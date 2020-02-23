 

Three win titles at Last Chance Open

GILBERT, Iowa (SDSU) – Three South Dakota State wrestlers claimed titles Saturday at the Last Chance Open hosted by Iowa State.

Wrestling his way to the 149-pound title was freshman Caden Lamer, who posted a 3-0 record on the day. In his first match, Lamer pinned Aaron Steffensmeier of the Iowa State Wrestling Club in 6 minutes, 7 seconds. He advanced to the championship bout with an 11-6 decision over Sebas Swiggum of Minnesota, then earned the tile with an 8-3 decision over Carter Weeks of the Iowa State WC.

Fellow freshman Cade DeVos, from nearby Altoona, Iowa, followed with a win in the 157-pound weight class. DeVos scored an 18-2 technical fall over Payton Sitzmann of the Iowa State Wrestling Club in his first bout and defeated Cael Carlson of Minnesota, 10-4, in the semifinals. In the title tilt, DeVos turned in a 3-2 decision over Iowa State’s Grant Stotts.

The third title by a Jackrabbit wrestler was recorded by heavyweight Bowen McConville, who won by injury default in his first match of the day and was declared the winner after receiving a medical forfeit from teammate Spencer Trenary.

Also reaching the championship round was freshman 133-pounder Daniel Kimball. After receiving a first-round bye, Kimball defeated Nate Hansen, 3-1, before withdrawing from his championship match against Brian Zerr of the University of Dubuque in the first period due to injury.

Other top-four placers for the Jackrabbits included Caleb Gross (third at 141 pounds), Samuel Grove (third at 197 pounds) and Jacob Schoon (fourth at 184 pounds).

