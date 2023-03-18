ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The De Smet boys basketball team has completed the three peat, following a 62-48 win over Lower Brule in Saturday’s class ‘B’ state title game.

The Bulldogs expanded on a one point lead at halftime. They outscored Lower Brule 35-22 in the second half to send them to a win.

Damon Wilkinson led the way for the Bulldogs. He posted 18 game high points and 20 rebounds.

Tom Aughenbaugh was a clutch performer off the bench. He posted 16 points.

Brian Laroche Jr. put up 16 points for Lower Brule in their loss.

De Smet finishes the season with a 23-3 record.