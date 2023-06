SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Thunder got in the win column on Wednesday, following a dominant 6-1 victory over St. Louis Park.

The Thunder got an early goal from Marcus Horwood as he converted a penalty kick.

St. Louis Park would tie the game in the first half, but then the Thunder turned it up.

Sioux Falls scored five second half goals on their way to a dominant 6-1 win.