Thuro Reisdorfer runs for 160 and 3 TD’s as the University of Sioux Falls coasts 50-14 over MSU Moorhead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — USF welcomed in Concordia St. paul early Saturday afternoon.

In the1st Quarter the Coo led by 3 and off a little misdirection, the former Washington Warrior Thuro Reisdorfer would strut his way into the endzone making it 10-0 Cougars. Later in the quarter, they would give it right back to their workhorse Reisdorfer and this time he would show off the physicality while shedding defenders on his way to an 18-yard Touchdown run. The Coo lead was 17.

His first two Touchdowns were impressive but how about his third. It looked like he was going to be stopped in the backfield but after spinning out of the tackle, making a few men miss, he was off to the races for the 51-yard Touchdown. Reisdorfer would finish with 160 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Later in the second half, it was another back showing off the speed. Landon Freeman from Tri-Valley High School getting in on the action as the Coo win big, 50 -14 over Concordia St. Paul.