles Angels 7
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4 (F/10)
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2
Tampa bay 6, Detroit 2
Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2
WNBA
Connecticut 77, Phoenix 64
Las Vegas 80, Dallas 82