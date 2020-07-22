Three-time Stanley Cup Champion Matt Cullen helps with camp at Scheels IcePlex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hockey players in Sioux Falls were joined on the ice by three-time Stanley Cup Champion Matt Cullen today.

Matt Cullen has played hockey for pretty much his entire life, spending 21 years in the NHL. After retiring a year ago, the 43-year-old says he enjoys giving back to the sport that gave him so much.

“If they learn to love the game, the sky’s the limit. You know because then you’re willing to work at it, and then you’re willing to put your heart and soul into it and then you’ll see how good you can be. And to me, that’s the biggest lesson sports teaches you and if I can be a small part of that, I’m happy to,” Former NHL Player Matt Cullen said.

Helping out at camps like today’s means even more after the pandemic has changed so many people’s lives.

“It’s so fun to get back out on the ice with the kids and see the smiles on their faces, and you know especially after everything we’ve gone through here in the last couple months. To be able to see the kids out here being active, and getting out with their buddies and having fun, it’s great to see,” Cullen said.

Cullen is still involved with the NHL, working with the Pittsburgh Penguins in a player development role. Like hockey fans around the world, he’s ready for the NHL season to resume in 11 days.

“So far I think they’ve done a heck of a job. I hope these last, whatever this last week leading into the final stage of moving into the hub cities, and then starting to play some games, hopefully everything goes smoothly and we can get going. Because it will be fun to watch hockey again,” Cullen said.

The opening round of the playoffs will feature five games per day, which Cullen says gives hockey a great chance to market itself.

“For a fan, it’s going to be like watching March Madness you know. there’s going to be a game on every hour or whatever. I think it’s a super cool setup you know. To try to recreate the NHL playoffs is probably impossible but to setup up like a tournament like this, is super cool. I think the fans are going to love it,” Cullen said.

Cullen will also be a part of the Legends for Kids virtual banquet this year, which is set for Thursday, August 6th.