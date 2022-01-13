Three-point barrage paces Jackrabbit Women past Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. – South Dakota State women’s basketball picked up a 72-49 win over Omaha Thursday evening at Baxter Arena to move to 9-8 overall and 5-1 in Summit League contests. The Jackrabbits knocked down 13 3-pointers on 50 percent shooting with eight different players hitting at least one triple.

Tori Nelson and Lindsey Theuninck hit three 3-pointers each to finish with 13 and nine points, respectively. Paiton Burckhard added a pair of treys on her way to a team-high 16 points while five others tallied one 3-pointer apiece.

The Jackrabbits went 0-for-6 from the field over the first five minutes of the game, allowing the Mavericks to go up 6-0. Tylee Irwin put up the first SDSU points of the game, a layup at the 4:55 mark. From there, SDSU battled back to lead 10-9 on a Myah Selland 3-pointer. Omaha ended the quarter on an 8-2 run for the 17-12 edge after 10 minutes.

Omaha went 8-for-17 from the field in the opening period of the contest but then was held to 5-of-25 shooting over periods two and three.

SDSU opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run capped off by a Nelson triple to take a 20-17 lead. After Omaha tied things up at 20-all, Nelson hit another three to push the Jacks ahead for good. State held the Mavericks to just seven points in the second period and six in the third en route to the 23-point victory.

Six of the Jackrabbits’ 3-point buckets came during the third quarter with just one missed 3-point attempt in that time.

Nelson and Selland grabbed six boards and dished out two assists each. Freshmen Paige Meyer and Haleigh Timmer were the assist leaders with four apiece. Overall the Jackrabbits were 49 percent from the field on 27-of-55 shooting. SDSU had a 10-4 edge in steals and 15-9 advantage in points off turnovers. Tylee Irwin tallied three of the Jacks’ 10 steals.

Omaha’s Elena Pilakouta put up 16 points for the Mavericks.

NOTES

The SDSU defense held Omaha to just six points in a single quarter, which it has done three other times this season (Green Bay twice, Dakota Wesleyan).

Haleigh Timmer’s four assists is a career high.

four assists is a career high. Tylee Irwin played in her 138th career game, the second most of any Jackrabbit in program history.

played in her 138th career game, the second most of any Jackrabbit in program history. Myah Selland continues her streak of scoring in every career appearance – 97 games.

continues her streak of scoring in every career appearance – 97 games. Tori Nelson has put up at least nine points in 10 of the last 11 games.

UP NEXT

SDSU will continue its road trip to take on Denver Saturday afternoon. Tip against the Pioneers is set for 2 p.m. MT / 3 p.m. CT.